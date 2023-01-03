Read full article on original website
Sandra Lovell
Sandra Lovell, 70, passed away on the evening of January 3rd, 2023. She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Brent Lovell; sons Damon, Doug (Samantha), and Dusty (Megan) Blackburn; sisters Patty (Gary) Horrall and Marilyn (Jim) Gryder; as well as eleven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren – all of whom she loved dearly.
David R. Stone
David R. Stone, 78, of Shoals, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. Born July 22, 1944, in Huron, Indiana, he was the son of Russell and Helen (Terrell) Stone. He married Wanda McDaniel on November 3, 1962, and she survives. David attended Shoals...
Terry C Hart
Terry C Hart, 84, of Vincennes, Indiana passed away on January 3, 2023. He was born on November 17, 1938 and was the son of Earl and Mildred (Rooney) Hart. Terry had worked for the state highway department for 42 years before retiring. Surviving Terry is his wife, Betty (Neidigh)...
James D. ‘Junior’ Fish
James D. ‘Junior’ Fish, 76, of Odon, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at his home. He was born on October 23, 1946 in Elnora, Indiana to James D. ‘Delmar’ and Clara B. (Edmondson) Fish, Sr. Junior married his loving wife, Barbara (Malone) Fish on June 15, 1968.
Diana Jeraldine Frandsen
Diana Jeraldine Frandsen, 74, of Petersburg, passed away December 31, 2022 in Petersburg. She was born June 22, 1948 to Thurman Vent and Eva (Falls) Bartley in Oakland City, IN. Diana was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. She spent most of her life as a homemaker. Diana is survived...
Henry Francis Holscher III
Henry Francis Holscher III of Vincennes, Indiana passed away on January 1, 2023 at the age of 73. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1967. Henry was a farmer who loved the land and raising horses. Henry enjoyed woodworking and spending time with family and friends. Henry was...
Darrell Isaacs
Darrell Isaacs, 70, of Loogootee, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Daviess Community Hospital. Born December 30, 1952, in Christopher, Illinois, he was the son of Donald and Juanita (Barnfield) Isaacs. Darrell was the Pastor of the Faith Holiness Church in Loogootee for over 20 years and worked...
Ethel Marie Traylor
Ethel Marie Traylor, 94, of Otwell, Indiana, entered into rest on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare in Jasper, Indiana, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Pike County, Indiana, on January 28, 1928, to the late George and Una (Condiff) Schiller. She married Tom...
Lynna “Joan” (Evans) Edwards
Lynna “Joan” (Evans) Edwards, 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes on December 30, 2022. She was born in Washington on February 22, 1936, to Floyd Garrison and Anna Laura (Clark) Evans. She married James R. Edwards, August 8, 1970, and he passed away in August of 2015.
Demolition event causes vibrations in southwest Indiana counties
INDIANA (WEHT) – Some people thought they felt an earthquake in Gibson and Posey counties this morning. We have confirmed there was not an earthquake, but rather a demolition event in Keensburg, Illinois. A seismograph at the University of Southern Indiana picked up a “pretty sharp” spike at 8:18 a.m. The Olney, Illinois seismic station, […]
Indiana Political Office Candidate Training Event
The Indiana 8th District Congressional Committee will meet next Saturday, January 14th, for lunch from 11-2 for candidate training for anyone interested in running for office in the upcoming municipal election. Brad King and Anne Hathaway will be guest speakers and discuss campaign finance and duties for each of the...
French Lick native reports to duty at ISP Jasper Post
JASPER – On December 15, 2022, eleven probationary Indiana State Police troopers graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy. Earlier this week, Probationary Trooper Austin Collins reported for duty to the Jasper District. Trooper Collins is a native of French Lick. After graduating from French Lick High School...
RTC Groundingbreaking at Bicknell Fairgrounds
RTC Communications will break ground at 4 p.m. today for their new building in Knox County at the Fairgrounds in Bicknell. Residents in Bicknell and rural Knox County will now have access to fast fiber internet as RTC continues to expand high-speed broadband to our rural communities. The groundbreaking ceremony will be held today at 4 p.m. at the Knox County Fairgrounds in Bicknell.
IU Health Bloomington Hospital welcomes its first baby of 2023
Annalee Gracelynn Ward was born at 3:22 a.m. on Jan. 1 at IU Health Bloomington Hospital, making her the first baby to be born at the hospital this year. Annalee was 7 pounds and 3 ounces, according to a press release from IU Health. Her parents are Christina and Andrew Ward of Ellettsville, Indiana.
Police Log: January 5, 2023
12:15 p.m. Gable Aker, 34, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 4:21 p.m. Gage Sanders, 28, Avoca, domestic battery, strangulation. 12:34 a.m. A transient was on station seeking assistance. 12:45 a.m. Traffic stop at Becky Skillman Way and 16th Street. 1:02 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1000...
David Dahl Running For Washington City Councilman At-Large
David Dahl to run for re-election for Washington City Councilman At-Large. David Dahl is running for a seat on the Washington City Council as a councilman-at-large in the May 2023 Primary. “I want to continue moving Washington forward,” said Dahl. “A lot of good things are happening in Washington. Progress...
Daviess County Arrest Report
Mykayla Adams, 23, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Driving While Suspended Prior. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was posted. Matthew Lewandowski, 43, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Invasion of Privacy. No bond was set. Tammy Calderon, 47, of Washington, was arrested for...
New clue released in 1981 murder of Farmersburg woman
FARMERSBURG – There’s new information on a Sullivan County cold case dating back to 1981. On the evening of January 2, 1981, the life of 51-year-old Sarah “Jeanette” Benson, was cut tragically short by an armed intruder as she returned to her Farmersburg home from a shopping trip in nearby Terre Haute.
Visitors at Good Samaritan Hospital now required to complete sign-in registration
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTH) - Those accompanying or visiting patients at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes will be greeted by a new sign-in kiosk. These kiosks are located at all five entrances, including the emergency room. From checking the temperature of visitors to allowing hospital staff to know who is in...
