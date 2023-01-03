ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB Insider Reveals An Intriguing Cardinals Rumor

Late on Wednesday, Jim Bowden of The Athletic posted a column outlining what he was hearing in terms of what the next offseason move for each MLB team would be. When he got to the defending NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals, he had an interesting bit of information that might just give Cardinals fans who are tired of no activity some hope as spring training nears.
5 Yankees on 40-man roster who won’t last all of 2023

As it stands at this moment, the New York Yankees‘ 40-man roster is full. But that doesn’t prevent them from making more moves this offseason once the trade market materializes, allowing the front office to potentially swing deals for bullpen arms or outfielders. Even if that doesn’t happen,...
Three former Chicago Cubs that are current fits for the team's needs

There is no question that the Chicago Cubs have had a significant offseason as the team signed shortstop Dansby Swanson to be the new face of the franchise while also adding talent in center fielder Cody Bellinger, starting pitcher Jameson Taillon, reliever Brad Boxberger, catcher Tucker Barnhart, and first baseman Eric Hosmer that raise the floor of production for the team entering the 2023 Major League Baseball regular season.
The Cubs Suddenly Have A Compelling Starting 9

The Chicago Cubs, rebuilding in the second half of the 2021 campaign, entered 2022 with intentions to compete. They had a flawed roster and ended up with a disappointing 74-88 record, though. They went to work during the offseason, and this time they look like a team that can legitimately...
After Eric Hosmer, the Cubs should turn to the trade market for offense

The Chicago Cubs have finally made their decision on what to do about first base. In adding Eric Hosmer, they've given Matt Mervis a competent, if unremarkable partner and a veteran presence to help his transition to the majors be as smooth as possible. With a 107 wRC+ across the last three years in San Diego, Hosmer marks an improvement to a team that severely lacked offense. To really boost their hitting, however, it's time the Cubs turn to the trade market.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Could Andrew McCutchen be a fit with the team?

The Chicago Cubs starting outfield for the 2023 season appears to be set with Ian Happ in left field, Cody Bellinger in center field, and Seiya Suzuki in right field. While the Cubs have signed defensive specialist Ben DeLuzio to a minor-league deal earlier this offseason, the team still may look to add a more competent fourth outfielder to their roster that also has the capability of serving as the team's designated hitter depending on the matchup.
Assessing White Sox's options at second base

The White Sox have made a couple of notable free-agent moves this offseason. Andrew Benintendi was brought in on a five-year, $75M pact to solidify the corner outfield and ensure Andrew Vaughn heads to his natural first base position. Mike Clevinger inked a bounce-back deal to add some depth to the back of the starting staff.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Front Office has room for big move in 2023

After the Chicago Cubs signed Eric Hosmer to a one-year deal that only cost the club 700k, it made the vision of the near future all the more transparent. As it sits now, the Cubs' current projected payroll (pre-arb & arbitration figures included) sits at 213.3MM and they are still 20.0MM under the first luxury tax tier. Granted, there are no longer any free agents that you'd break the bank for. With funds still available, how might they be dispersed? I believe this money could be used to negotiate contract extensions for Nico Hoerner and Ian Happ.
