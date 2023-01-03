ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Man shoots, kills brother in first Tulsa homicide of 2023

By Amanda Slee, Caitlin Huggins
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 3 days ago
Tulsa police are investigating the first homicide of 2023 on Tuesday.

Just before 1 a.m. they got a call about shots fired at a home near 46th St. North and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. They arrived to find 40-year-old Byron Speed shot to death.

Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins told 2 News the situation started as a family fight and the suspect and victim are related.

“Apparently, the suspect had assaulted another family member earlier in the night and the victim was over staying with the assaulted family when the suspect showed back up. A fight ensued and the suspect ended up shooting the victim,” Watkins said.

The Tulsa Police Department later released more information, identifying Speed's brother Clifton as the person they say is responsible for shooting and killing him.

Watkins says the family detained the suspect until police arrived. He says as sad as this is, it’s not uncommon for a homicide to happen this early in the new year.

“This is tough for the family. I mean they are having to deal with essentially two family members lost right off the bat is tough for anybody. So my heart goes out to them,” he said.

Officers took Clifton Speed into custody and then he went to the hospital with injuries to his head and face that required surgery. He'll be booked into jail following his release from the hospital and is facing a charge for First-Degree Murder.

