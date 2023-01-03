Car smashes into utility poles, shuts down Route 9A in Greenburgh for hours

An accident has closed Route 9A in both directions in Greenburgh this morning.

Police say a car hit a number of utility poles just north of Jackson Avenue around 4:15 a.m.

The driver was uninjured and refused medical treatment.

Con Edison tells News 12 no one lost power from this. The utility expected work to be done by the afternoon.

Traffic eased for the most part after the morning rush hour, but drivers should continue to avoid this area until the work is done.