Wilmington, NC

kiss951.com

Best Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Restaurant in North Carolina

Listen, Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives is one of the best shows on the Food Network. It’s a great show that you get to check out some of the best restaurants in the country. Guy Fieri travels from state to state to try tons of different foods. You can enjoy some of the best barbecue, seafood, Italian, pizzas, and more. Guy Fieri is also on other shows on the Food Network like Tournament of Champions, Guy’s Grocery Games, and more!
WILMINGTON, NC
WRAL

Travel back to simpler times at The Dawg House Grill

Tonight, we find Scott Mason at The Dawg House Grill in Ocean Isle Beach -- a throwback to a simpler time when communities gathered at their neighborhood lunch counter. Tonight, we find Scott Mason at The Dawg House Grill in Ocean Isle Beach -- a throwback to a simpler time when communities gathered at their neighborhood lunch counter.
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City Tops The ‘Places People Are Moving ‘ List

North Carolina boasted the nation’s hottest place for people to start calling home in 2022. This is according to the News Observer. Results published on Monday say Wilmington ranks No. 1 on a list of cities that attracted new residents last year. Wilmington topped the list with a higher...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Shallotte man wins $100,000 from scratch-off ticket

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that a Shallotte resident has won $100,000 from a $20 scratch-off ticket. According to the announcement, Carl Mac Phee bought the $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Publix on East Oak Island Drive in Oak Island. On...
SHALLOTTE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Chadbourn native crowned Ms. Black North Carolina

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Chadbourn native Tatyana Faulk-Frink has earned herself a prestigious honor. She has been crowned “Ms. Black North Carolina 2023”, and hopes to bring opportunities for women of color. Faulk-Frink is a medical student at UNC Chapel Hill and is attending nursing school.
CHADBOURN, NC
matadornetwork.com

15 Reasons Wilmington, NC is the Best of the Carolina Coast

Not all oceanside vacations are created equal, and one trip to Wilmington and our island beaches will show you why we’re the crown jewel of coastal getaways in the Carolinas. With the city’s historic River District and Riverwalk, along with three island beaches just minutes away, there’s plenty to explore. Expect to encounter turquoise waters, exceptional sand, one-of-a-kind nature escapes, and award-winning chefs and breweries — just a few of the many attractions you’ll fall in love with on this slice of the North Carolina coast.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Crews put out fast-moving Leland woods fire

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A fast-moving woods fire was quickly extinguished Tuesday by Leland Fire/Rescue crews. Engines 51, 53, Battalion 5, 501, and Safety 5 responded to the blaze at the 74-76 off-ramp to Mt. Misery Road. The fire was brought under control in less than 20 minutes, according...
LELAND, NC
WECT

Class action lawsuit against Wilmington’s red light cameras challenges constitutionality of program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Running a red light is not only illegal but also extremely unsafe; T-bone accidents can be devastating and cause serious injuries or even kill drivers and passengers. That’s why some cities in North Carolina have set up red-light cameras to deter drivers from running through traffic lights — but these programs are facing increasing scrutiny and now only a couple of cities still use them — Wilmington and Raleigh.
WILMINGTON, NC
WHYY

Wilfredo Campos becomes Wilmington’s first Latino police chief

Wilfredo Campos, a 26-year Wilmington police veteran, was appointed Thursday as the city’s first Latino chief. Mayor Mike Purzycki named Campos, currently a captain — the third-highest rank behind chief and inspector — to replace Robert Tracy, who will become the chief in St. Louis. Tracy, a veteran of Chicago and New York City police, had led Wilmington’s force since Purzycki became mayor in 2017.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Three injured in late-night shooting in Wallace

Man accused of sexually assaulting a child is arrested in Oklahoma and moved to Bladen County. ‘I’ve never seen anything like this’: Former NFL player from Wilmington reacts to Bills’ Hamlin. Events planned to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Several events will take place across Southeastern...
WALLACE, NC
newbernnow.com

Carolina Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Join CarolinaEast Health System

CarolinaEast Health System announces that Carolina Orthopedics and Sports Medicine (COSM) has joined its family of services. The employees and physicians of COSM are part of CarolinaEast. CarolinaEast Physicians, providing primary and specialty care for all phases of life from offices in four counties, now includes the newly named CarolinaEast Orthopedics as of Jan. 3, 2023.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Gas leak reported in Jacksonville home

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Emergency crews responded to a report of a gas leak in a residential area on Harris Creek Road Thursday evening. Emergency Services Director Norman Bryson said there was an adult and six children inside the house when the gas leak was reported. Dispatchers had the residents of the home evacuate the […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

8 injured in Little River-area crash, HCFR says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Eight people were injured Thursday afternoon in a crash in the Little River area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. in the area of North Highway 57 and Union Church Road, HCFR said. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. Two of the […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
