Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Sony previews new accessibility controller, Project Leonardo
Sony has previewed Project Leonardo, its new accessibility controller for the PS5 – check out the video below. Per an official PlayStation blog post, the upcoming product was “designed to remove barriers to gaming and help players with disabilities play more easily, more comfortably and for longer periods” on the console.
NME
Bungie and Sony are working together on several “unannounced projects”
Destiny 2 developer Bungie is working on “a number of unannounced projects” with parent company Sony. In January 2022, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced a £2.6billion ($3.6billion) purchase of Bungie, which was finalised in June. According to Bungie creative lead Tom Farnsworth, it’s a partnership that’s proving to...
Ouster and Cyngn Sign Strategic Agreement to Deliver Digital Lidar-Powered Autonomy Technology to Industrial Vehicles
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023-- Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) (“Ouster”), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors, announced today that it has signed a strategic customer agreement with Cyngn (Nasdaq: CYN), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial applications. The agreement will add Ouster’s new REV7 digital lidar sensors to the Cyngn DriveMod platform that delivers autonomous solutions for both existing and new material handling vehicles in 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005183/en/ Cyngn’s DriveMod-enabled Columbia Stockchaser cargo vehicle outfit with an Ouster REV7 sensor. (Photo: Business Wire)
NME
‘Dungeons & Dragons’ publisher Wizards Of The Coast reportedly cancels at least 5 games
Wizards Of The Coast, the publisher behind Dungeons & Dragons, has reportedly cancelled at least five unannounced games that were in active development. However, speaking to Blomberg, a spokesperson for the Hasbro-owned company said Wizards Of The Coast is still “committed to using digital games”. The publisher, which...
Here's how to get geared up for 2023 on Wall Street
Everything you need to know in the world of finance to hit the ground running this year. From dealmaking to investing, these are the top trends.
Ouster Launches Digital Lidar Perception Platform Ouster Gemini
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) (“Ouster” or “the Company”), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries, announced the launch of Ouster Gemini, its cloud-backed digital lidar perception platform for crowd analytics, security, and intelligent transportation systems. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005873/en/ Ouster Gemini Digital Lidar Perception Platform (Graphic: Business Wire)
Valve's working on HDR for Linux gaming, paving the way for an eventual OLED Steam Deck
Or maybe just a really nice feature for Linux gamers. That'd be cool too.
NME
Naughty Dog shares concept art for “ambitious” ‘The Last Of Us’ multiplayer game
Naughty Dog has released concept art for its upcoming The Last Of Us multiplayer game, and the studio says that fans should expect some “fun surprises” throughout the year. In a blog post published today (January 4), Naughty Dog acknowledged that The Last Of Us will turn 10...
NME
Watch pro wrestler Kenny Omega enter the ring as ‘Final Fantasy 7’ villain Sephiroth
Professional wrestler Kenny Omega took to the ring earlier this week (January 4) dressed as Final Fantasy 7 villain Sephiroth. Omega was taking part in New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Pay-per-view event Wrestle Kingdom 17 when he took to the stage wearing a game-accurate Sephiroth costume. The entrance was also...
Comments / 0