PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's been one year since a fire took 12 lives in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood. Nine children were among those killed. It's one of the deadliest fires in the city's history.Not much has changed near North 23rd and Ogden Streets.A row of children's bikes remains neatly placed on a fence behind the home ready for little riders.But the nine kids who once used them -- haven't been around in a year's time. They and three adults died in a fast-moving fire on Jan. 5, 2022.The windows of the property owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority are still charred...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO