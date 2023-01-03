P.J. Salvage has recalled some children’s pajamas because they do not meet federal flammability standards. P.J. Salvage sold the pajamas on its website as well as online retailers Amazon and Zappos and at the following stores - Animal Crackers, Auntie Barbara’s, Bumps N Bundles, Down to Earth Kids, Everafter, Gold Coast Kids, Jami Lyn, Midland Clothing, Millstead Boutique, Rhinestone Cowgirl, Rocky Mountain Day Spa, Simply Authentic LLC, Stoopher & Boots, Sweats Appeal, T Georgiano’s Boutique, Tack of the Town and Twinkle Twinkle Little One - from December 2021 through December 2022 for about $56, according to an announcement from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

