A North Carolina Mother Vanished After Walking Into Local Police Station For HelpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WilmingtonTed RiversWilmington, NC
Fireworks, Bacon, and "Excited" SoldiersJohn D. FieldsCarolina Beach, NC
North Carolina witness describes football-shaped object at tree lineRoger MarshNavassa, NC
Best Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Restaurant in North Carolina
Listen, Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives is one of the best shows on the Food Network. It’s a great show that you get to check out some of the best restaurants in the country. Guy Fieri travels from state to state to try tons of different foods. You can enjoy some of the best barbecue, seafood, Italian, pizzas, and more. Guy Fieri is also on other shows on the Food Network like Tournament of Champions, Guy’s Grocery Games, and more!
WRAL
Travel back to simpler times at The Dawg House Grill
Tonight, we find Scott Mason at The Dawg House Grill in Ocean Isle Beach -- a throwback to a simpler time when communities gathered at their neighborhood lunch counter. Tonight, we find Scott Mason at The Dawg House Grill in Ocean Isle Beach -- a throwback to a simpler time when communities gathered at their neighborhood lunch counter.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pet Pals: 1-year old spayed female Black-Mouth Curr mix looking for a forever home
New Hanover County (WWAY) — This weeks Pet Pal is a 1-year old spayed female Black-Mouth Curr mix. She has been in the shelter for almost three months. New Hanover County Animal Services staff describe her as highly energetic, so will need an active family, and will need to be the only pet in the house.
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Tops The ‘Places People Are Moving ‘ List
North Carolina boasted the nation’s hottest place for people to start calling home in 2022. This is according to the News Observer. Results published on Monday say Wilmington ranks No. 1 on a list of cities that attracted new residents last year. Wilmington topped the list with a higher...
foxwilmington.com
Shallotte man wins $100,000 from scratch-off ticket
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that a Shallotte resident has won $100,000 from a $20 scratch-off ticket. According to the announcement, Carl Mac Phee bought the $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Publix on East Oak Island Drive in Oak Island. On...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Chadbourn native crowned Ms. Black North Carolina
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Chadbourn native Tatyana Faulk-Frink has earned herself a prestigious honor. She has been crowned “Ms. Black North Carolina 2023”, and hopes to bring opportunities for women of color. Faulk-Frink is a medical student at UNC Chapel Hill and is attending nursing school.
Smithfield Foods plant evacuated after ammonia release, four employees taken to hospital
TAR HEEL, N.C. — Hazmat crews responded to a Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel following an ammonia leak that occurred at the facility on Friday morning. A statement from Smithfield Foods said that there was an ammonia release in a refrigerated section of the facility around 1 a.m. The release prompted an evacuation.
WECT
Performers revealed for summer concert series at Ocean Isle Beach
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Ocean Isle Beach has announced the performer line-up for the 2023 Peggy Hughes Summer Concert Series. Every Friday night from May 26 to Sept. 1, a free concert is set to be held at 6:30 p.m. at Town Center Park. Anyone...
matadornetwork.com
15 Reasons Wilmington, NC is the Best of the Carolina Coast
Not all oceanside vacations are created equal, and one trip to Wilmington and our island beaches will show you why we’re the crown jewel of coastal getaways in the Carolinas. With the city’s historic River District and Riverwalk, along with three island beaches just minutes away, there’s plenty to explore. Expect to encounter turquoise waters, exceptional sand, one-of-a-kind nature escapes, and award-winning chefs and breweries — just a few of the many attractions you’ll fall in love with on this slice of the North Carolina coast.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Crews put out fast-moving Leland woods fire
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A fast-moving woods fire was quickly extinguished Tuesday by Leland Fire/Rescue crews. Engines 51, 53, Battalion 5, 501, and Safety 5 responded to the blaze at the 74-76 off-ramp to Mt. Misery Road. The fire was brought under control in less than 20 minutes, according...
WECT
Class action lawsuit against Wilmington’s red light cameras challenges constitutionality of program
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Running a red light is not only illegal but also extremely unsafe; T-bone accidents can be devastating and cause serious injuries or even kill drivers and passengers. That’s why some cities in North Carolina have set up red-light cameras to deter drivers from running through traffic lights — but these programs are facing increasing scrutiny and now only a couple of cities still use them — Wilmington and Raleigh.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington trainer offers tips on staying consistent with your fitness goals this year
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Getting in shape is one of the most popular New Year’s Resolutions. “I think if starting a fitness journey is part of your new year goal, then that’s amazing. Because physical health is so important. Especially towards our mental health,” said Owner and Trainer of Sole Fitness in Wilmington, Kathryn Benko.
WECT
Wilmington ranked the top city to move to in 2022 by moving company study
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The place that many in the Cape Fear call home was the top destination for those moving in 2022, according to the United Van Lines Annual National Movers Study. In fact, Wilmington has been ranked in the top 10 in the study for the last three...
Wilfredo Campos becomes Wilmington’s first Latino police chief
Wilfredo Campos, a 26-year Wilmington police veteran, was appointed Thursday as the city’s first Latino chief. Mayor Mike Purzycki named Campos, currently a captain — the third-highest rank behind chief and inspector — to replace Robert Tracy, who will become the chief in St. Louis. Tracy, a veteran of Chicago and New York City police, had led Wilmington’s force since Purzycki became mayor in 2017.
WECT
Three injured in late-night shooting in Wallace
Man accused of sexually assaulting a child is arrested in Oklahoma and moved to Bladen County. ‘I’ve never seen anything like this’: Former NFL player from Wilmington reacts to Bills’ Hamlin. Events planned to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Several events will take place across Southeastern...
newbernnow.com
Carolina Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Join CarolinaEast Health System
CarolinaEast Health System announces that Carolina Orthopedics and Sports Medicine (COSM) has joined its family of services. The employees and physicians of COSM are part of CarolinaEast. CarolinaEast Physicians, providing primary and specialty care for all phases of life from offices in four counties, now includes the newly named CarolinaEast Orthopedics as of Jan. 3, 2023.
Gas leak reported in Jacksonville home
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Emergency crews responded to a report of a gas leak in a residential area on Harris Creek Road Thursday evening. Emergency Services Director Norman Bryson said there was an adult and six children inside the house when the gas leak was reported. Dispatchers had the residents of the home evacuate the […]
8 injured in Little River-area crash, HCFR says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Eight people were injured Thursday afternoon in a crash in the Little River area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. in the area of North Highway 57 and Union Church Road, HCFR said. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. Two of the […]
WECT
Lane reopens on I-40 near Kings Grant after being closed for significant drug investigation
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One of the eastbound lanes on I-40 from Exit 418 to Exit 420 has been reopened following a significant vice and narcotics investigation. According to a New Hanover County Sheriff spokesperson, one person has been arrested. This is a developing story that will be updated as...
