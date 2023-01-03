SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023-- Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) (“Ouster”), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors, announced today that it has signed a strategic customer agreement with Cyngn (Nasdaq: CYN), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial applications. The agreement will add Ouster’s new REV7 digital lidar sensors to the Cyngn DriveMod platform that delivers autonomous solutions for both existing and new material handling vehicles in 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005183/en/ Cyngn’s DriveMod-enabled Columbia Stockchaser cargo vehicle outfit with an Ouster REV7 sensor. (Photo: Business Wire)

3 DAYS AGO