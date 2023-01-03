Read full article on original website
Democrats’ lead in U.S. Senate ends as Arizona lawmaker registers as independent
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday that she has registered as an independent, but she does not plan to caucus with Republicans, ensuring Democrats will retain their narrow majority in the Senate. Sinema, who has modeled her political approach on the renegade style...
The battle lines are already being drawn in Montana’s 2024 Senate race
Hang on to your hats, cow people. This 2024 U.S. Senate race has been identified as one of the top three races in the United States. The 2020 race between Steve Bullock and Steve Daines cost almost $80 million. This one will easily exceed $100 million. Why so expensive? It could decide control of the […] The post The battle lines are already being drawn in Montana’s 2024 Senate race appeared first on Daily Montanan.
McConnell celebrates milestone as Senate Dems retain power
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are again claiming the Senate majority, but much of the chamber’s focus Tuesday was on the top Republican as Mitch McConnell became the longest serving Senate leader in history. McConnell, 80, surpassed Montana Sen. Mike Mansfield’s record of 16 years as party leader when...
Kwan seeks to replace Sen. Mayne in Utah State Senate
Rep. Karen Kwan, D-Taylorsville, confirmed to FOX 13 News on Thursday that she would seek the Utah State Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Karen Mayne.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Nancy Pelosi says Kevin McCarthy might need a 'doctor or a psychiatrist' after 'really sad' losses on the speakership vote
There is no love lost between Pelosi and McCarthy — in July 2021, she called him a "moron" for criticizing the congressional mask mandate.
An 88-Year First: Democrats Defend All Their Senate Seats While Holding White House
With Raphael Warnock's win, Joe Biden did something we have not seen since FDR.
Donald Trump's Chances of Becoming House Speaker, According to Bookmakers
Lauren Boebert, the Colorado Congresswoman who has not been voting to support McCarthy, said Wednesday she could nominate the former president.
As Beshear's medical marijuana order takes effect activists plan Capitol rally for lawmakers to finish the job
So far only Kentucky’s House of Representatives has passed a medical marijuana bill. The issue has never gotten a vote on the Senate floor and has died in committee. As Beshear’s medical marijuana order takes effect …. So far only Kentucky’s House of Representatives has passed a medical...
Missouri’s Schmitt takes oath in Senate, as chaos in the House kicks off new Congress
All of the Republican House members from Kansas and Missouri supported Kevin McCarthy as the next House speaker, even as he failed to be elected on the first vote.
Nevada’s state budget is flush. Hmm, how’d that happen?
Policy, politics and progressive commentary When Joe Lombardo is inaugurated as governor next year, he’ll enjoy perhaps the rosiest budget scenario ever inherited by a new Nevada governor. At $11.4 billion, state government revenue over the two-year budget period that begins in July 2023 is officially projected to be more than $2 billion larger than the budget approved for the […] The post Nevada’s state budget is flush. Hmm, how’d that happen? appeared first on Nevada Current.
5 observations on the Legislature’s first day
Hundreds of Minnesotans were at the State Capitol on Tuesday to attend the first day of the Minnesota legislative session. Lawmakers were sworn in, advocacy groups held rallies, public tours commenced and lobbyists whispered in hallways for the state’s first relatively normal day of session since COVID-19 prompted much of the state’s legislative business to […] The post 5 observations on the Legislature’s first day appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
U.S. Senate opens a new session with a record set by McConnell
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer welcomed reelected and newly elected senators Tuesday afternoon to a new session of Congress, highlighting the bipartisan success of the previous two years and outlining his optimism for a continued approach. “There’s no reason why the success of the last two years needs to end today,” Schumer, […] The post U.S. Senate opens a new session with a record set by McConnell appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Karen Mayne, former Utah Senate minority leader, to resign due to health reasons
Sen. Karen Mayne (D-West Valley City) announced today that she will be resigning on Jan. 16 after her health had taken an "unexpected turn" since her re-election last November.
Huge $1.7 trillion spending package passes in U.S. Senate, backed by both parties
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate passed a massive $1.7 trillion funding package Thursday that carries emergency aid for natural disaster recovery and the Ukrainian war effort, pushing past disputes over immigration policy and barely meeting a Friday deadline when current funding runs out. The bill, supported by both Democrats and Republicans, now goes to the U.S. House, […] The post Huge $1.7 trillion spending package passes in U.S. Senate, backed by both parties appeared first on Daily Montanan.
GOP Sen. John Kennedy passes on Louisiana governor bid
Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) announced on Wednesday that he would be passing on a gubernatorial bid in Louisiana after he said late last year that he was giving the matter “serious consideration.” “I have looked into my heart and decided to remain in the Senate and not to run for governor,” the senator said in…
U.S. House approves $1.7 trillion funding package and sends it to Biden
The spending package carries along with it dozens of new initiatives, including an update to how Congress certifies electoral votes for president and new protections for pregnant workers. The post U.S. House approves $1.7 trillion funding package and sends it to Biden appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Redistricting commission assigns holdover senators ahead of hearing Wednesday
Redistricting commissioners voted unanimously Monday to assign 25 “holdover senators” to new districts following the passage of the tentative senate district pairings last week. The Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission assigned senators who were elected in 2022 and will serve the final two years of their four-year term in the district assigned by the commission. […] The post Redistricting commission assigns holdover senators ahead of hearing Wednesday appeared first on Daily Montanan.
GOP senators slam McConnell, Republican colleagues for supporting omnibus
Republican Sens. Ron Johnson (Wis.) and Mike Lee (Utah) slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and their GOP colleagues on Sunday for supporting the $1.7 trillion omnibus package that Congress sent to President Biden’s desk on Friday. The GOP senators had argued it would have been better to wait for the GOP to take…
Ex-D.C. officer Fanone calls on House GOP to condemn political violence ahead of Jan. 6 anniversary
On the eve of the second anniversary of the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection, former Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone — who was brutally assaulted by a violent mob of then-President Donald Trump’s supporters — called on members of Congress to publicly condemn political violence. “Tomorrow...
