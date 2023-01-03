ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

houmatimes.com

Louisiana Retro Con returning this January

On the heels of their debut in Fall of 2022, Louisiana Retro Con is returning to Houma for their second event this January 21, 2023!. Retro Con 2023 is set to host more than 30 vendors from across Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi who will offer a wide variety of gaming products– vintage Legos, comic books, games, VHS tapes, DVDs, and a range of trading cards are just some of the many things that can be found at this event.
HOUMA, LA
WAFB

Inflation smothers smokehouse in Baton Rouge, owner says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The owner of Pimanyoli’s says it’s time to call it quits. Yolanda Perrilloux chose Wednesday, Jan. 4 to shutter the restaurant’s only Baton Rouge location. “Our closing, albeit sad, has brought me remarkable joy,” Perrilloux shared. Perrilloux explains she fought for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
healthcarejournalbr.com

Ochsner Baton Rouge Welcomes New Medical Staff Members

Ochsner Baton Rouge recently welcomed the following medical staff members:. Jeff Redmond, MD, is a radiologist at Ochsner Medical Center – Baton Rouge. Redmond earned a medical degree from the LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine. He completed a residency in radiology at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., and a musculoskeletal fellowship at the University of Florida in Gainesville. He is board-certified in diagnostic radiology and licensed to practice in Louisiana and Mississippi.
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

The 2023 Mardi Gras calendar of parades in Baton Rouge

Save these dates—it’s time for Mardi Gras parades around town. We’ve organized them chronologically, so all you have to do is write them down in your planner (or screenshot this article). If you’re a Mardi Gras super fan, some krewes have already released their themes, so it may be time to start planning your outfit, too.
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

LWFC adopts NOI to amend hull identification number regulations

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted a notice of intent to amend existing hull identification number (HIN) regulations at their meeting this morning, Jan. 5, in Baton Rouge. The notice of intent amends regulations that provide for assignment of HINs to undocumented vessels manufactured for resale in Louisiana that...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Louisiana woman breaks family cycle of alcohol abuse, helps others

NEW IBERIA, La. (BRPROUD) — Emily Tilley said she grew up traumatized, mistreated and abused because her father and mother suffered from addiction. “My father struggled with severe problems of alcohol. My mother did drink as well, but for her, it was mainly drugs,” said Tilley. Tilley said...
NEW IBERIA, LA
brproud.com

La. native wins big at Paragon Casino Resort

MARKSVILLE, La. – (WNTZ) – Greenwell Springs, LA, native and Paragon Casino Resort Club Paragon member Julie Klein won more than $90,000 at 12:01 AM on January 1, 2023, while playing one of Paragon Casino Resort’s new Class II gaming machines. Klein, who hit the jackpot while...
MARKSVILLE, LA
225batonrouge.com

Two major BR restauranteurs announced they’re moving on this week

Baton Rouge celebrity chef Jay Ducote has left Guaranty Media after more than three years, according to Guaranty President and CEO Flynn Foster. Ducote, who founded Gov’t Taco in White Star Market in 2018, sold his three limited liability companies, which included the restaurant, his spices and sauces brand and the Bite and Booze brand, to Guaranty Media in September 2019. Ducote and his staff became employees of Guaranty under a new division of the company called Jay Ducote Hospitality Group, with Ducote hosting a prime time radio show.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Sarah Walker Gorrell

Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."

Louisiana’s first Penitentiary was begun in 1832 in what is now downtown Baton Rouge. It was called “The Walls” because the buildings and yards were behind tall enclosed structures. During the 82 years it was open (1835–1917), it housed thousands of men, women, children, blacks, and whites. The cells were 7 ft. x 3.5 ft. with concrete floors and no bed or mattress!
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Pimanyoli's Smokehouse shuts down

BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

Synergy Bank Announces Assistant Vice President Appointments

Synergy Bank’s board of directors recently named promotions within bank leadership. Cindy Doiron, Peggy Fazzio, Misty Guidry, Melissa Hutchinson, Matthew Ortego, Katie Portier, Sarah Rhodes, and Wayne Robinson were named Assistant Vice Presidents. The announcement was made by Jerry P. Ledet, Jr., Synergy Bank President. Cindy Doiron, Human Resources...
HOUMA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler

Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler. Lafayette, Louisiana – On January 4, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that it will open the left lane of the Interstate 10 overpass at Interstate 49 (Evangeline Thruway) in Lafayette Parish this evening once safety measures are in place.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Jay Ducote walks away from Gov’t Taco and Guaranty Media

BATON ROUGE, LA

