CAMBRIDGE, Md. - New technology in Cambridge keeps police on constant guard for gunfire in the community. The technology is called "Shot Spotter." Sensors along the neighborhoods and community detect gunfire anywhere. When there is gunfire, Cambridge Police get a message to dispatch and a ping on their phone through an app. The police are able to locate the exact area and the amount of shots that were fired.

CAMBRIDGE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO