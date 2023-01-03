Read full article on original website
Washington's population is booming
Washington was among the U.S. states that added the most residents between 2021 and 2022, per the U.S. Census Bureau. By the numbers: According to data released late last month, the Evergreen State added more than 45,000 people between July 2021 and July 2022. That made us the state with...
How Healey plans to tackle costs
Maura Healey is promising that people will see the benefit of the state's overflowing tax revenues.The big picture: Healey, in her first address as governor Thursday, told lawmakers gathered at the State House that record public revenue does little for residents who can't afford a home, heat or child care.The inaugural speech, which followed her swearing-in, focused on the same themes as Healey's campaign for governor: the cost of living, equality, tax relief, access to abortion, job training and economic development.Details: To increase the housing stock, Healey wants to revisit local zoning laws and build new houses near transit hubs.Former...
New Year, more money: Florida halfway to $15 minimum wage goal
As minimum wage workers around the nation get a raise in the new year, Florida is halfway to its $15 goal. State of play: Florida increased its minimum wage in the fall by $1, so 987,000 workers — 11% of the workforce — started making $11/hour. They'll get...
KUOW
Could bottle deposits be coming to Washington state?
Lawmakers in Olympia will consider a series of proposals to cut down on waste and increase recycling efforts across Washington this legislative session. Among the ideas being pushed is a new bottle deposit system for the state — deposit 10 cents for that can of soda, and return it to the store to get it back.
Washington legislators look to fill open job positions across the state
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Abortion rights and new gun laws will face long debates in the upcoming legislative session, but lawmakers from both parties appear to have found common ground on a less-controversial topic: finding ways to boost hiring. During a preview with members of the press Thursday, Gov. Jay...
Millions of Californians got a raise this week, as the state minimum wage increased to $15.50 an hour.
Why it matters: Inflation is on the rise, and increasing the minimum wage can help to reduce economic inequality, according to the Economic Policy Institute. The Consumer Price Index, a measure of how much consumers pay for goods and services, has increased 7.1% over the past 12 months on the West Coast, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Lawmakers aim to tackle drug laws and homelessness
Washington lawmakers return to Olympia Monday with several pressing issues to address — chief among them, revising Washington's criminal drug laws and addressing the state's housing and homelessness crisis. Why it matters: State legislators dole out tens of billions of dollars each year for programs such as K-12 schools,...
Your 2023 social calendar for D.C.
New year, new dates to lock into the calendar now. Here’s what you have to look forward to in the District in 2023: 🍽️ Jan. 16-22: Winter Restaurant Week 🚗 Jan. 20-29: Washington Auto Show 🌸 March 20-April 16: National Cherry Blossom Festival✨ April 16: Emancipation Day🍃 April 22: National Cannabis Festival🌟 April 29-30: Project GLOW🏳️🌈 June 10: Capital Pride Parade 🙏 June 28-July 4, 6-9: Smithsonian Folklife Festival: Living Religion🎆 July 4: National Mall fireworks and parade 🥦 July 15-16: Broccoli City Festival🎾 July 29-Aug. 6: Citi Open at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center📚 Aug. 12-13: National Book Festival 🚴 Sept. 9: DC Bike Ride
Our democracy two years after Jan. 6
California Rep. Kevin McCarthy lost a stunning 11 rounds of voting for the House speaker position this week, and there's no end to the standoff in sight. Of course, all of this has been unfolding in the lead-up to the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection. Plus, California's stormy...
Colorado hit by tsunami of higher taxes, new fees and paycheck cuts
If one phrase defines the 2023 outlook in Colorado, it's sticker shock. What's happening: New surcharges on top of elevated inflation, rising property assessments and skyrocketing energy bills are creating an avalanche of new costs for consumers. "It is unfortunate that a lot of these things are hitting at the...
iheart.com
Washington City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.
Many Americans are foregoing roommates or delaying marriage plans, meaning they're living alone, according to a study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau found that 36 million Americans are one-person households or 29% of all households in the country. To see how many Americans...
If You Live in Washington, You May Be Taking This for Granted
It's a bit cliche, perhaps the biggest of cliches, but I subscribe to the theory that you don't know what you have until it's gone. You take paradise and... Wait. Alright, what I'm saying is that I think living in Washington has brought me a lot of blessings that I haven't taken the time to truly be thankful for.
KUOW
Changes to Washington employment laws and wages in 2023
From changes to minimum wages, ride-share drivers, and employment transparency, new rules for Washington's employers went into effect at the start of 2023. Washington state is joining California, Colorado, and New York City by becoming more transparent about pay in job postings. "With the start of the new year, businesses...
Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders selects 13 for first cabinet
Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced her intentions to nominate 13 of 15 state-level secretaries, starting her first term with a mostly clean slate. The list includes three reappointments and four out-of-staters, along with six current state government staffers and business leaders. Two appointees come from posts in conservative administrations in Florida and Arizona. Catch up quick: Cabinet members advise Sanders, whose inauguration ceremony is set for Tuesday, Jan. 10, on various state government departments, while leading their respective offices.The 94th General Assembly kicks off Monday morning and Sanders' inauguration ceremony is scheduled for next Tuesday.Details: Sanders' team has...
The Daily Score
Washington’s 2023 Middle Housing Bill, Explained
Will 2023 be the year that Washington state opens up more housing options for families and individuals here? The year it joins other West Coast states to end widespread bans on every kind of home except detached houses with big yards?. Legislators tried last year, and this year are back...
No signatures submitted for Washington Initiatives to the Legislature by Dec. 30 deadline
The deadline to submit signatures for Initiatives to the Legislature in Washington (ITL) was Dec. 30, 2022. Initiatives to the Legislature is the name of indirect ballot initiatives in Washington. The Washington Secretary of State’s office confirmed to Ballotpedia on January 3 that signatures were not submitted for any of the 179 filed initiatives. If proponents of any of the initiatives had submitted 324,516 valid signatures by Dec. 30, those initiatives would have been sent to the Washington State Legislature during its 2023 session, set to begin on Jan. 9.
Eastern Washington Commuter Greeted with Four-Legged Friends on Freeway
Whenever I'm driving anywhere, especially in Washington, I'm so much of a 'ooh, look at the deer!' kind of person. Deer, elk, goats, cows -- any living creature I point it out to whoever is in the car with me so we can both be excited to see a thing.
2024's Senate surprise
Sen. Debbie Stabenow's (D-Mich.) surprise retirement announcement has exposed the polar realities each party is facing in Michigan, a perennial battleground where the MAGA movement was firmly repudiated in 2022. Why it matters: Michigan has become ground zero for Democratic talent, boasting a deep bench of rising stars — mostly...
Cap-and-trade takes effect in Washington state
Two major climate-related laws took effect this week in Washington state: a new cap-and-trade program and a clean fuel standard. Why it matters: Both policies aim to dramatically cut the state's greenhouse gas emissions and reduce the negative impacts of climate change. That's especially needed in light of a new...
New bill aims to reduce waste by cutting down on unnecessary packaging
SEATTLE — Confused about recycling? A new bill announced Wednesday could fix that. Washington state Sen. Christine Rolfes and Rep. Liz Berry are backing the Washington Recycling and Packaging Act. The so-called WRAP Act is aimed at reducing waste by cutting back on the growing amount of unnecessary packaging.
