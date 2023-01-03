ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gregg Popovich addresses retirement question - “When I stop wanting to do that, I will know”

By Orel Dizon
 3 days ago

Retirement may still not be on Gregg Popovich's mind after having coached the San Antonio Spurs since the 1996-97 season.

Gregg Popovich

© Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

At 73 years old, Gregg Popovich is understandably getting old for the rigors of an NBA season. However, it seems that retirement still isn't on his mind, which spells good news for his fans and the San Antonio Spurs faithful.

The five-time champion addressed the matter recently. He stated that he will know when it is time to leave the sidelines, even characteristically including an amusing side comment to illustrate his point.

Hall of Fame coaching career

The moment Pop announces his retirement will surely be a sad day for the NBA community. He has been a head coach since the 1996-97 season, having guided the Spurs for 27 seasons now.

Through that stretch, he won three Coach of the Year awards, tied with Don Nelson and Pat Riley with the most wins. In addition, he is currently the winningest coach in NBA history; a feat he achieved last season after eclipsing Nelson's 1,335 victories.

Perhaps more impressive is that Popovich earned the distinction despite coaching a significantly fewer number of games than Nelson, who finished his coaching tenure in the Association after 2,398 appearances. In contrast, the Spurs leader has so far tallied 1,356 wins in 2,082 contests.

Furthermore, Popovich has steered his team to 22 consecutive playoff appearances from 1998 to 2019. Phil Jackson holds the second-longest such streak with 20 straight postseason runs.

Going out on his own terms

Some people around the league wonder why the legendary coach still has not hung up his boots. After all, it has been three seasons since he last had a winning regular-season record and reached the postseason. And it doesn't seem like the drought will end this campaign, as San Antonio is at the bottom of the standings.

But if his recent remark is any indication, it seems like Popovich is still enjoying the craft. Instead of providing stars with opportunities to get rings as he did with the likes of David Robinson, Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili, and Kawhi Leonard, he is helping young prospects develop and realize their NBA dreams this time.

Will the losses he has been racking up in recent years ruin his legacy? Absolutely not. And it doesn't appear that he is bothered by it either. What matters is that he will leave the league on his own terms.

