Pitcairn man shot and killed Monday identified

Allegheny County police are investigating the shooting death of a Pitcairn man.

Nekye Smith, 20, was shot and killed around 4 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Robinson Street in Pitcairn.

He was pronounced dead at a local hospital at 4:45 p.m.

There are no suspects at this time, according to police, who said they will release more details later Tuesday.

