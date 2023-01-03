Read full article on original website
Terry C Hart
Terry C Hart, 84, of Vincennes, Indiana passed away on January 3, 2023. He was born on November 17, 1938 and was the son of Earl and Mildred (Rooney) Hart. Terry had worked for the state highway department for 42 years before retiring. Surviving Terry is his wife, Betty (Neidigh)...
Sandra Lovell
Sandra Lovell, 70, passed away on the evening of January 3rd, 2023. She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Brent Lovell; sons Damon, Doug (Samantha), and Dusty (Megan) Blackburn; sisters Patty (Gary) Horrall and Marilyn (Jim) Gryder; as well as eleven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren – all of whom she loved dearly.
David R. Stone
David R. Stone, 78, of Shoals, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. Born July 22, 1944, in Huron, Indiana, he was the son of Russell and Helen (Terrell) Stone. He married Wanda McDaniel on November 3, 1962, and she survives. David attended Shoals...
James D. ‘Junior’ Fish
James D. ‘Junior’ Fish, 76, of Odon, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at his home. He was born on October 23, 1946 in Elnora, Indiana to James D. ‘Delmar’ and Clara B. (Edmondson) Fish, Sr. Junior married his loving wife, Barbara (Malone) Fish on June 15, 1968.
Frances Beal
Frances Beal, 70, of Shoals, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her family. Born June 16, 1952, in Evansville, Indiana, she was the daughter of Roy and Eva (Hill) Durham. She married Joe Beal in 2004 and he survives. Frances graduated from Shoals High...
Henry Francis Holscher III
Henry Francis Holscher III of Vincennes, Indiana passed away on January 1, 2023 at the age of 73. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1967. Henry was a farmer who loved the land and raising horses. Henry enjoyed woodworking and spending time with family and friends. Henry was...
Diana Jeraldine Frandsen
Diana Jeraldine Frandsen, 74, of Petersburg, passed away December 31, 2022 in Petersburg. She was born June 22, 1948 to Thurman Vent and Eva (Falls) Bartley in Oakland City, IN. Diana was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. She spent most of her life as a homemaker. Diana is survived...
Lynna “Joan” (Evans) Edwards
Lynna “Joan” (Evans) Edwards, 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes on December 30, 2022. She was born in Washington on February 22, 1936, to Floyd Garrison and Anna Laura (Clark) Evans. She married James R. Edwards, August 8, 1970, and he passed away in August of 2015.
Indiana Political Office Candidate Training Event
The Indiana 8th District Congressional Committee will meet next Saturday, January 14th, for lunch from 11-2 for candidate training for anyone interested in running for office in the upcoming municipal election. Brad King and Anne Hathaway will be guest speakers and discuss campaign finance and duties for each of the...
RTC Groundingbreaking at Bicknell Fairgrounds
RTC Communications will break ground at 4 p.m. today for their new building in Knox County at the Fairgrounds in Bicknell. Residents in Bicknell and rural Knox County will now have access to fast fiber internet as RTC continues to expand high-speed broadband to our rural communities. The groundbreaking ceremony will be held today at 4 p.m. at the Knox County Fairgrounds in Bicknell.
Visitors at Good Samaritan Hospital now required to complete sign-in registration
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTH) - Those accompanying or visiting patients at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes will be greeted by a new sign-in kiosk. These kiosks are located at all five entrances, including the emergency room. From checking the temperature of visitors to allowing hospital staff to know who is in...
Foster Parents Are Needed in Washington
The National Youth Advocate Program, a local non-profit, is currently seeking more foster parents in our community. Specifically, there is a need for foster families who are able to keep siblings together. This week on Focus on the Community on WAMW, we will talk to Terrilynn Durnal with the program, and she says the group works hard to place the foster children in the right home that fits both the kids and the foster families…
Washington School Board Officially Welcomes New Members
The Washington School Board met briefly yesterday for the first time to welcome new members and reorganize for the upcoming year. Three new faces joined the board this year, including Sarah Browning, Dr. Jason Omer, and Garrett Miller, and we spoke to each one prior to the meeting…. Also getting...
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
There’s a new sheriff in town in Gibson County
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is adding a new name to their long-running list of sheriffs. Over 200 years of history has led up to Sheriff Bruce Vanoven being sworn in as new sheriff. “Sheriff Vanoven is now in command of the Sheriff’s Office,” officials with the sheriff’s department shared […]
David Dahl Running For Washington City Councilman At-Large
David Dahl to run for re-election for Washington City Councilman At-Large. David Dahl is running for a seat on the Washington City Council as a councilman-at-large in the May 2023 Primary. “I want to continue moving Washington forward,” said Dahl. “A lot of good things are happening in Washington. Progress...
IU Health Bloomington celebrates its first baby of 2023
BLOOMINGTON – IU Health Bloomington congratulates parents, Christina and Andrew Ward of Ellettsville, on the birth of their child, Annalee Gracelynn Ward, on Sunday, Jan. 1. Annalee Gracelynn Ward entered the world at 3:22 a.m., making her the first New Year’s Baby for the. hospital. She weighs 7...
Police Log: January 5, 2023
12:15 p.m. Gable Aker, 34, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 4:21 p.m. Gage Sanders, 28, Avoca, domestic battery, strangulation. 12:34 a.m. A transient was on station seeking assistance. 12:45 a.m. Traffic stop at Becky Skillman Way and 16th Street. 1:02 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1000...
Obituary: Lisa Marie Sipes
Lisa Marie Sipes, 56, of Bedford, passed away at 5:46 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at her residence. Born June 14, 1966, she was the daughter of Jack and Nancy (Temple) Anderson. She married Tim Sipes on May 26, 2006, and he survives. She was a painter and house cleaner. She was the creator of Indiana’s Missing and Unsolved Cases.
