Terry C Hart
Terry C Hart, 84, of Vincennes, Indiana passed away on January 3, 2023. He was born on November 17, 1938 and was the son of Earl and Mildred (Rooney) Hart. Terry had worked for the state highway department for 42 years before retiring. Surviving Terry is his wife, Betty (Neidigh)...
James D. ‘Junior’ Fish
James D. ‘Junior’ Fish, 76, of Odon, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at his home. He was born on October 23, 1946 in Elnora, Indiana to James D. ‘Delmar’ and Clara B. (Edmondson) Fish, Sr. Junior married his loving wife, Barbara (Malone) Fish on June 15, 1968.
David R. Stone
David R. Stone, 78, of Shoals, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. Born July 22, 1944, in Huron, Indiana, he was the son of Russell and Helen (Terrell) Stone. He married Wanda McDaniel on November 3, 1962, and she survives. David attended Shoals...
Sandra Lovell
Sandra Lovell, 70, passed away on the evening of January 3rd, 2023. She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Brent Lovell; sons Damon, Doug (Samantha), and Dusty (Megan) Blackburn; sisters Patty (Gary) Horrall and Marilyn (Jim) Gryder; as well as eleven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren – all of whom she loved dearly.
Demolition event causes vibrations in southwest Indiana counties
INDIANA (WEHT) – Some people thought they felt an earthquake in Gibson and Posey counties this morning. We have confirmed there was not an earthquake, but rather a demolition event in Keensburg, Illinois. A seismograph at the University of Southern Indiana picked up a “pretty sharp” spike at 8:18 a.m. The Olney, Illinois seismic station, […]
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center welcomes first baby born in 2023
The first baby of 2023 has been born at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center. Samantha and Ian Renfrow, of Leitchfield, welcomed a healthy baby boy, Beckett Samuel Renfrow, into the world Tuesday evening at 5:16, according to Ian Renfrow. Beckett, delivered by Dr. Mark Lee, weighed in at seven...
Henry Francis Holscher III
Henry Francis Holscher III of Vincennes, Indiana passed away on January 1, 2023 at the age of 73. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1967. Henry was a farmer who loved the land and raising horses. Henry enjoyed woodworking and spending time with family and friends. Henry was...
Diana Jeraldine Frandsen
Diana Jeraldine Frandsen, 74, of Petersburg, passed away December 31, 2022 in Petersburg. She was born June 22, 1948 to Thurman Vent and Eva (Falls) Bartley in Oakland City, IN. Diana was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. She spent most of her life as a homemaker. Diana is survived...
Indiana Political Office Candidate Training Event
The Indiana 8th District Congressional Committee will meet next Saturday, January 14th, for lunch from 11-2 for candidate training for anyone interested in running for office in the upcoming municipal election. Brad King and Anne Hathaway will be guest speakers and discuss campaign finance and duties for each of the...
Frances Beal
Frances Beal, 70, of Shoals, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her family. Born June 16, 1952, in Evansville, Indiana, she was the daughter of Roy and Eva (Hill) Durham. She married Joe Beal in 2004 and he survives. Frances graduated from Shoals High...
IU Health Bloomington Hospital welcomes its first baby of 2023
Annalee Gracelynn Ward was born at 3:22 a.m. on Jan. 1 at IU Health Bloomington Hospital, making her the first baby to be born at the hospital this year. Annalee was 7 pounds and 3 ounces, according to a press release from IU Health. Her parents are Christina and Andrew Ward of Ellettsville, Indiana.
Foster Parents Are Needed in Washington
The National Youth Advocate Program, a local non-profit, is currently seeking more foster parents in our community. Specifically, there is a need for foster families who are able to keep siblings together. This week on Focus on the Community on WAMW, we will talk to Terrilynn Durnal with the program, and she says the group works hard to place the foster children in the right home that fits both the kids and the foster families…
20 Restaurants We Want to See in Evansville, Indiana in 2023
Evansville is constantly growing. How about adding a few of these restaurants in 2023?. We have seen quite a few new businesses come to Evansville in 2022 that have had a lot of people talking. Some have already opened, while others are still in the planning stages. In terms of dining in Evansville, we already have plenty of options. However, there is still room for a few more places to eat that we don't already have in town.
Ascension St Vincent New Years Baby in Evansville
Ascension St. Vincent, Labor and Delivery teams at Ascension St. Vincent are thrilled to announce our first babies born in 2023!. We’re happy to welcome baby Axel Herrera Hildago Junior, who was born at 10:56 A.M. at Ascension St. Vincent Evansville. (Last name is “Herrera Hildago”.) He weighs 5 pounds 9 ounces and is 18 3/4inches long.
Dispatch: Large police presence at Evansville apartment
Red Cross holds ‘Donorama Blood Drive’ at Eastland Mall. Police: Detectives searching for people involved in Owensboro theft. Castle athletic trainer addresses safety protocols following Damar Hamlin injury. Updated: 2 hours ago. Castle athletic trainer addresses safety protocols following Damar Hamlin injury. Daviess Co. Fiscal Court makes history...
Lynna “Joan” (Evans) Edwards
Lynna “Joan” (Evans) Edwards, 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes on December 30, 2022. She was born in Washington on February 22, 1936, to Floyd Garrison and Anna Laura (Clark) Evans. She married James R. Edwards, August 8, 1970, and he passed away in August of 2015.
Visitors at Good Samaritan Hospital now required to complete sign-in registration
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTH) - Those accompanying or visiting patients at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes will be greeted by a new sign-in kiosk. These kiosks are located at all five entrances, including the emergency room. From checking the temperature of visitors to allowing hospital staff to know who is in...
Evansville’s Eastland Mall Losing Popular Retail Store – Gaining Slime Fun
As they say, when one store closes, another one opens. Ok, I might've just made that up, but it is true at Eastland Mall in Evansville, Indiana. I love going to the mall. Maybe it's because I grew up thirty miles away from Evansville, and going to the mall was not something we did very often. So, anytime I see empty spaces or stores planning to close, I am always hopeful that something new and exciting will fill the space.
