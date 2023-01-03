Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WPFO
Sick dog abandoned outside Farmington shelter feeling 'so much better'
FARMINGTON (WGME) -- A sick dog who was abandoned outside a shelter in Farmington last month is reportedly feeling “so much better.”. The Franklin County Animal Shelter named the pooch Harriet. She was abandoned at the shelter on Dec. 28 by a man with facial hair driving a white...
WPFO
Maine man killed in Poland crash identified
POLAND (WGME) -- The Maine man killed in a crash in Poland on Monday has been identified. The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened on Harris Hill Road around 7:40 a.m. Monday. Deputies say the driver, identified as 41-year-old Gary D. Hesketh of Oxford, rear-ended a tractor-trailer that...
WPFO
No one hurt in South Paris house fire
SOUTH PARIS (WGME) -- The Paris Fire Department says no one was hurt in a house fire Tuesday night. The fire happened at 36 Upper Swallow Road. Multiple fire departments responded to the blaze. The State Fire Marsal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
WPFO
'I'm devastated:' Gorham apartment tenants left without homes after truck hits building
GORHAM (WGME) -- A truck smashed into an apartment building in Gorham Wednesday, sending two people to the hospital. Investigators say the pickup truck was traveling towards Buxton on Narragansett Street and crossed over the center line before hitting a car traveling in the other direction. "The pickup truck then...
WPFO
Contractor files for bankruptcy in wake of Sebago Lake zoning violation accusations
RAYMOND (WGME) -- A contractor is filing for bankruptcy amid state and local scrutiny over shoreline work done to the property along Sebago Lake. Raymond officials accused Big Lake Marine Construction, the property owner and another contractor of a series of shoreland zoning violations. Those town leaders say work was...
WPFO
Lewiston police investigate 2 unrelated shooting incidents on New Year's Day
LEWISTON (WGME) -- The Lewiston Police Department says it is investigating two unrelated shooting incidents from Sunday night. Police say the first incident happened around 9 p.m. when an officer heard gunshots coming from Knox Street. When police got to the scene they found shell casings from multiple weapons. Police...
