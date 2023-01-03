RTC Communications will break ground at 4 p.m. today for their new building in Knox County at the Fairgrounds in Bicknell. Residents in Bicknell and rural Knox County will now have access to fast fiber internet as RTC continues to expand high-speed broadband to our rural communities. The groundbreaking ceremony will be held today at 4 p.m. at the Knox County Fairgrounds in Bicknell.

