Montana State

Daily Montanan

The battle lines are already being drawn in Montana’s 2024 Senate race

Hang on to your hats, cow people.  This 2024 U.S. Senate race has been identified as one of the top three races in the United States. The 2020 race between Steve Bullock and Steve Daines cost almost $80 million. This one will easily exceed $100 million. Why so expensive? It could decide control of the […] The post The battle lines are already being drawn in Montana’s 2024 Senate race appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Nevada Current

Nevada’s state budget is flush. Hmm, how’d that happen?

Policy, politics and progressive commentary When Joe Lombardo is inaugurated as governor next year, he’ll enjoy perhaps the rosiest budget scenario ever inherited by a new Nevada governor.  At $11.4 billion, state government revenue over the two-year budget period that begins in July 2023 is officially projected to be more than $2 billion larger than the budget approved for the […] The post Nevada’s state budget is flush. Hmm, how’d that happen? appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

5 observations on the Legislature’s first day

Hundreds of Minnesotans were at the State Capitol on Tuesday to attend the first day of the Minnesota legislative session.  Lawmakers were sworn in, advocacy groups held rallies, public tours commenced and lobbyists whispered in hallways for the state’s first relatively normal day of session since COVID-19 prompted much of the state’s legislative business to […] The post 5 observations on the Legislature’s first day appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Tennessee Lookout

U.S. Senate opens a new session with a record set by McConnell

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer welcomed reelected and newly elected senators Tuesday afternoon to a new session of Congress, highlighting the bipartisan success of the previous two years and outlining his optimism for a continued approach.    “There’s no reason why the success of the last two years needs to end today,” Schumer, […] The post U.S. Senate opens a new session with a record set by McConnell appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Montanan

Huge $1.7 trillion spending package passes in U.S. Senate, backed by both parties

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate passed a massive $1.7 trillion funding package Thursday that carries emergency aid for natural disaster recovery and the Ukrainian war effort, pushing past disputes over immigration policy and barely meeting a Friday deadline when current funding runs out. The bill, supported by both Democrats and Republicans, now goes to the U.S. House, […] The post Huge $1.7 trillion spending package passes in U.S. Senate, backed by both parties appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

GOP Sen. John Kennedy passes on Louisiana governor bid

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) announced on Wednesday that he would be passing on a gubernatorial bid in Louisiana after he said late last year that he was giving the matter “serious consideration.” “I have looked into my heart and decided to remain in the Senate and not to run for governor,” the senator said in…
LOUISIANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Redistricting commission assigns holdover senators ahead of hearing Wednesday

Redistricting commissioners voted unanimously Monday to assign 25 “holdover senators” to new districts following the passage of the tentative senate district pairings last week. The Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission assigned senators who were elected in 2022 and will serve the final two years of their four-year term in the district assigned by the commission. […] The post Redistricting commission assigns holdover senators ahead of hearing Wednesday appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE

