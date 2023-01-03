Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
“Most Haunted Roads In Chicago”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSChicago, IL
Illinois witness spots saucer-shaped object moving in cloudsRoger MarshIllinois State
Chicago is sending out a one-time $500 stimulus payment to qualifying residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Illinois Told Mayor Lightfoot You’ve Reached Your Spending Limit to Support MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Related
NL West teams doing Yankees a favor in Aroldis Chapman chase
Wondering when and where Aroldis Chapman will be signing this offseason, New York Yankees fans? Truth be told, as long as it’s far away from the Bronx Bombers, nobody really cares. Most would prefer if it was the absolute farthest possible destination. And boy, do we have a good...
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Reveals An Intriguing Cardinals Rumor
Late on Wednesday, Jim Bowden of The Athletic posted a column outlining what he was hearing in terms of what the next offseason move for each MLB team would be. When he got to the defending NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals, he had an interesting bit of information that might just give Cardinals fans who are tired of no activity some hope as spring training nears.
5 Yankees on 40-man roster who won’t last all of 2023
As it stands at this moment, the New York Yankees‘ 40-man roster is full. But that doesn’t prevent them from making more moves this offseason once the trade market materializes, allowing the front office to potentially swing deals for bullpen arms or outfielders. Even if that doesn’t happen,...
Surprising update on DJ LeMahieu’s status changes Yankees’ 2023 outlook
So much has happened with the New York Yankees over the last month that we’ve perhaps forgotten about DJ LeMahieu’s injury situation heading into 2023. In fact, the last we wrote about it was Nov. 29! That’s a long time. There’s been a whole lot of nothing...
Three former Chicago Cubs that are current fits for the team's needs
There is no question that the Chicago Cubs have had a significant offseason as the team signed shortstop Dansby Swanson to be the new face of the franchise while also adding talent in center fielder Cody Bellinger, starting pitcher Jameson Taillon, reliever Brad Boxberger, catcher Tucker Barnhart, and first baseman Eric Hosmer that raise the floor of production for the team entering the 2023 Major League Baseball regular season.
Yardbarker
The Cubs Suddenly Have A Compelling Starting 9
The Chicago Cubs, rebuilding in the second half of the 2021 campaign, entered 2022 with intentions to compete. They had a flawed roster and ended up with a disappointing 74-88 record, though. They went to work during the offseason, and this time they look like a team that can legitimately...
After Eric Hosmer, the Cubs should turn to the trade market for offense
The Chicago Cubs have finally made their decision on what to do about first base. In adding Eric Hosmer, they've given Matt Mervis a competent, if unremarkable partner and a veteran presence to help his transition to the majors be as smooth as possible. With a 107 wRC+ across the last three years in San Diego, Hosmer marks an improvement to a team that severely lacked offense. To really boost their hitting, however, it's time the Cubs turn to the trade market.
3 sneaky left field options Yankees can still pursue to fill vacancy
Despite their recent reported signings of Willie Calhoun, Billy McKinney and Rafael Ortega, the New York Yankees could still very much use a left fielder to open the 2023 season. Shocking proclamation, we know. Reticent to pass the final Steve Cohen Tax threshold of $293 million, the Yankees’ best hope...
Pirates insider approves this hypothetical Yankees-Bryan Reynolds trade package
Per recent reports, it’s become difficult to see how the New York Yankees end up swinging a trade for Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds before the 2023 season begins. Jon Morosi’s final update of 2022 put the Yankees among the “finalists” for a Reynolds deal, alongside the Mariners...
Yankees News: NYY lose pitcher to Blue Jays, Omar Minaya, Brian Cashman
The New York Yankees lost their new project for Matt Blake nearly as soon as he arrived, as right-handed reliever Junior Fernández was shucked off the roster to make room for Carlos Rodón (solid trade). Unfortunately, he’s landed in one of the four tied-for-worst spots possible. Fernández...
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Could Andrew McCutchen be a fit with the team?
The Chicago Cubs starting outfield for the 2023 season appears to be set with Ian Happ in left field, Cody Bellinger in center field, and Seiya Suzuki in right field. While the Cubs have signed defensive specialist Ben DeLuzio to a minor-league deal earlier this offseason, the team still may look to add a more competent fourth outfielder to their roster that also has the capability of serving as the team's designated hitter depending on the matchup.
Assessing White Sox's options at second base
The White Sox have made a couple of notable free-agent moves this offseason. Andrew Benintendi was brought in on a five-year, $75M pact to solidify the corner outfield and ensure Andrew Vaughn heads to his natural first base position. Mike Clevinger inked a bounce-back deal to add some depth to the back of the starting staff.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Front Office has room for big move in 2023
After the Chicago Cubs signed Eric Hosmer to a one-year deal that only cost the club 700k, it made the vision of the near future all the more transparent. As it sits now, the Cubs' current projected payroll (pre-arb & arbitration figures included) sits at 213.3MM and they are still 20.0MM under the first luxury tax tier. Granted, there are no longer any free agents that you'd break the bank for. With funds still available, how might they be dispersed? I believe this money could be used to negotiate contract extensions for Nico Hoerner and Ian Happ.
FanSided
304K+
Followers
593K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0