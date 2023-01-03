ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Cloudy and Breezy Friday Afternoon

TULSA, Okla — Despite the cloud coverage in the area, south winds will give temps a slight boost this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Partly to mostly cloudy tonight with overnight lows in the 40s. A cold front will approach the region tomorrow morning...
Mild Conditions Thursday

TULSA, Okla — If you have any plans the next couple of days, the weather will cooperate! We'll fall back to near or just below freezing tonight. Lots of sunshine stays with us on Thursday with highs in the mid 50s. An approaching frontal system may give us a...
