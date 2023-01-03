On the heels of their debut in Fall of 2022, Louisiana Retro Con is returning to Houma for their second event this January 21, 2023!. Retro Con 2023 is set to host more than 30 vendors from across Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi who will offer a wide variety of gaming products– vintage Legos, comic books, games, VHS tapes, DVDs, and a range of trading cards are just some of the many things that can be found at this event.

HOUMA, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO