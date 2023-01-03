After the Chicago Cubs signed Eric Hosmer to a one-year deal that only cost the club 700k, it made the vision of the near future all the more transparent. As it sits now, the Cubs' current projected payroll (pre-arb & arbitration figures included) sits at 213.3MM and they are still 20.0MM under the first luxury tax tier. Granted, there are no longer any free agents that you'd break the bank for. With funds still available, how might they be dispersed? I believe this money could be used to negotiate contract extensions for Nico Hoerner and Ian Happ.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO