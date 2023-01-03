Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Teacher Creates Selfie Wall at Gentlemen's Club After Viral Inappropriate Pic LeakBridget MulroyPhiladelphia, PA
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing over 16,500 migrants to sanctuary cities: Should he spend more money on them?Mark StarTexas State
This is the Best Buffet in Pennsylvania According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia’s Cultural and Culinary Delight: The Reading Terminal MarketWilliam Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Related
PLANetizen
New Short-Term Rental Rules to Take Effect in Philadelphia
Philadelphia is set to begin enforcing new short-term rental (STR) regulations in January, prompting concerns from operators who depend on STR income. Jake Blumgart reports on the story for the Philadelphia Inquirer. “The new law requires a ‘limited lodging operator’ license for short-term rental hosts who live in the unit....
Attorney to file lawsuit against Philadelphia Housing Authority for fatal Fairmount Fire
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's been one year since a fire took 12 lives in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood. Nine children were among those killed. It's one of the deadliest fires in the city's history.Not much has changed near North 23rd and Ogden Streets.A row of children's bikes remains neatly placed on a fence behind the home ready for little riders.But the nine kids who once used them -- haven't been around in a year's time. They and three adults died in a fast-moving fire on Jan. 5, 2022.The windows of the property owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority are still charred...
Unlicensed Philadelphia streeteries must be removed by Jan. 9: Streets Department
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia restaurants have until Monday, Jan. 9, to acquire a license for their streeteries or they must take down their outdoor dining setups, the Street Department said.The Streets Department said they have received 22 applications so far. (Here's how to apply.)It's a familiar site that stemmed from COVID-19. Streeteries helped keep businesses afloat.Each restaurant crafted its own creative outdoor area and relied heavily on it."Just opened the restaurant nine months before the pandemic," Freddi Loka said. "If we didn't end up having this, we probably couldn't make it."Ambrosia on South 24th Street put their own spin on...
trentonjournal.com
Shake up at City Hall
We were shocked to hear about Dr. Adela Ames sudden departure as the city’s director of health. Appointed in January 2021, Dr. Ames and her health team was recognized as one of two municipalities in the country to execute implementation of the COVID homebound efforts. She also began working with the city of Philadelphia legislators, community, activists and organizations to brainstorm resource sharing to bring resolution to urban blight, opioid crisis, homelessness, lack of housing, violence, mental health, and tips to address effective ways to manage a no kill animal shelter.
phillyvoice.com
Private mailbox services are booming in Philadelphia as residents seek options to combat package thieves
Since the start of the pandemic, Philadelphians have been ordering more packages than ever. But many of those deliveries aren't reaching their doors. Complaints of so-called porch pirates swiping mail from stoops and building lobbies are rampant on neighborhood apps like NextDoor, where users describe stolen electronics, shoes, pet supplies and Christmas presents. "Has anyone noticed an uptick in stolen packages? I haven't ever had this problem and all of a sudden every package I've ordered gets stolen within minutes," one post from a Francisville resident reads.
glensidelocal.com
100 York apartments undergo $3M renovation project
Jenkintown’s 100 York apartments have received a $3 million investment for upgrades and renovations. The improvements are being completed by the New Jersey-based AJH Company, which owns and operates 100 York. “We transformed 100 York into a beautiful, airy, and open welcoming space,” Temima Lindow, Principal Designer at AJH...
Domb contribution sets ‘millionaire’s amendment’ fundraising rule in motion for Philly mayor race
A campaign contribution by Allan Domb, one of 10 people who have declared their candidacy for Philadelphia mayor, has set in motion the so-called “millionaire’s amendment” for campaign fundraising in the race.
phillyvoice.com
Methadone vans, overdose prevention services to be covered by Philly's opioid settlement funds
The $200 million Philadelphia is receiving from national opioid settlements will be used to bolster an array of drug prevention and treatment efforts in the city, including its first mobile methadone service. The funds, which will be paid over 18 years, stem from a multi-state agreement with four drug manufacturers...
The lowest property taxes in NJ are in a town you’d never live in (Opinion)
Of all of his smoke and mirrors and his posturing, the most aggravating thing about Gov. Murphy is his absolute reluctance to do what needs to be done about New Jersey’s soaring property taxes. Not only has the governor actually done nothing to alleviate our property tax burden (We...
phillyvoice.com
Temple student injured in SEPTA crash suing Uber, driver and the transit authority
A Temple University student is suing SEPTA, Uber and his Uber driver following a collision at the Fernwood Station in Landsdowne last month. Around 1:40 p.m. on Dec. 21, a train on the Media Wawa line crashed into a car attempting to cross the railroad tracks. Two passengers in the car were taken to the local hospital for treatment, but no injuries were reported among train passengers. Service was temporarily suspended in both directions after the collision.
phillyvoice.com
High Street to reopen as full-service restaurant with bar in Center City
Former Old City restaurant High Street on Market was one of many Philadelphia restaurants to close during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, when owner and operator Ellen Yin pivoted to a streamlined operation with catering, pickup and delivery services at a new location in Center City. Since Sept....
delawarebusinessnow.com
Audit confirms missed payment to state from Port of Wilmington operator
An audit of the owner of the Port of Wilmington confirmed that the company leasing the faciity missed a payment. The port is owned by Diamond State Port Corp., a State of Delaware entity. GT USA was listed as having missed a $647,478 payment due on February 10, according to...
phillyvoice.com
Get help fixing tricky household items during NextFab repair workshop
People looking to rescue broken or damaged household items from the trash can attend a free workshop at NextFab's North Philadelphia artisan studio to learn how to make repairs and assemble tricky furniture. NextFab is teaming up with the Philly Fixers Guild for its Repair Fair on Thursday, Jan. 12...
12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes
Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor.
100 Acres of Chester County to be Transformed Into a Data Center Hub, Creating Hundreds of Jobs
100 acres of Chester County are in the process of becoming as a hyperscale campus to make way for 2 million square feet of data center usage, a project that could make Pennsylvania become a hub for cloud campuses and Internet companies and promote hundreds of jobs, writes Rich Miller for Data Center Frontier.
Philly School District Fund starts search for new CEO
Officials hope to announce their new pick this spring. The post Philly School District Fund starts search for new CEO appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
phillyvoice.com
Jim's Steaks plans to reopen in 2023 with a second-story addition
Jim's loyalists will be reunited with their cheesesteaks soon enough. The South Street sandwich shop rang in the new year by posting plans for its rebuild to Twitter. A rendering features a second-story addition that matches the shop's well-known Art Deco style. "Can't wait to see you again in 2023!"...
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
Parts of U.S. 1, I-95 in Bucks County to Be Reconstructed in Massive Project. Here’s What to Know
As the new year begins, two major roads that go through Bucks County are set to see a large reconstruction take place in the near future. Kenny Cooper and Emily Rizzo wrote about the reconstruction for WHYY. Both U.S. 1 and I-95 will see major reconstruction take place in 2023,...
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain set to open another New Jersey location next week
A popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in New Jersey next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Habit Burger will be opening its newest New Jersey location in East Brunswick, according to local sources.
Comments / 1