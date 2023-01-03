Read full article on original website
Related
All planets in the solar system visible in night sky at same time on Wednesday
Every planet in the solar system was visible in the night sky simultaneously on Wednesday, which is regarded by experts as a rare astronomical event. Venus, Mercury, Saturn, Jupiter and Mars could all be seen in that order in the northern hemisphere with the naked eye, starting from the south-western horizon and moving east.
January Meteor Shower Expected to Peak Tonight: How and When to Watch
If you’re looking to ring in the New Year but missed the fireworks when the ball dropped Sunday night, you’re in luck. Mother Nature is putting on her own fireworks display. The Quadrantids is an annual meteor shower that lights up the sky every January. Experts say it will hit its peak late tonight. So, break out the telescope and put on an extra pot of coffee.
13 full moons, including 4 supermoons and a blue moon, will shine in 2023
Sky watchers will get an extra treat in 2023, with 13 full moons on tap, including four big “supermoons” and one “blue moon.” There’s also a partial solar eclipse coming in the new year, but that will have limited visibility in the eastern United States.
Refinery29
January’s Full Wolf Moon Could Reveal Our Deepest Secrets
A full moon occurs when the sun and moon oppose each other in the sky and the glow of the sun bounces off the moon onto earth. They typically represent emotional release, reflection and pause, as well as time to heal. Secrets are revealed, our intuition is heightened, and clarity comes into play when the moon’s illumination exposes all things hidden.
Futurism
Dead Artemis Spacecraft Careens Out of Lunar Orbit
One of NASA's lunar mission has shot out of the Moon's orbit. Publicized by Harvard astronomer Jonathan McDowell, the tumultuous tumble of Artemis 1's Near-Earth Asteroid Scout (NEAScout) was precipitated last month by reports that NASA had been having trouble establishing communications with the miniaturized cube-shaped satellite, known as a "cubesat."
Science Focus
Wolf Moon 2023: How to see the January full Moon
The first full Moon of 2023 rises this week - here's how, and when, you can see it from the UK. A full Moon provides us with a great opportunity to observe some of the craters around the rim of the Moon, which would otherwise be hidden in shadow. As the first full Moon of the new year rises, the distinctive constellation, Orion, continues to dominate the night sky, with the hunter's recognisable club and pelt easy to spot under clear conditions.
WHSV
First full moon of the year comes this week
(WHSV) - It’s a busy start to 2023 as there are several interesting events this week. This includes the first full moon of the year occurring and Earth reaching its closest point to the Sun. THE MOON AND MARS. On Tuesday evening, the Moon will be located not far...
Grapefruit-size fireball from mysterious Oort Cloud could rewrite the history of the solar system
Rocky fireballs like the one that fell over Alberta, Canada last year shouldn't originate from the icy Oort Cloud... but this one apparently did.
A newly discovered comet will be visible in the night sky this month
A newly discovered comet will be visible to stargazers in the Northern Hemisphere in January. Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) may even be visible with the naked eye due to its brightness. The comet was first spotted last March as it passed near Jupiter. It will pass through the inner solar...
WTHI
Look up to see January's first celestial event, the Quadrantid meteor shower
The new year kicks off with the Quadrantids, one of 12 annual meteor showers. The celestial event is typically among the strongest meteor showers and is expected to peak overnight January 3 and 4, according to the American Meteor Society. Sky-gazers in the Northern Hemisphere can best view the shower between the late-night hours of Tuesday and dawn on Wednesday.
The most distant spacecraft in the solar system — Where are they now?
Humans have sent four spacecraft out of the solar system, with another swiftly approaching the edge of our solar system — and they have a lot to teach us about our place in space.
Comet Now Visible in the Night Sky May Never Return to Earth
You will only get one chance in your lifetime to view Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) as it speeds through the inner solar system.
Next total solar eclipse will be last one visible from U.S. until 2044
The next total solar eclipse – when the moon completely blocks the face of the sun – could be your last chance to see one occur for decades to come. Such an event is expected to cross over Mexico, the U.S. and Canada on April 8, 2024. And according to NASA, that will be the last total solar eclipse visible from the contiguous U.S. until August 2044. During a total solar eclipse, the moon passes between the sun and Earth, blocking the sun's light and darkening the sky as if it were early in the morning or late in the evening. The...
Green comet will pass by Earth for first time since Neanderthals roamed Earth
The green-colored comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF), which was first discovered by astronomers in March 2022, will make its closest approach to Earth later in the month.
LOOK: Stargazers Capture Rare ‘Planet Parade’ in the Night Sky
On Wednesday, December 28th, all of the planets in Earth’s solar system aligned in what many have deemed a fascinating and rare “planet parade.” Fortunately for stargazers, astronomers expect the stunning celestial event to last into the New Year. However, skywatchers and photographers impatient to capture this unusual occurrence have already begun sharing stunning photos of the planet parade online. Take a peek below, and be sure to get outside this weekend and see if you can spot the line-up yourself!
natureworldnews.com
Astronomical Events January 2023: Watch Out For Dancing Planets, Full Wolf Moon, and More!
Dancing planets, the full wolf moon, and many other wonderful astronomical events will take place in January 2023. For those living in regions of the Northern Hemisphere experiencing extreme cold, January is typically mellow on reasons to go outside. Fortunately, the first month of 2023 is spoiling night sky watchers...
Thrillist
A Bright Green Comet May Be Visible in the Morning Sky This Month
A recently discovered comet with a green hue is passing through the celestial neighborhood. The bright green comet carries the catchy name C/2022 E3 (ZTF). It was discovered back in March as it passed through Jupiter's orbit. Now, it's approaching Earth and may be in view for stargazers throughout January.
CNET
Huge Volcanic Outburst Spotted on Jupiter Moon Io
Shortly before NASA's Juno spacecraft made its first of several planned close passes by Jupiter's moon Io in December, the fiery world began an extended outburst of volcanic activity. This revelation came Tuesday not from NASA or Juno, but from observations made with a small robotic telescope based in the...
Watch a comet make its closest approach in 50,000 years online next week
To share a view of comet C/2022 E3 ZTF at perihelion with anyone interested, the Virtual Telescope Project is hosting a free livestream starting at 11:00 p.m. EST (0400 GMT) on Jan. 12.
Quadrantid meteor shower, one of the best of the year, peaking now at the wrong time
The bright moon will interfere with the 2023 Quadrantid meteor shower this year, limiting the shooting star display.
Comments / 0