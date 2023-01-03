ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

Firefighter hurt while battling East Side house fire, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – Fire crews said one firefighter fractured an ankle while battling a blaze on the East Side Wednesday evening. The fire broke out around 4 p.m. at the 1200 block of Denver Blvd. Fire officials said the large blaze caused the home to collapse. Thankfully, the homeowner...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

SAFD: Southeast side home is damaged after morning fire

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The second story of a southeast side home is damaged and the San Antonio Fire Department is now investigating. Firefighters were called around 9 a.m. Thursday morning, and they were met by smoke and flames coming from the second floor. SAFD says it was a challenge to access the fire once inside because of the layout of the home.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Passengers involved in collision refused to say who was driving

SAN ANTONIO – What police know is that there were three people in an SUV when it slammed into another vehicle. What they don’t know is who was driving. The accident happened at about 2:15 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of San Pedro and West Elmira – just north of downtown. Police tell us an SUV with three passengers "blew" through a red light coming from Elmira heading west and hit another vehicle on San Pedro before rolling over.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Body found on side of road in Atascosa County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a body that was found on side of a road. Deputies were called to the scene near Tessman and Live Oak Street, just outside of northern city limits of Pleasanton, Tuesday night. The...
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man fires shotgun at apartment door injuring victim, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Police received a call about a man shooting a victim three or four times at the door of an apartment Thursday afternoon. The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Hilltop Apartments on 6130 Ingram Road on San Antonio's Northwest Side. According to authorities, the suspect fired...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

