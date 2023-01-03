Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
2 shot while sitting in tow truck in Avondale
CHICAGO - Two men were shot while sitting in a tow truck early Friday in the Avondale neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. The pair, both 45 years old, were sitting in the parked vehicle around 2 a.m. in the 3600 block of North Avondale Avenue when they were shot at by someone in a dark-colored SUV, according to police.
fox32chicago.com
Second teen charged in October armed carjacking on Southwest Side
CHICAGO - Another offender was charged in connection to an armed carjacking and robbery that happened last fall in Chicago's Marquette Park neighborhood. Police say Miguel Miranda, 18, of Chicago, was charged with forcefully robbing another 18-year-old at gunpoint on Oct. 13, 2022 in the 3500 block of West 65th Place.
fox32chicago.com
Driver wanted after dragging man 6 blocks in deadly South Side hit-and-run
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help to identify the driver of a car involved in a deadly hit-and-run that happened last month on the South Side. Two pedestrians were walking eastbound on 95th Street at Ashland Avenue in Brainerd on Dec. 29 around 6:20 p.m. when a driver in a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox struck them, according to police.
Neighbors wake up to gunfire after two men shot in tow truck on North Side
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A shooting woke up sleeping neighbors early Friday morning on the city's North Side. Surveillance audio of the gunshots were captured around 2 a.m.Chicago police said two men were in a parked two truck in the 3600 block of North Avondale when someone in a dark SUV started firing shots. One man was shot in the stomach and the other suffered a graze wound to the head. The tow truck ended up a couple miles away at Pulaski and Palmer. That's where the Chicago Fire Department was called to bring the men to the hospital. A neighbor told CBS 2 he woke and...
fox32chicago.com
Gunman in SUV open fires on 2 men in West Elsdon
CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting early Thursday in Chicago's West Elsdon neighborhood. The men, 34 and 51, were walking outside just before 1 a.m. in the 4200 block of West 55th Street when someone in a gray SUV started shooting, according to police. The 34-year-old...
cwbchicago.com
No bail for two men who allegedly hid guns in snack chip aisle as Chicago police moved in (video)
Chicago — Two men were ordered held without bail on Thursday after prosecutors said they hid firearms, including one equipped to generate automatic gunfire, in the snack chip aisle of a convenience store when they saw Chicago police coming their way. The alleged gun stashing was captured on store surveillance video.
Car riddled with bullet holes arrives at Roseland hospital; 2 wounded
CHICAGO - Two people were treated for gunshot wounds after they were shot in traffic Wednesday night in the Roseland neighborhood. Police officers saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed around 11 p.m. before coming to a stop at Roseland Community Hospital in the first block of East 101 Place. according to police. The car had what appeared to be several bullet holes on the side of the vehicle, police said.
fox32chicago.com
2 police officers, driver injured in Woodlawn crash
CHICAGO - A Chicago police squad car crashed into another vehicle, sending two officers and the other driver to the hospital early Friday in the Woodlawn neighborhood. The patrol vehicle had its lights and sirens on around 4:40 a.m. in the 1200 block of East 63rd Street when it crashed into the rear of a Dodge Durango in the intersection, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Burglars breaking into garages in Woodlawn, police warn
CHICAGO - There have been at least four break-ins in Chicago's West Woodlawn in the past two weeks, according to police. In each of the reported incidents thieves entered a garage by forcing a side door open before stealing property from inside. The incidents happened at the following times and...
fox32chicago.com
Park Ridge police search for attempted burglar
CHICAGO - An attempted burglary was reported in the Northwest suburbs of Chicago Thursday evening. Park Ridge police say a would-be burglar entered a home in the 1100 block of North Lincoln Avenue around 8:44 p.m. through an unlocked back door. Multiple residents were home and told police the suspect...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with shooting teen boy in face on CTA Red Line train
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of shooting and wounding a teen boy who was riding a Red Line train last month. Elijah Russell, 23, faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm. According to police, Russell was identified...
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 70, fatally struck while crossing street in Skokie
CHICAGO - A woman was fatally struck on a crosswalk Thursday afternoon in north suburban Skokie. The 70-year-old was crossing the roadway around 5:22 p.m. at 4701 Howard Street when a vehicle struck her on the crosswalk, according to Skokie police. The woman was transported by paramedics to a local...
Bicyclist shot after witnessing North Side break-in, Chicago police say
A man on a bicycle was shot after witnessing an attempted break-in on the North Side Wednesday night, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 17, charged in deadly double shooting at Chicago gas station
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old is facing charges after allegedly killing a man and wounding another in a shooting Tuesday at an Englewood gas station. The teen is accused of fatally shooting a 45-year-old man and wounding a 36-year-old man around 2:36 a.m. at a gas station in the 1100 block of West 63rd Street, according to Chicago police.
3 people shot — 1 critically — in South Side Walmart parking lot
CHICAGO — Three people were shot Wednesday evening in a Walmart parking lot on the South Side of Chicago. According to police, the shooting was reported around 7:20 p.m. in the 10900 block of South Doty Avenue when a dark colored sedan pulled up and occupants inside opened fire, hitting three people who were loading […]
Teen boy charged in double Englewood shooting that left 1 dead: Chicago police
Two men were shot, one fatally, while sitting in a parked car Tuesday morning in Englewood, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Englewood shooting leaves man seriously injured: police
CHICAGO - A man was sitting in the passenger seat of a parked car on the South Side when he was shot in the head Wednesday night. Around 10:28 p.m., police say a 26-year-old man was inside a car parked in the 5700 block of South Bishop Street in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood when he heard gunshots.
nadignewspapers.com
Traffic missions along Cicero Avenue announced following gunfire
The 16th (Jefferson Park) and 17th (Albany Park) police districts are conducting traffic missions along Cicero Avenue in response to Dec. 22 gunfire that woke up many Portage Park and Jefferson Park residents. “Why are we doing what we’re doing? The violent crime we’re talking about in this community is...
cwbchicago.com
After car thieves shoot a man in Uptown, cops are ordered to stop pursuing the suspects
Chicago — A group of car thieves shot a man who confronted them as they broke into a car in Uptown on Wednesday evening, Chicago police said. The crew stole a Jeep and fled the scene, only to encounter Chicago cops hours later in Edgewater. Officers briefly pursued the vehicle until their supervisors ordered them to stop the chase upon reaching Lake Shore Drive.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man punched woman in the face before opening fire, killing one and injuring another: prosecutors
CHICAGO - A man is accused of opening fire during a chaotic argument outside a Near North Side bowling alley last year, killing a woman and wounding her sister. Jason McMahan faces counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm in the April 30 shooting, which stemmed from an argument between his girlfriend at the time and a former girlfriend, prosecutors said in court Wednesday.
