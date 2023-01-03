Read full article on original website
kciiradio.com
Participate in The Washington Public Library’s Build a Snowman Program
The Washington Public Library is having a winter reading challenge for families and readers of all ages. Parents are invited to register their families at the Children’s Desk to obtain a bag containing all of the parts needed to make a snowman. For every hour a family reads together, a family member can build their snowman on the bulletin board located in the Children’s area. The snowmen should be completed by February 17th. Families that complete the program will have a book added to the library’s collection in their honor. You can contact the Children’s desk with any questions.
kciiradio.com
Scholarship Set in Memory of Mike Orris by Washington County Fair Association
Mike Orris, a long-time community member, veteran, and volunteer member of the Washington Fair Board for 50+ years, passed away in the summer of 2019 at the age of 92. The Fair Association approached Mike’s family to create a fund, and they were immediately on board with the idea. The Washington County Fair Association started an endowment fund with the Community Foundation of Washington County in 2019 to provide for an annual scholarship. The third scholarship in the amount of $1,000 will be awarded to a member of the graduating Class of 2023 who has been a participant in Washington 4H or FFA for four years. “The Community Foundation is uniquely capable of creating a fund such as this,” said Executive Director Millie Youngquist. “Our whole purpose is to create permanent endowment funds that continue providing money to support local nonprofits and their causes. We are especially honored to create a fund in memory of such a community leader and volunteer.” Donations of any amount to this fund qualify for the Endow Iowa tax credit, a program giving donors a state tax credit of 25% of the amount of their donation. Individuals interested in making a donation to this fund may donate by writing a check to The Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation, writing “Mike Orris Memorial Scholarship Fund ” in the memo line, and mailing it to The Community Foundation of Washington County. Scholarship application forms are available on the Fair Association website. Applications will also be available from area high school guidance counselors, FFA advisors and at the Washington County Extension Office. Applications are due by February 28. You can find a link to the application form with this news story at KCIIradio.com.
kciiradio.com
Washington Board of Supervisors Hear Funding Request from Washington County Libraries
The Washington County Board of Supervisors heard a presentation from the Washington County Public Library leaders Tuesday. The leaders spoke about the use of the public Libraries over the last year and the benefit that they have for the communities of Washington County. Washington Public Library Director, Cary Ann Siegfried spoke about the circulation of materials for the libraries. She states, “Our circulation overall in Washington, people borrowing materials, has increased by about 30% over the last year in 2022, and I know Kalona had a record circulation year. They broke fifty thousand items circulated in 2022 for the very first time.” The Washington County Public Library leaders are requesting $165,000 in funding for the upcoming year. Over the last year, 57,142 visits were made to the libraries of Washington County, and 15,694 people have library cards in the county.
kciiradio.com
Washington Chamber of Commerce to Offer New Legislative Briefing Format
The Washington Chamber has been working with the two new legislators representing Washington County. There will be a new format for legislative briefings. The briefings will be held on the second Friday of the month from noon until 1 p.m. in the months of February, March, and April. These events will be held at local businesses so that local leaders and community members can learn first-hand the importance that the decisions being made across the state can affect us at a local level. This new time and format will provide meaningful conversations between our elected leaders and local business owners. Businesses interested in sponsoring a date will receive an opportunity to speak at the end of the briefing and give a company tour. Sponsorship to host and tour is $500. If you are interested in hosting these briefings, please contact Michelle Redlinger, Executive Director of the Washington Chamber of Commerce.
kciiradio.com
Miss Mount Pleasant Rewarding Contestants With Scholarships
The 2023 Miss Mount Pleasant Competition will be held on January 28 at the Heatilator Performing Arts Center in Mount Pleasant. With the deadline for paperwork on January 14, candidates between the ages of 19-26 who live, work, or go to school in Iowa can still apply. Competitions for Miss Mount Pleasant Outstanding Teen will be held on the same day for candidates ages 13-18.
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page with Nick Pacha
On today’s program, we are talking with the City of Washington Park and Recreation Director, Nick Pacha, about the Parks and Recreation Department’s year in review.
kciiradio.com
Riverside, Ainsworth Awarded WCRF City Grants
On December 27, the Washington County Riverboat Foundation announced their 2022 4th quarter city grants through its Municipal Grant program. Riverside and Ainsworth were two of the eight cities in southeast Iowa benefiting from the program. The City of Riverside was granted $20,172.03, while Ainsworth will receive $8,289.87. Since 2006,...
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page with Don Pfeiffer
On today’s program, we are talking with Don Pfeiffer with the Washington Optimist Club about the club’s year in review.
kciiradio.com
Kalona, Wellman, & West Chester Awarded WCRF City Grants
On December 27, the Washington County Riverboat Foundation announced their 2022 4th quarter city grants through its Municipal Grant program. Kalona, Wellman, and West Chester were three of the eight cities in southeast Iowa benefiting from the program. Kalona was awarded $51,811.72, Wellman will receive $30,396.21, and West Chester was...
kciiradio.com
Jefferson County Conservation’s Owl Prowl Today
Jefferson County Conservation hosts their Owl Prowl Tonight, providing a unique opportunity to hear or even catch a glimpse of the birds as they pair up this month. Beginning at 6 p.m. the group will meet at the Jefferson County Park Nature Center at 2003 Libertyville Road in Fairfield. Participants have the opportunity to learn and practice different owl calls, before heading into the woods for a short hike. Warm clothing is recommended, and children must be accompanied by an adult.
kciiradio.com
Washington City Council Discuss Speed Zone Updates on Hwy 92
The Washington City Council met Tuesday in regular session. On the agenda for discussion was a reading of an ordinance that would amend the speed zone on a part of Highway 92. Specifically, a nearly quarter-mile stretch from Wiley Avenue to Airport Road. The amendment states that the speed limit would go from 55 miles per hour to 45 miles per hour. Washington Mayor Rosien talks about some of the concerns that the council has regarding the changes. He states, “This was related to a study the DOT did in 2020, and these are the results and recommendations that just came from that study, but came a matter of thirty days ago, which is why it’s on its second reading. Since it’s been three years, or specifically on the East side, that these recommendations follow 2020, but we’ve had development including the addition of a driveway, right on to that state highway.” Concerns regarding new developments in the area since that study was completed in 2020 caused discussion among the council. The amendment was approved pending gathering more information from the Iowa DOT and the possibility of another speed study occurring in the area. The amendment for a third reading will be added to the next City Council meeting.
kciiradio.com
Todd E. Fitzsenry
Funeral services for 59-year-old Todd E. Fitzsenry of Kalona will be Monday, January 9th at 2p.m. at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Schaller, Iowa. A visitation will be held Saturday, January 7th from 2-5p.m. at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. A visitation will also be held Sunday, January 8th from 4-6p.m. at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Schaller. A memorial fund has been established for the Richmond Am-Vets Post 107. The Beatty-Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona are assisting with arrangements.
kciiradio.com
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH AIDEN LYONS
On today’s program, we’re talking with Aiden Lyons, a senior at Fairfield High School, about his experience and family history in the field of aviation.
kciiradio.com
Richard Arnold “Arnie” Leet
Celebration of life services for 77-year-old Richard Arnold “Arnie” Leet, of Washington will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2023, at the Marion Avenue Baptist Church. Family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2023. Interment will take place at the West Chester Cemetery in West Chester, Iowa. The family requests no flowers. Memorials have been established for the Marion Avenue Baptist Church.
kciiradio.com
Washington Wrestling Finds Wins in Fort Madison
The Washington Demon wrestling team dropped their first conference dual of the new year 47-28 at Fort Madison last night, but there were a few big individual winners. That included sophomore Aaron Boone remaining undefeated at 120 pounds. The sixth-ranked wrestler in his weight class in Class 2A pinned his opponent in a minute and 24 seconds. Freshman Caden Greiner was a winner for the Demons, claiming a 15-5 major decision at 126 lbs. Sophomore Jude Carter picked up a pin at 138, while senior Colley Billingsly needed only 50 seconds to pin his opponent at 220. Washington wrestling next travels to Riverside for the annual Gary Curtis Invitational tomorrow.
kciiradio.com
Demons Back on Hardwood vs Fairfield on KCII
After a winter holiday break, the Washington Demons make their return to the basketball court tonight when they host Fairfield in a Southeast Conference doubleheader that you can hear on KCII. The Washington girls are off to one of their best starts to a season in years, winning five of their first eight games. Senior forward Alex Murphy is almost averaging a double-double with just under 11 points and nine rebounds per game, while freshmen Adalyn Long and Leighton Messinger have provided a scoring boost by combining to pour in almost 20 points per contest. But Demons head coach Shannon Rugg tells KCII Sports that there are some key areas that a young team needs to address to take another step forward.
kciiradio.com
The Washington County Board of Supervisors Chair and Vice Chair for 2023
The Washington County Board of Supervisors met in regular session Tuesday. The first item on the agenda was the appointment of the 2023 Board of Supervisors Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson. Supervisors Stan Stoops and Richard Young state, “Well, Bob is the Vice Chair, so I’m going to nominate Bob. I’m going to call for a vote for Bob as Chairman of The Board of Supervisors for 2023.” Supervisor Seward was appointed Vice Chair, then decided not to accept the position of Vice Chair at the end of the meeting, stating that he had a full slate of commitments. The new Vice-Chair will be decided at the next Board of Supervisors meeting.
kciiradio.com
Fire in Rural Washington Residence
At approximately 1:35 AM Tuesday, Washington Fire and Rescue teams responded to a report of a house on fire at 2322 303rd St in Washington. Upon arrival, the structure was fully engulfed, and a defensive exterior fire attack was initiated as the structure had already burnt completely through. The house was a total loss, and no injuries were reported. All occupants were alerted and got out safely. Crews remained on the scene until approximately 5:00 am. A wood stove, which was operating inside, was determined to be the source of the fire. The Washington Fire Department was assisted by, The Brighton Fire Department, Wayland Fire Department, Crawfordsville Fire Department, Ainsworth Fire Department, Washington County Ambulance, Washington County Sheriff, Washington County Emergency Management, Washington County 911 Communications, & Access Energy. The fire was extinguished. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
kciiradio.com
Hawks Sweep Away River Valley Foes in Home Quad
Three duals, three tightly contested wins for the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk boys wrestling team Thursday when they broke out their brooms to sweep away a trio of River Valley Conference teams at Tim Grady Gymnasium in Wellman. The largest margin of the night was a 45-30 win over Northeast Goose Lake. In the dual with the Rebels, Mid-Prairie got wins in contested matches from Tucker Miller at 132lbs by fall, Evan Phillips at 145 by fall, Owen Trimpe at 160 by fall, and Kaden Meader at 170 by 11-6 decision.
kciiradio.com
Gary Slaughter
Funeral Services for 80-year-old Gary Slaughter of Lone Tree will be at 10:30a.m. Monday, January 9th at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services in Lone Tree. Visitation will be Sunday, January 8th from 4-7p.m. at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services in Lone Tree. Following committal services a time of food and fellowship will be held at the Lone Tree American Legion.
