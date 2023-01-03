ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NME

Sony previews new accessibility controller, Project Leonardo

Sony has previewed Project Leonardo, its new accessibility controller for the PS5 – check out the video below. Per an official PlayStation blog post, the upcoming product was “designed to remove barriers to gaming and help players with disabilities play more easily, more comfortably and for longer periods” on the console.
NME

Bungie and Sony are working together on several “unannounced projects”

Destiny 2 developer Bungie is working on “a number of unannounced projects” with parent company Sony. In January 2022, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced a £2.6billion ($3.6billion) purchase of Bungie, which was finalised in June. According to Bungie creative lead Tom Farnsworth, it’s a partnership that’s proving to...
The Associated Press

Ouster and Cyngn Sign Strategic Agreement to Deliver Digital Lidar-Powered Autonomy Technology to Industrial Vehicles

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023-- Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) (“Ouster”), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors, announced today that it has signed a strategic customer agreement with Cyngn (Nasdaq: CYN), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial applications. The agreement will add Ouster’s new REV7 digital lidar sensors to the Cyngn DriveMod platform that delivers autonomous solutions for both existing and new material handling vehicles in 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005183/en/ Cyngn’s DriveMod-enabled Columbia Stockchaser cargo vehicle outfit with an Ouster REV7 sensor. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Ouster Launches Digital Lidar Perception Platform Ouster Gemini

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) (“Ouster” or “the Company”), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries, announced the launch of Ouster Gemini, its cloud-backed digital lidar perception platform for crowd analytics, security, and intelligent transportation systems. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005873/en/ Ouster Gemini Digital Lidar Perception Platform (Graphic: Business Wire)

