Two Ohio Krogers To Open Food Halls Within Store
To celebrate, shoppers can win up to hundreds of dollars in gift cards.
Two central Ohio Krogers to open food halls
CLINTONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – More food halls have come to Columbus-area Kroger stores, and grocery store shoppers can win up to hundreds of dollars in gift cards to celebrate. Sandwiched between refrigerated dips and deli meats at Clintonville and Dublin Krogers, Kitchen United-run Mix Food Halls promise a variety of meals to go. With options […]
columbusunderground.com
South Side Restaurant Closes this Week
South Side bar and deli Jimmyluka’s will “retire” on Friday, January 6. Opened in the fall of 2018 by Owner Jimmy Dragich, the restaurant at 701 Parsons Ave. will close after just over four years. “We are so humbled by all the love and support of our...
Columbus restaurant forced to close after car smashes into building
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Demetrius Howard and Randy Keyes had the entire 2023 planned out with their restaurant FishBurger, reeling in more customers and putting more smiles on faces. Their restaurant, which sits on East Livingston Avenue, started in October 2021. “We just put our minds together, he had a...
4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). In addition to fresh produce, Smith Farm Market offers delicious baked goods, including excellent pies. Locals love their Dutch apple, banana cream, coconut cream, and blackberry pies. They're also known for Grandma Sally's pies (Grandma Sally is the grandmother of one of the owners, and these pies are made from her recipes), which are one-crust pies filled with fresh in-season fruits and berries. Smith Farm Market also has delectable cookies (try the pumpkin spice or chewy caramel pecan), fudge (samples are available!), brownies, and cheesecakes.
When could Ohio see snow in January?
A surge of warm air led to a record high of 65 degrees in Columbus on Dec. 30, and a balmy 58 early on New Year's Eve, accompanied by a half-inch of rain that led to areas of dense fog to start the New Year.
Homeless Man with Radio-Quality Voice Gets Second Chance Thanks to Ohio Newspaper
In 2011, the Columbus Dispatch in Ohio set out on a mission to find Ted Williams, a homeless man who had garnered attention for his claims of having a radio-quality voice. As the newspaper searched for Williams, they discovered that he had a tumultuous past filled with struggles with addiction and financial difficulties.
Mail carriers robbed in Columbus, Whitehall 5 times since November
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mail carriers have been robbed in the Columbus area five times since November, two of which happened on Tuesday. One mail carrier was robbed in the 500 block of East Columbus Street and another carrier was robbed at gunpoint on East Broad Street in Whitehall. Whitehall...
Two people accused of stealing eight pairs of shoes from store near Hilliard
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking to identify a man and woman accused of stealing shoes from a retail store near Hilliard. CPD says on Dec. 13 at 10:45 a.m., the man and woman went to a store on the 1800 block of Hilliard Rome Road where they allegedly stole eight pairs of […]
WKYC
Machete used to murder clerk at Ohio Dollar Tree store; style of knife is becoming weapon of choice for criminals
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — A New Year's Day murder shocked the quiet town of Upper Sandusky when a man armed with a machete killed a recent college graduate. Keris Reibel was working as a cashier at a Dollar Tree store when police say Columbus resident Bethel Berkele walked into the store waving a machete, killing the 22-year-old.
Man wanted for theft of booze from Clintonville store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a suspect they said allegedly stole bottles of alcohol from a store in Clintonville. Police said that on Nov. 17, the suspect walked into a store on the 3600 block of Indianola Avenue at approximately 3:20 p.m. The man took two boxes of Patron Tequila and […]
CPD: Voices told man to hit pedestrian with car, jump in Scioto River
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man told Columbus police that voices told him to hit a pedestrian with his car, flee the scene and jump into the Scioto River, before surrendering. According to a Franklin County Municipal Court affidavit, officers received a call on reports of a person with a gun at the 800 block […]
New laws taking effect in Ohio in 2023
Here is a look at some of the new laws that will take effect in 2023:
CPD seeking help in finding missing child
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for an endangered runaway who was reported missing Wednesday from the south side of Columbus. Namya Courtney, 12, was last seen Wednesday at 5 p.m. on Burley Drive and Fairwood Avenue in the Far South neighborhood of Columbus. She is 5’4”, about 110 pounds with brown eyes. […]
a-z-animals.com
Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town
Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town. Years before Tiger King alarmed viewers and mainstream media by showing the ease with which an unhinged person could obtain dangerous wild animals, people in and around Zanesville, Ohio lived the unfortunate, brutal repercussions of bad owners collecting exotic pets. The chaos in Ohio caused widespread panic and death as over 50 wild animals including wolves, bears, tigers, and lions were set loose by a private owner.
Man dead after crash involving motorcycle in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle by a shopping plaza near Hilliard Monday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Just before 5:20 p.m., 33-year-old Jeffrey Joseph Frey Jr., of Columbus, was riding a Harley Davidson Motorcycle south...
Four suspects in custody in connection with northwest Columbus homicide
A previous story on the now arrested suspects can be seen in the player above COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Four suspects who were named in connection with a fatal shooting of an 18-year-old Dublin man have been arrested. Columbus police reported that four teenagers who were wanted in the murder and aggravated robbery for the […]
15-year-old girl found dead in Columbus’ Mount Vernon neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage girl was found dead Saturday in the Mount Vernon neighborhood of Columbus. Around 3:45 p.m., Columbus police discovered the body of 15-year-old Unique Prater on the 1200 block of Atcheson Street after being alerted to reports of a dead body by a Columbus Division of Fire medic, according to […]
19-year-old dead after shooting on Columbus’ southeast side
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 19-year-old man died Saturday after being shot on the southeast side of Columbus. Just before 10:30 p.m., Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting on the 4600 block of Refugee Road, where they found Ja’Bez Battle suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Battle […]
One dead in north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting in north Columbus Monday night. According to police, the incident was reported at approximately 6:55 p.m. on the 4400 block of Cleveland Avenue, near the Morse Road intersection near the Hyde Park neighborhood. The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced […]
