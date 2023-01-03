ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PennLive.com

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Fans will flip over new packs of M&M’s candy that celebrate women

Fans of M&M’s candies are going to flip over the latest limited-edition packs. Mars said it will release its first-ever pack that spotlights the “dynamic female M&M’s characters” this month. The “flipping the status quo” bags also feature M&M’s newest character, Purple - on the package...
PennLive.com

Children’s pajamas recalled because they do not meet flammability standards

P.J. Salvage has recalled some children’s pajamas because they do not meet federal flammability standards. P.J. Salvage sold the pajamas on its website as well as online retailers Amazon and Zappos and at the following stores - Animal Crackers, Auntie Barbara’s, Bumps N Bundles, Down to Earth Kids, Everafter, Gold Coast Kids, Jami Lyn, Midland Clothing, Millstead Boutique, Rhinestone Cowgirl, Rocky Mountain Day Spa, Simply Authentic LLC, Stoopher & Boots, Sweats Appeal, T Georgiano’s Boutique, Tack of the Town and Twinkle Twinkle Little One - from December 2021 through December 2022 for about $56, according to an announcement from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
199K+
Followers
86K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy