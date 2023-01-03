ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

New Short-Term Rental Rules to Take Effect in Philadelphia

Philadelphia is set to begin enforcing new short-term rental (STR) regulations in January, prompting concerns from operators who depend on STR income. Jake Blumgart reports on the story for the Philadelphia Inquirer. “The new law requires a ‘limited lodging operator’ license for short-term rental hosts who live in the unit....
CBS Philly

Attorney to file lawsuit against Philadelphia Housing Authority for fatal Fairmount Fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's been one year since a fire took 12 lives in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood. Nine children were among those killed. It's one of the deadliest fires in the city's history.Not much has changed near North 23rd and Ogden Streets.A row of children's bikes remains neatly placed on a fence behind the home ready for little riders.But the nine kids who once used them -- haven't been around in a year's time. They and three adults died in a fast-moving fire on Jan. 5, 2022.The windows of the property owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority are still charred...
CBS Philly

Unlicensed Philadelphia streeteries must be removed by Jan. 9: Streets Department

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia restaurants have until Monday, Jan. 9, to acquire a license for their streeteries or they must take down their outdoor dining setups, the Street Department said.The Streets Department said they have received 22 applications so far. (Here's how to apply.)It's a familiar site that stemmed from COVID-19. Streeteries helped keep businesses afloat.Each restaurant crafted its own creative outdoor area and relied heavily on it."Just opened the restaurant nine months before the pandemic," Freddi Loka said. "If we didn't end up having this, we probably couldn't make it."Ambrosia on South 24th Street put their own spin on...
trentonjournal.com

Shake up at City Hall

We were shocked to hear about Dr. Adela Ames sudden departure as the city’s director of health. Appointed in January 2021, Dr. Ames and her health team was recognized as one of two municipalities in the country to execute implementation of the COVID homebound efforts. She also began working with the city of Philadelphia legislators, community, activists and organizations to brainstorm resource sharing to bring resolution to urban blight, opioid crisis, homelessness, lack of housing, violence, mental health, and tips to address effective ways to manage a no kill animal shelter.
TRENTON, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Private mailbox services are booming in Philadelphia as residents seek options to combat package thieves

Since the start of the pandemic, Philadelphians have been ordering more packages than ever. But many of those deliveries aren't reaching their doors. Complaints of so-called porch pirates swiping mail from stoops and building lobbies are rampant on neighborhood apps like NextDoor, where users describe stolen electronics, shoes, pet supplies and Christmas presents. "Has anyone noticed an uptick in stolen packages? I haven't ever had this problem and all of a sudden every package I've ordered gets stolen within minutes," one post from a Francisville resident reads.
glensidelocal.com

100 York apartments undergo $3M renovation project

Jenkintown’s 100 York apartments have received a $3 million investment for upgrades and renovations. The improvements are being completed by the New Jersey-based AJH Company, which owns and operates 100 York. “We transformed 100 York into a beautiful, airy, and open welcoming space,” Temima Lindow, Principal Designer at AJH...
JENKINTOWN, PA
phillyvoice.com

Temple student injured in SEPTA crash suing Uber, driver and the transit authority

A Temple University student is suing SEPTA, Uber and his Uber driver following a collision at the Fernwood Station in Landsdowne last month. Around 1:40 p.m. on Dec. 21, a train on the Media Wawa line crashed into a car attempting to cross the railroad tracks. Two passengers in the car were taken to the local hospital for treatment, but no injuries were reported among train passengers. Service was temporarily suspended in both directions after the collision.
phillyvoice.com

High Street to reopen as full-service restaurant with bar in Center City

Former Old City restaurant High Street on Market was one of many Philadelphia restaurants to close during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, when owner and operator Ellen Yin pivoted to a streamlined operation with catering, pickup and delivery services at a new location in Center City. Since Sept....
MONTCO.Today

12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes

Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
phillyvoice.com

Jim's Steaks plans to reopen in 2023 with a second-story addition

Jim's loyalists will be reunited with their cheesesteaks soon enough. The South Street sandwich shop rang in the new year by posting plans for its rebuild to Twitter. A rendering features a second-story addition that matches the shop's well-known Art Deco style. "Can't wait to see you again in 2023!"...
