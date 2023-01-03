ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Famed attorney claims no legal fee responsibility in failed Lake, Finchem lawsuit

By Howard Fischer Mail
 3 days ago

PHOENIX -  Alan Dershowitz wants to be excused from paying any sanctions in the failed lawsuit to require hand counts of votes, saying he really had nothing to do with the claims a judge rejected.

The former Harvard Law School professor acknowledged he was listed as one of the attorneys on the filings by Kari Lake and Mark Finchem seeking to outlaw machine counts.

That ended when U.S. District Court Judge John Tuchi said their claims that using tabulators can produce inaccurate results were little more than speculation, backed only by "vague'' allegations about electronic voting systems generally.

And Tuchi said the pair's attorneys - but not the failed candidates for governor and secretary of state - are responsible for paying the legal fees incurred by Maricopa County in defending the lawsuit. The county has requested $141,690.

But in a new filing, the 84-year-old lawyer is saying that he should bear no part of that burden.

"I was asked to provide my consultation only on constitutional issues in lawsuits involving voting machines,'' Dershowitz said in a declaration filed with the federal court by Jack Wilenchik, who he has retained as counsel in the legal fees dispute.

"My role was expressly limited to the potential for future abuses based on the unwillingness of voting machine companies to disclose the inner workings of their machines,'' he continued.

"I helped to develop the following argument: When a private company is hired by the government to perform a quintessential government function such as vote counting, it cannot refuse to provide relevant information about the workings of its machines on the grounds of business secrets,'' Dershowitz said.

"I believed and still believe that this is a profoundly important issue that goes to the heart of future voting integrity.''

But the former Harvard professor specifically said that he is not an expert on voting machines or, for that matter, the 2022 Arizona election, but that his role was limited to that of expertise in constitutional issues. And he specifically disavowed some news reports listing him as lead attorney in the case.

"Not only am I not Lake's lead attorney, I have never met her and have no retainer agreement with her,'' Dershowitz said. "My consulting agreement is with one of the lawyers.''

Wilenchik sought to distance his client from the whole lawsuit about why voting machines can't be trusted in other ways.

"He did not participate in the drafting of the complaint or in any investigation leading up to the drafting,'' the legal papers states. "Mr. Dershowitz did not author or file the pleadings or other documents filed in this case.''

And Wilenchik said his client does not recall authorizing his signature to any of the filings that do not list him as "of counsel,'' a term he said refers to Dershowitz's role as purely consulting.

What Dershowitz also hopes will excuse him from being assessed any part of the legal fees is the fact that Tuchi threw out the case before there ever was an actual hearing on the merits of the allegations.

Instead, the judge concluded that just the legal claims themselves were based on false allegations and misrepresentations. And that was enough to convince Tuchi that the case should not go to trial - or even to let the Lake and Finchem legal team further pursue their allegations.

"Given that the action did not proceed to discovery, there was no occasion for him to advocate on the singular constitutional issue for which he was retained as a consultant,'' Wilenchik wrote of Dershowitz.

And that, his attorney said, means nothing he did in his limited role in the case in any way extended the case or even was part of Tuchi's decision to sanction the lawyers involved in filing the lawsuit.

Wilenchik told the judge there are other reasons not to assess financial penalties against Dershowitz.

At 84, he said, his client has "serious medical limitations on travel'' which is why he now holds himself out primarily as a consultant and advisor to other lawyers. And Wilenchik said that consulting practice is limited "with no active office, staff, or direct role in the trial of cases.''

And Dershowitz himself sought to reassure the judge that his role was limited to strictly the constitutional issues and not part of any political efforts.

"I am a liberal Democrat who as almost never voted for a Republican candidate,'' he said.

Nor, Dershowitz said, is this some outgrowth over the continued claims by former President Donald Trump, who endorsed both Lake and Finchem, that his own election was stolen.

"I strongly believe that the 2020 election was fair and resulted in the correct outcome,'' he said.

The judge has not said when he will rule.

Comments / 19

All. American
3d ago

no he shouldn't be responsible for the money. LAKE is 100% responsible for it! not any lawyers. this is how it works. you hire an attorney and pay that lawyer. if that lawyer hires an expert, that lawyer pays for it as an advance for their client. CLIENT is responsible which is Carrie Lake

Reply
11
Ronnie
3d ago

This guy stuck his nose into Arizonans elections and was listed as council for Lake. He can pay and then sue Lake for his inconvenience, however his impeachment participation in defense of Trump was the first indication that maybe he should unhang his shingle and quit trying to be relevant.

Reply
5
H. 1965
3d ago

make him pay, make him pay!! it would send a nice signal to lawyers that take these kinds of baseless cases.

Reply
19
Related
AZFamily

Most insurrection defendants from Arizona pleaded guilty

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The riot that scarred the nation’s Capitol on January 6, 2021, lasted about six hours. But two years after the last protester left the Capitol Rotunda, hundreds of criminal cases are still making their way through the federal court system. Prosecutors have charged more than...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Capitol Times

Hobbs offers ‘open door’ for GOP lawmakers, but …

At a public inauguration ceremony on Jan. 5, Gov. Katie Hobbs repeated the message she’s emphasized since winning election almost two months ago: she’s ready to work across the aisle with Republican lawmakers, within reason. “Let me say unequivocally, to every elected official here today, that if you’re...
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

2022 Election: Kari Lake files appeals in election lawsuit after Hobbs was sworn in as Arizona Governor

PHOENIX - Former Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has filed two appeals related to her election lawsuit. One of the appeals is filed with the Appeals Court for her lawsuit claiming fraud, and that technical problems on Election Day were intentional. In December 2022, a judge ruled against Lake, saying there was no evidence of widespread misconduct.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Three Arizona politicians vote against California rep for House speaker

Director positions at three Arizona agencies are vacant as Gov. Katie Hobbs' team works to fill those openings. Critics questioning Gov. Katie Hobbs' funding for inaugural events. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Hobbs has an incomplete list of donors on a government website for her inaugural events, and some organizations...
ARIZONA STATE
West Valley View

Attorney general sues BESD, superintendent

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a lawsuit on Dec. 28 against the Buckeye Elementary School District and superintendent Kristi Wilson. This follows a report issued by the Arizona auditor general that found BESD paid Wilson more than $1.7 million of “additional compensation” from July 2016 to December 2021. That brought Wilson’s total compensation to about $3.3 million for that time, an estimated $571,256 of which she was not entitled to under her employment agreements.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Critics questioning Gov. Katie Hobbs' funding for inagural events

Attorney General Kris Mayes visited Good Morning Arizona to talk about her expectations for the AG's office. The bill is supposed to help students' parents be more informed when their child goes by a different pronoun or name than their biological one. Fight over the House Speaker on Tuesday goes...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Questions raised about funding for Gov. Katie Hobbs inaugural events

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A matter of transparency is rising for new Gov. Katie Hobbs. While running for governor, Hobbs promised her administration would be open and accountable. However, there are questions about where the funding is coming from for her inaugural events. After Hobbs was declared the winner of...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Former State Senator Russell Pearce dead at 75, family announces

MESA, AZ — Former Arizona State Senator Russell Pearce has died at age 75, according to his family. Pearce, a Republican from Mesa, reportedly died after falling ill at his Mesa home earlier this week. The family released the following statement on social media to announce his death;. Our...
MESA, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Abe Hamadeh wants another shot at overturning the election because of Pinal County’s recount discrepancy

Abe Hamadeh wants another shot at overturning his loss, saying that issues revealed by the recount in one county put the whole election in question.  Late Tuesday, Hamadeh filed a motion for a new trial in Mohave County Superior Court, arguing that the recount discrepancy in Pinal County is sufficient grounds for a renewed investigation […] The post Abe Hamadeh wants another shot at overturning the election because of Pinal County’s recount discrepancy appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Governor appoints six new judges to the Arizona Court of Appeals￼

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey has announced appointments to fill vacancies on the Arizona Court of Appeals, the first level of appeal from Superior Courts on cases including civil, criminal, juvenile, tax, and family matters. The governor appointed Michael Catlett, Anni Hill Foster, and Daniel Kiley to Division I....
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Department of Public Safety Director Announces Retirement After Not Being Retained by Hobbs Administration

Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) Director Colonel Heston Silbert announced Tuesday that he would retire from his position effective Friday. “I am announcing my retirement from the Department of Public Safety effective Friday, January 6, 2023. It has been an honor of a lifetime to have served the men and women of the Department of Public Safety, and the citizens of this great state. As Director I observed firsthand the selflessness, dedication, and bravery of our Arizona State Troopers and professional staff,” Silbert said. “I would like to thank Governor Ducey for his support and faith in me.”
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona sues thyroid prescription drug manufacturer for consumer fraud

PHOENIX — In one of his last actions before leaving office, Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a civil complaint against a local thyroid drug tablet manufacturer last week for allegedly misleading customers. The civil complaint filed in Maricopa Superior Court accuses RLC Labs of deceiving consumers about the potency...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Gov. Katie Hobbs talks first priorities after taking office

Scottsdale fitness brand says 'Earn Your Booze!' with new app and brew. Part one of Jamie's Local Love features Arizona-based lifestyle brand Earn It All, its new fitness app and brew, and how you can Earn Your Booze!. A look into ASU's microchip development program. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Recount shows election denier fell short in Arizona’s A.G. race

Arizona earned a reputation as a reliably “red” state. Between 1976 and 2016, for example, there were 11 presidential elections, and the GOP ticket carried the Grand Canyon State in 10 of them. Between 1964 and 2016, Arizona voters elected only one Democrat to the U.S. Senate. This...
ARIZONA STATE
