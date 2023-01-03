Read full article on original website
Related
wamwamfm.com
David Dahl Running For Washington City Councilman At-Large
David Dahl to run for re-election for Washington City Councilman At-Large. David Dahl is running for a seat on the Washington City Council as a councilman-at-large in the May 2023 Primary. “I want to continue moving Washington forward,” said Dahl. “A lot of good things are happening in Washington. Progress...
wamwamfm.com
Terry C Hart
Terry C Hart, 84, of Vincennes, Indiana passed away on January 3, 2023. He was born on November 17, 1938 and was the son of Earl and Mildred (Rooney) Hart. Terry had worked for the state highway department for 42 years before retiring. Surviving Terry is his wife, Betty (Neidigh)...
wamwamfm.com
Indiana Political Office Candidate Training Event
The Indiana 8th District Congressional Committee will meet next Saturday, January 14th, for lunch from 11-2 for candidate training for anyone interested in running for office in the upcoming municipal election. Brad King and Anne Hathaway will be guest speakers and discuss campaign finance and duties for each of the...
wamwamfm.com
David R. Stone
David R. Stone, 78, of Shoals, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. Born July 22, 1944, in Huron, Indiana, he was the son of Russell and Helen (Terrell) Stone. He married Wanda McDaniel on November 3, 1962, and she survives. David attended Shoals...
wamwamfm.com
James D. ‘Junior’ Fish
James D. ‘Junior’ Fish, 76, of Odon, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at his home. He was born on October 23, 1946 in Elnora, Indiana to James D. ‘Delmar’ and Clara B. (Edmondson) Fish, Sr. Junior married his loving wife, Barbara (Malone) Fish on June 15, 1968.
wamwamfm.com
Washington School Board Officially Welcomes New Members
The Washington School Board met briefly yesterday for the first time to welcome new members and reorganize for the upcoming year. Three new faces joined the board this year, including Sarah Browning, Dr. Jason Omer, and Garrett Miller, and we spoke to each one prior to the meeting…. Also getting...
wamwamfm.com
wamwamfm.com
Henry Francis Holscher III
Henry Francis Holscher III of Vincennes, Indiana passed away on January 1, 2023 at the age of 73. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1967. Henry was a farmer who loved the land and raising horses. Henry enjoyed woodworking and spending time with family and friends. Henry was...
wamwamfm.com
Sandra Lovell
Sandra Lovell, 70, passed away on the evening of January 3rd, 2023. She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Brent Lovell; sons Damon, Doug (Samantha), and Dusty (Megan) Blackburn; sisters Patty (Gary) Horrall and Marilyn (Jim) Gryder; as well as eleven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren – all of whom she loved dearly.
wamwamfm.com
New Discover Downtown Washington Website Showcasing Local Businesses
The newly formed Discover Downtown Washington group has formed a website for businesses, restaurants, and more to experience downtown Washington and all it has to offer. Visit discoverdowntownWashington.com for dining, shops, and upcoming events on Main Street. You can also learn more about becoming involved with the group. Bookmark the...
Demolition event causes vibrations in southwest Indiana counties
INDIANA (WEHT) – Some people thought they felt an earthquake in Gibson and Posey counties this morning. We have confirmed there was not an earthquake, but rather a demolition event in Keensburg, Illinois. A seismograph at the University of Southern Indiana picked up a “pretty sharp” spike at 8:18 a.m. The Olney, Illinois seismic station, […]
wamwamfm.com
Foster Parents Are Needed in Washington
The National Youth Advocate Program, a local non-profit, is currently seeking more foster parents in our community. Specifically, there is a need for foster families who are able to keep siblings together. This week on Focus on the Community on WAMW, we will talk to Terrilynn Durnal with the program, and she says the group works hard to place the foster children in the right home that fits both the kids and the foster families…
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Mykayla Adams, 23, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Driving While Suspended Prior. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was posted. Matthew Lewandowski, 43, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Invasion of Privacy. No bond was set. Tammy Calderon, 47, of Washington, was arrested for...
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis Claps Back at Hate Mail From Fan
The Hoosiers big man addressed the negative note regarding the team's play thus far in the season.
Who’s running in Warrick, Posey, Vanderburgh and Gibson counties
INDIANA (WEHT) – Eyewitness News is keeping track of who is filing for what position within the the four counties of Warrick, Vanderburgh, Gibson and Posey. VANDERBURGH COUNTY Cheryl Musgrave – Filed January 4 Cheryl Musgrave is running for mayor of Evansville. According to her campaign website, Musgrave’s leadership attracted a $40 million investment from […]
Yes, Eastland Mall is Closing After 54 Years – But Don’t Worry, It’s Not in Indiana
I noticed that 'Eastland Mall Closing' was trending this week, and I kind of freaked out. After doing some research, I discovered that there is more than one Eastland Mall. When we hear about a once popular and busy mall closing, it is usually because most of the businesses have closed. While a lot of the retail spaces appear to be vacant, Eastland Mall in Columbus, Ohio was forced to close because of ongoing health and safety violations.
EFD provides brief update on Garvin Street fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Fire Department officials held a press conference on Wednesday to provide updates on their progress with the Garvin Street fire. During the press conference, officials said there is currently no connection between the Garvin Street fire and the Morton Avenue fire from last year. The fire started on Saturday morning […]
wamwamfm.com
Two Loogootee Residents Officially Put Their Names on the Ballot
Two local residents in Loogootee have officially put their names on the ballot for the upcoming general election. Current Loogootee Mayor Noel Harty officially filed for re-election this week. Harty will be seeking his fourth term as Loogootee mayor. Lori Carrico announced she will run for Loogootee City Clerk and...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Comments / 0