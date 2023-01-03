Read full article on original website
HP unveils its Voyager Free 60 TWS earbuds at CES
CES 2023 is going on now, and a ton of top tech brands are showcasing their latest products and concepts. HP just pulled the wraps off of its new Voyager Free 60 TWS earbuds. These aim to make hybrid work life easier. While the Covid-19 pandemic has cooled in the...
Top 10 best Android tablets
With the advent of the phablet, it can be easy to ignore our good friend the tablet. These large slates have fallen from the public eye in recent years as smartphones grew in size and power. Regardless, anyone can use a good tablet. The thing is that finding the perfect...
Android 13 live for Samsung's Galaxy A32 5G in the US
Android 13 is rolling out to Samsung‘s Galaxy A32 5G in the US. The big Android update is live for users with a carrier-locked model stateside. The company should soon cover unlocked units too. The new Android version has already been rolled out to this affordable 5G handset in most international markets.
This OLED TV can stick onto any surface and runs on batteries
CES is where we typically see some pretty crazy tech gadgets that get announced. And a lot of the time, they never actually go on sale. The Displace TV fits into that camp, though we do hope it goes on sale at some point. Basically, Displace TV is a 55-inch...
OPPO Find X6 Pro may offer 120x camera zoom
According to a new tidbit shared by Digital Chat Station, the OPPO Find X6 Pro may end up offering 120x camera zoom. Digital Chat Station, as many of you know, is a well-known tipster from China. The OPPO Find X6 Pro is tipped to include three cameras on the back....
Roku is coming for Amazon's Fire TV with its own Select & Plus TVs
Today, at CES 2023, Roku has announced two new lines of smart TVs with Roku built-in, obviously. These are all TVs built by Roku, similar to Amazon’s 4-Series and Omni Series that were announced in the past two years. The Select series is the “Value” brand for Roku, and smaller sizes. With the Plus series coming in 65- and 75-inch models.
First OnePlus tablet could launch mid-year, as testing begins
The very first OnePlus tablet could launch mid-year. According to a new report, it has entered private testing in India. The tablet’s codename is ‘Aries’, if this report is to be believed. This information comes from MySmartPrice, and the info has been received from an unnamed source.
Samsung unveils UDR 2000 display, possibly for Galaxy S23 Ultra
It was rumored in November last year that Samsung‘s upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra will boast the industry’s brightest smartphone display yet. We heard that the phone will offer a peak brightness of more than 2,000 nits. Newer rumors have since quashed those hopes saying that the entire Galaxy S23 lineup will max out at 1,750 nits of peak brightness. While we can’t tell which is true just yet, we have confirmation that Samsung has made a smartphone display with more than 2,000 nits of peak brightness. The company unveiled the UDR 2000 OLED panel at CES 2023.
Razer reveals its biggest Blade gaming laptop ever at CES
Every year like clockwork, Razer announces a refreshed lineup of Blade gaming laptops at CES, and this year it’s introducing the new Blade 16 and Blade 18. Two new size categories that push performance to new heights for gamers. The standout here is the Blade 18. Razer’s biggest gaming...
Intel's 13th Gen Mobile Processors will put 24-cores into your laptop
Intel actually announced its 13th Gen processors back in September, but it only announced the Desktop models. Now the company is announcing the mobile processors that you’ll see in laptops. Which includes a 24-core Intel Core i9 model. That’s a whole lot of cores for a laptop, but it does bring them in line with what Apple is offering.
Microsoft working with OpenAI to incorporate ChatGPT into Bing
Google may not be the only tech behemoth rushing to make an AI chatbot to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Microsoft is reportedly working on something similar too. But the Windows maker will not build its own alternative. Instead, it is working with OpenAI to incorporate the artificial intelligence behind ChatGPT in a version of its Bing search engine. It plans to use the new program’s AI to answer some search queries on Bing, The Information reports citing two people with direct knowledge of the matter.
Phone Comparisons: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs OPPO Find N2
There are quite a few foldables available in the market these days. Unfortunately, the vast majority of them are still exclusive to China. The same goes for the OPPO Find N2, but if you do plan on importing it, that phone does have a lot to offer. This time around, we’ll compare it with another one of Samsung’s foldables. We’ll compare the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs OPPO Find N2.
Lenovo's new Legion Pro gaming laptops are tuned with AI
Like the rest of gaming brands out there, Lenovo is unveiling its latest gaming laptops at CES, but the company is doing something a tad unique with Legion Pro series this year. While you can expect the usual set of upgrades and improvements, like more powerful components and refined designs, Lenovo’s latest Legion Pro gaming laptops are tuned with artificial intelligence.
New Lenovo gaming monitors promise great performance at low cost
Not one to be left behind, Lenovo is announcing some new gaming monitors at CES this year with the Legion Y27f-30 and the Legion Y27qf-30. Both are 27-inch monitors with flat panels using IPS technology. But one offers Full HD resolution while the other is QHD. That being said, resolution is really where the differences end here.
TCL announces 3 new tablets at CES 2023
TCL announced some neat tech at CES 2023 so far like its TCL 40 Series phones. Along with the phones, the company also announced some larger devices. TCL just unveiled some new tablets during CES. The company announced two new tablets at the event. The first is the Android-powered NXTPAPER...
The Razer Edge cloud gaming handheld launches January 26
Razer announced the Edge cloud gaming handheld back in 2022 at RazerCon, but it’s officially announcing the launch date for the device at CES 2023. We already knew the device would be coming this year but Razer had been tightlipped about a launch date for the Edge up until now. The good news for anyone wanting to get their hands on one, is that the wait is almost over.
Acer debuts Swift Go laptops with vibrant OLED displays
Acer launched multiple new Swift series laptops at CES 2023. We have two brand-new additions to the family: the Swift Go 14 and Swift Go 16, both featuring OLED screens. The company also announced refreshed models of the Swift 14 and Swift X 14. Acer introduces a new Swift Go...
OnePlus 11 Pro doesn't exist, it's now confirmed
The OnePlus 11 launched in China yesterday, and many people wondered if the ‘Pro’ model will launch. Well, we can now say that the OnePlus 11 Pro doesn’t exist, as expected. This information has been confirmed by the OnePlus China President, Li Jie. The OnePlus 11 Pro...
Best of CES 2023: TCL 98-inch QM8 mini-LED TV
TCL takes the “bigger is better” phrase to the extreme. CES is a place where we see a lot of TVs that might never actually go on sale. But TCL does typically show off TVs that will go on sale at some point, and we excited to check out the QM8 from TCL. This is a 98-inch mini-LED TV from TCL, that looks incredible. However, it’s not just the size that earned the TCL QM8 Mini-LED TV a Best of CES award from Android Headlines.
Samsung's new SmartThings Station is a smart home hub with a secret, killer feature
Samsung is introducing the SmartThings Station at CES 2023 today. Which is a smart home hub that will make it easier to access all of the smart things in your home. However, it also has a secret feature, that is pretty impressive. Which is, it is also a fast wireless...
