Ketamine increases brain noise — revealing a possible cause for schizophrenic hallucinations
MOSCOW, Russia — Ketamine’s ability to cause hallucinations is helping scientists understand what causes schizophrenics to experience delusions. A new study finds that the anesthetic — which some use as a recreational drug — can trigger the same kind of “brain noise” seen in patients with schizophrenia.
A new understanding of brain functionality may help treat those with memory impairment
New research from the University of Toronto is providing valuable insight into how the brain works to retain memory—and it could help treat patients with memory impairment. Alexander Barnett, an assistant professor in the department of psychology in the Faculty of Arts & Science, and a team of researchers have found that a vital part of the brain that helps retain memory—the hippocampus—may have more dynamic interactions with the rest of the brain than previously thought.
Kids driving you crazy? Try these science-backed anger management tips for parents
You're running late for work, your eight-year-old can't find the homework they were supposed to have put in their school bag last night, your four-year-old objects to the blue t-shirt you'd prepared and wants the other shade of blue, and then you step on a Lego piece that didn't get packed away when you asked.
The brain's ability to perceive space expands like the universe
Young children sometimes believe that the moon is following them, or that they can reach out and touch it. It appears to be much closer than is proportional to its true distance. As we move about our daily lives, we tend to think that we navigate space in a linear way. But Salk scientists have discovered that time spent exploring an environment causes neural representations to grow in surprising ways.
Woman Gives Birth to Baby With Parts of Brain and Head Missing Despite Doctors Recommendation to Terminate Pregnancy
Jaxon Buell was a young boy who, against all odds, fought a brave battle against a rare condition that left him with part of his brain and head missing. When he was born in 2014, doctors suggested that his parents terminate the pregnancy, as they believed he would not live long. But his parents refused to give up on him and gave him a chance to fight for his life.
My beautiful sister died after her ‘harmless’ pins and needles turned out to be cancer
A WOMAN has tragically died just months after discovering seemingly harmless "pins and needles" was actually cancer. Lydia Carfrae-Brohaska, 36, only saw doctors after the light tingling in her hands and feet spread to her legs and left her unable to walk. In August 2018, medics diagnosed the qualified solicitor,...
Crying grandmother begged family to let her die after 33-hour wait on hospital trolley
A 92-year-old crying grandmother asked her family to let her die as she waited for 33 hours on a trolley for a hospital bed.Graeme Smith, 37, told the Liverpool Echo of his grandmother’s agonising wait. An ambulance was called to her care home on New Year’s Eve after she became unwell, though it took “hours” to arrive. Eventually, she arrived at Aintree University Hospital at 9pm.However, Smith’s grandmother was left in a corridor with “about 40 other elderly or very sick people” until approximately 6am on 2 January when she was moved onto a ward. “She was very distressed...
Covid: People urged to wear masks and stay at home if unwell as pressure on NHS mounts
People have been urged to wear face coverings and remain at home if feeling unwell, as an already crisis-stricken NHS faces down multiple waves of winter illnesses.With children returning to school at a time when high levels of flu, Covid-19 and scarlet fever are all being reported, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued fresh guidance in a bid to minimise the diseases’ spread.Parents have been urged to keep children at home if they are unwell and have a fever, with adults told to only go out if necessary and wear face coverings if they are ill and...
Disabled boy loses overnight NHS care because parents cannot afford heating
The parents of a severely disabled 11-year-old boy, who requires constant 24-hour medical attention at home, have been told that the NHS cannot guarantee overnight nursing support for him because they can not properly heat their house. Leah and Troy Van Keogh were told by their local health board that...
Scientists Raise Alarm About Threats to the Human Microbiome in New Documentary The Invisible Extinction
Dr. Martin Blaser and Dr. Gloria Dominguez-Bello talked to PEOPLE about their quest to save the human microbiome — before it's too late There's a war going on inside our bodies. The human gut microbiome — bacteria and other microorganisms living in our gut that are essential for our survival — are endangered. Overuse of antibiotics, elective C-sections and processed foods are just some of the factors that are killing off these bacteria that we need to live healthy lives. In the new documentary film The Invisible Extinction, Dr....
Report: Alarming number of children accidentally eating cannabis edibles
MIAMI - A new report shows an alarming number of small children have been exposed to cannabis after accidentally eating an edible.Many edibles come in the form of candies, cookies, brownies and products that can have a strong toddler appeal.In just five years, the number of small children in the U.S exposed to cannabis after accidentally eating an edible rose by 1,375 percent.According to the National Poison Data system, there were more than 7,040 exposures to edible cannabis in kids under 6 between 2017 and 2021, Oliver, a toddler who got sick after consuming edibles, has made a full recovery he's back to his old self. His mom Elizabeth is not."What's terrifying is I know that if he found the gummies again he would eat them again, which is why it's so important I think to lock these up and have these really out of reach.Doctors say don't just hide edibles lock them up too.This is becoming an issue as edibles become more common in homes with children.
How inflammation in COVID-19 alters the smallest vessels in the heart
Severe courses of COVID-19 infection not only impair lung function, but can also cause life-threatening consequences for the heart. The spectrum ranges from acute inflammation of the heart muscle (myocarditis) to chronic restriction of the heart's pumping function. The basic patterns of damage have not yet been completely proven. An...
Scientists develop a cancer vaccine to simultaneously kill and prevent brain cancer
Scientists are harnessing a new way to turn cancer cells into potent, anti-cancer agents. In the latest work from the lab of Khalid Shah, MS, Ph.D., at Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, investigators have developed a new cell therapy approach to eliminate established tumors and induce long-term immunity, training the immune system so that it can prevent cancer from recurring. The team tested their dual-action, cancer-killing vaccine in an advanced mouse model of the deadly brain cancer glioblastoma, with promising results. Findings are published in Science Translational Medicine.
Poor glycemic control in patients with type 2 diabetes can be predicted from patient information with the help of AI
The risk for poor glycemic control in patients with type 2 diabetes can be predicted with confidence by using machine learning methods, a new study from Finland finds. The most important factors predicting glycemic control include prior glucose levels, duration of type 2 diabetes, and the patient's existing anti-diabetic medicines.
The Still Face Experiment Shows The Damage Done When Parents Stare At Their Phones
The still face experiment is disturbing. At first, a parent and baby play together, dad smiling and cooing, baby clapping her hands and laughing. Then, prompted by the researcher, the dad turns his face away from the stroller and when he turns back his face is completely expressionless. Baby tries to get dad to smile again, but he keeps up the flat affect, remaining neutral and unresponsive. Within a few minutes, the child dissolves, crying, squirming, and desperately trying to make a connection. On a second prompt, dad turns away again, and when he looks at baby again he’s his normal self, soothing the baby who quickly recovers. Baby forgets all and gets back to playtime as if nothing happened. Only the viewer is left shaken.
West End babies and children at risk at Play Away nursery, report says
A pre-school and nursery put babies and children at risk due to unsafe sleeping and mealtime arrangements, a report has said. Play Away in West End, Hampshire, has been rated inadequate by Ofsted inspectors. The reports said education and behaviour at the site were good but children's safety was not...
Symptoms of a Collapsed Trachea and What They Mean
A collapsed trachea occurs when the cartilage in your throat becomes softer and begins to fall inward. You may be born with it, or it may develop because of a condition, treatment, or injury. A collapsed trachea may be a medical emergency. Prolonged intubation, damage from surgery, chronic infection, GERD,...
Buccal fat removal may be the latest cosmetic surgery trend on TikTok, but not everyone's on board
TikTok's latest cosmetic surgery trend is buccal fat removal—a procedure that removes fat padding from a person's face, in turn removing some of its roundness. Celebrities like Chrissy Teigen have confirmed having the work done. Others are rumored to have had it done but are staying quiet. The procedure...
Urgent warning after 1,375% increase in children being ‘poisoned’ at home – as thousands fall ill in one year
MORE and more kids are being accidentally drugged at home, a study has revealed - leading to thousands falling sick in one year. Parents are urgently warned not to keep marijuana edibles in the house after 3,054 children under six mistook them for sweet treats in 2021. The figure was...
Understanding the relation between physical injuries and mental health
Understanding the relationship between physical injuries and mental health with professional athletes
