Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
2 cheerleaders died in an accident involving a Louisiana policeMalek SherifAddis, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
houmatimes.com
Louisiana Retro Con returning this January
On the heels of their debut in Fall of 2022, Louisiana Retro Con is returning to Houma for their second event this January 21, 2023!. Retro Con 2023 is set to host more than 30 vendors from across Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi who will offer a wide variety of gaming products– vintage Legos, comic books, games, VHS tapes, DVDs, and a range of trading cards are just some of the many things that can be found at this event.
Inflation smothers smokehouse in Baton Rouge, owner says
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The owner of Pimanyoli’s says it’s time to call it quits. Yolanda Perrilloux chose Wednesday, Jan. 4 to shutter the restaurant’s only Baton Rouge location. “Our closing, albeit sad, has brought me remarkable joy,” Perrilloux shared. Perrilloux explains she fought for...
healthcarejournalbr.com
Ochsner Baton Rouge Welcomes New Medical Staff Members
Ochsner Baton Rouge recently welcomed the following medical staff members:. Jeff Redmond, MD, is a radiologist at Ochsner Medical Center – Baton Rouge. Redmond earned a medical degree from the LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine. He completed a residency in radiology at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., and a musculoskeletal fellowship at the University of Florida in Gainesville. He is board-certified in diagnostic radiology and licensed to practice in Louisiana and Mississippi.
225batonrouge.com
The 2023 Mardi Gras calendar of parades in Baton Rouge
Save these dates—it’s time for Mardi Gras parades around town. We’ve organized them chronologically, so all you have to do is write them down in your planner (or screenshot this article). If you’re a Mardi Gras super fan, some krewes have already released their themes, so it may be time to start planning your outfit, too.
houmatimes.com
LWFC adopts NOI to amend hull identification number regulations
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted a notice of intent to amend existing hull identification number (HIN) regulations at their meeting this morning, Jan. 5, in Baton Rouge. The notice of intent amends regulations that provide for assignment of HINs to undocumented vessels manufactured for resale in Louisiana that...
Baton Rouge native to be on upcoming season of ‘The Bachelor’
A 23-year-old woman from Baton Rouge will be starring in the 27th season of 'The Bachelor.'
brproud.com
Louisiana woman breaks family cycle of alcohol abuse, helps others
NEW IBERIA, La. (BRPROUD) — Emily Tilley said she grew up traumatized, mistreated and abused because her father and mother suffered from addiction. “My father struggled with severe problems of alcohol. My mother did drink as well, but for her, it was mainly drugs,” said Tilley. Tilley said...
brproud.com
La. native wins big at Paragon Casino Resort
MARKSVILLE, La. – (WNTZ) – Greenwell Springs, LA, native and Paragon Casino Resort Club Paragon member Julie Klein won more than $90,000 at 12:01 AM on January 1, 2023, while playing one of Paragon Casino Resort’s new Class II gaming machines. Klein, who hit the jackpot while...
Concerns grow to fear for residents living in Lafayette neighborhood overtaken by squatters
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Some Lafayette residents are voicing their concerns about squatters setting up shop in their neighborhood. “We have seen people coming out of the woods dressing, putting on clothes, it is our understanding they are having sex in the field and doing drugs,” Brenda Montgomery said. “People walking the streets, on the main […]
225batonrouge.com
Two major BR restauranteurs announced they’re moving on this week
Baton Rouge celebrity chef Jay Ducote has left Guaranty Media after more than three years, according to Guaranty President and CEO Flynn Foster. Ducote, who founded Gov’t Taco in White Star Market in 2018, sold his three limited liability companies, which included the restaurant, his spices and sauces brand and the Bite and Booze brand, to Guaranty Media in September 2019. Ducote and his staff became employees of Guaranty under a new division of the company called Jay Ducote Hospitality Group, with Ducote hosting a prime time radio show.
theadvocate.com
The 2023 Baton Rouge area Carnival season parade list to hang on your fridge
Krewe of Oshun — It's not just a parade. It's also a festival — noon Saturday, Feb. 4, Howell Boulevard. CAAWS Mystic Krewe of Mutts — Carnival's going to the dogs for the Capital Area Animal Welfare Society's annual fundraiser, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 222 North Blvd.
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."
Louisiana’s first Penitentiary was begun in 1832 in what is now downtown Baton Rouge. It was called “The Walls” because the buildings and yards were behind tall enclosed structures. During the 82 years it was open (1835–1917), it housed thousands of men, women, children, blacks, and whites. The cells were 7 ft. x 3.5 ft. with concrete floors and no bed or mattress!
theadvocate.com
Heading home: Plaquemine High coach accepts head football job at Class 5A Thibodaux
It is a homecoming for Drey Trosclair, who is the new head football coach at Class 5A Thibodaux High School. Trosclair, who has served as coach at Ascension Catholic, Liberty and Plaquemine over the past eight years, is a Thibodaux native who played at E.D. White Catholic. “This is a...
wbrz.com
Services to take place this weekend for beloved Live Oak coach, mentor
WATSON - The community will honor the life of a longtime coach and educator this weekend with services for Freddie Mack London set for Saturday. London passed away Dec. 28 at the age of 70. He spent much of his life mentoring children as a football and basketball coach at...
theadvocate.com
Black president and vice president selected for Baton Rouge school board in historic vote
In a historic vote, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board chose Black members to serve as its president and vice president Thursday — the first time in modern memory that the board has not had a White president or vice president. Dadrius Lanus, who is starting his second...
wbrz.com
Pimanyoli's Smokehouse shuts down
BATON ROUGE – Pimanyoli’s Smokehouse on Airline Highway has closed its doors. In a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page posted Wednesday afternoon, owner Yolanda "Yoli" Perrilloux wrote that the last two years have been "painstakingly horrific." "I’ve witnessed small businesses and specifically local 'mom and pop'...
houmatimes.com
Synergy Bank Announces Assistant Vice President Appointments
Synergy Bank’s board of directors recently named promotions within bank leadership. Cindy Doiron, Peggy Fazzio, Misty Guidry, Melissa Hutchinson, Matthew Ortego, Katie Portier, Sarah Rhodes, and Wayne Robinson were named Assistant Vice Presidents. The announcement was made by Jerry P. Ledet, Jr., Synergy Bank President. Cindy Doiron, Human Resources...
Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler
Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler. Lafayette, Louisiana – On January 4, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that it will open the left lane of the Interstate 10 overpass at Interstate 49 (Evangeline Thruway) in Lafayette Parish this evening once safety measures are in place.
This Town in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Louisiana, you should add the following town to your list.
Baton Rouge Business Report
