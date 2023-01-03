Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four Delicious Dessert Shops on Maryland's Eastern ShoreKatie CherrixMaryland State
This Small Town in Maryland is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenBerlin, MD
Three Popular Dinner Spots in Pocomoke, MDKatie CherrixPocomoke City, MD
Local Spotlight: Del Vecchio's Bakery in Snow Hill, MDKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensOcean City, MD
Related
WBOC
Corinna Fay Ehrisman
Corinna Fay Ehrisman, 86 departed this life peacefully at Tidal Health in Salisbury MD. To read full obituary, click Here.
WBOC
Beth Sheryl Moran
Beth Sheryl Moran Age 60 Salisbury, MD Beth S. Moran transitioned peacefully on January 2, 2023 at 2:01 AM with her loving family by her side. To read full obituary, click Here.
WBOC
Mae Belle Donalds
Mae Belle Donalds, 92, of Fruitland, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Born on April 12, 1930, in Salisbury, MD, she was the daughter of the late John S. and Mae Taylor Murray. To read full obituary, click Here.
WBOC
Drug Bust in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office has arrested 3 suspects after an investigation into drugs reportedly distributed from an apartment complex on Adams Avenue in Salisbury. 20 year-old Rusaan Holland, 24 year-old Esaias Collins, and 22 year-old Taronn Rounds were taken into custody on December 30th. The Sheriff's Office...
WBOC
Four Dead in Caroline County Crash
CAROLINE COUNTY, Md. - Police are investigating a deadly crash that claimed four lives, including a 6-year-old child. Maryland State Police say it happened on Wednesday around 9:05 a.m. on Route 404, east of Bullock Road. Investigators say a Jeep driven by Vanity Lenetta Teagle, 36, of Bridgeville was driving east when it drifted into the westbound lane of Route 404, crashing head-on into a Toyota.
WBOC
First Baby of 2023 at TidalHealth Nanticoke
SEAFORD, Del. - TidalHealth Nanticoke Hospital welcomed Thiago Sebastián-Ramirez as the hospital's first baby of 2023. The baby boy was born at 2:04 a.m. on Jan. 3 to Rosalinda Ramirez-Ramirez and Marvin Sebastián-Lopez. Thiago weighed seven pounds and was 21 inches long. Gifts provided to the First Baby...
WBOC
Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing Downsizing & Relocating
DOVER, Del.- Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing will close at the end of January, with plans to relocate and update facilities. Code Purple Kent County worries the responsibility will fall on them. Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing, located in downtown Dover, has housed thousands of men since 2010. Yet, officials...
WBOC
Shed Fire Ruled Accidental in Wicomico County
QUANTICO, Md.- An accidental shed fire caused thousands of dollars in damage late Thursday night in Wicomico County. The State Fire Marshal says the fire started just before midnight at a wood-framed shed at 25363 Giles Lane in Quantico. The owner, Russell Johnson, found the fire inside of his shed.
WBOC
Multiple Killed in Morning Crash
DENTON, Md.- Maryland State Police are still on scene for a deadly crash near Denton this morning. Details are limited at this time but, Maryland State Police say the crash happened on Rt. 404 at Bullock Road. Multiple people were killed, according to MSP. All lanes are closed in both directions between Rt. 16 and Noble Road.
WBOC
Maryland Drug Dealer Sentenced to Life in Prison
BALTIMORE, Md. - A Baltimore/Cambridge man was sentenced for the murder of a woman and her child in 2015. The Department of Justice says 39-year-old Andre Ricardo Briscoe, aka "Poo", of Baltimore and Cambridge has been sentenced to life in federal prison for federal drug distribution charges, use of a firearm to commit murder in relation to drug trafficking crimes, killing a witness to prevent communication with law enforcement and being a felon in possession of firearm and ammunition.
WBOC
Lydia York Sworn in as Delaware's Auditor of Accounts
DOVER, Del.- Lydia York was sworn in as Delaware's Auditor of Accounts Tuesday afternoon at Delaware State University. York will take the reigns from Dennis Greenhouse. Greenhouse temporarily took office in October after former auditor, Kathy McGuiness, resigned followed an official misconduct scandal. She is the first African American woman...
WBOC
Rookery North Property Will Remain Golf Course
MILFORD, Del.- The former Rookery North owned property in Milford has been sold, and the new owner says it will remain an 18-hole golf course. Rookery North golf course closed in 2020, after lack of revenue due to the Covid-19 pandemic left the previous owners with no choice. Now, the...
WBOC
UMES Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center Receives $1.5M in Federal Funding
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - Historic Kiah Hall at University of Maryland Eastern Shore will soon house an expansion of the University's Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center. $1.5 million dollars in federal grant funding for the program was recently announced by Maryland's U.S. Senators. Orlena Wilkes, part owner of Squeaky's Cafe in...
WBOC
New Technology For Cambridge Police Is Called Shot Spotter
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - New technology in Cambridge keeps police on constant guard for gunfire in the community. The technology is called "Shot Spotter." Sensors along the neighborhoods and community detect gunfire anywhere. When there is gunfire, Cambridge Police get a message to dispatch and a ping on their phone through an app. The police are able to locate the exact area and the amount of shots that were fired.
WBOC
Four Juveniles Arrested for a Shooting in Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, Del. - Police have arrested four juveniles in connection to a shooting that struck two homes and an occupied car. According to Delaware State Police, on Jan. 2 around 12:03 p.m. troopers responded to Cherry Drive in Magnolia for a reported shooting. Troopers say two occupied homes were shot, as well as a car occupied by a 19-year-old man.
WBOC
Corporal Anthony Smith Is In Studio To Talk About The Dover Police Department’s "P.A.L” Program.
Preventing juvenile crime while encouraging mentorship and education. We're learning about the "P.A.L." program. Corporal Anthony smith with the Dover Police Department is here to explain how incorporating athleticism and safety programs is making our communities stronger.
WBOC
We Speak To An Easton Man Who Is In Need Of A Living Organ Donor
We meet an incredible man. He's beaten the odds *twice now, he needs *another miracle and, you can help. We'll introduce you to Easton’s Jason Lee. He's in need of a living organ donor. Find out why this is not his first go around at a second lease on life.
WBOC
Dover Police Searching for Four People for Liquor Store Burglary
DOVER, Del.- Police are searching for several people in connection to a burglary at a liquor store overnight Thursday in Dover. Police say four people broke the front door of the Jolly Joe's Liquor Store at 1160 Whiteoak Road around 3 a.m. The four suspects stole an undisclosed amount of...
WBOC
Dover Man Arrested After Firearms Complain
DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department arrested a Dover man after investigating multiple firearms complaints. On Jan. 4, around 9:30 p.m., police received a report of a Hispanic man, with a beard, carrying a firearm and walking around the 100 block of North Halsey Road, attempting to locate someone. Officers responded to the area and were advised that the suspect left in a gold Honda with dark tinted windows.
WBOC
Seaford Businesses Look Forward to Nylon Capital Shopping Center Redevelopment
SEAFORD, Del. -- Those working at the few remaining businesses in Seaford's Nylon Capital Shopping Center are looking forward to the shopping center's redevelopment and have their own ideas for what is to come. Last month, Governor John Carney announced that public and private investment, worth $60 million, is going...
Comments / 0