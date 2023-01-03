Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cape CoralTed RiversCape Coral, FL
These Restaurants in Fort Myers Will Blow You AwayThe Daily ScoopFort Myers, FL
Two Florida men were arrested after setting fire to a house with 21 people inside.EddyEvonAnonymousBonita Springs, FL
What's Open on Sanibel and Captiva IslandOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherOzzie Ordoñez-JimenezLabelle, FL
WINKNEWS.com
Calls for change at Fowler and Katherine St intersection in Fort Myers after multiple deadly crashes
Two deadly crashes just three days apart happened at the intersection of Fowler and Katherine Street intersection in Fort Myers. People who work nearby say something needs to change. In both crashes, the person was walking when a car hit them. “Something has to be done,” said Arazeli Zul, an...
WINKNEWS.com
22-year-old man arrested for carjacking in Fort Myers
Fort Myers police have a suspect detained after a carjacking in Fort Myers. The Fort Myers Police Department says it arrested Shaquan Williams, 22, at the AutoZone located at 3743 Palm Beach Blvd. The carjacking took place nearby at around 10:30 a.m. One man says he saw several police cars...
WINKNEWS.com
Motorcyclist speaks after losing leg in crash that threw him into Luckett Rd retention pond
A man who was thrown from his bike into a retention pond fought to pull himself to safety. Now, he is living without a leg. We want to warn you that what you’re about to see and read may be difficult for some people. Dashcam video of the crash...
WINKNEWS.com
Suspect wanted for theft of lawnmower from Lehigh Acres furniture store
Lee County deputies are looking for a man suspected of stealing a lawnmower from a store in Lehigh Acres. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a man seen in security footage stole a Troy Bilt Zero Turn mower from the Badcock Home Furniture at 4110 Lee Blvd. on Monday. If you can identify the man in the picture, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.
WINKNEWS.com
Deputy helps driver after baby skunk crawls up under car in North Naples
A community service deputy tried to help a driver with a baby skunk in his car’s undercarriage on Wednesday in North Naples. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, CCSO Community Service Deputy Paige Long helped a man from Virginia who was stopped in traffic. He told Long that he was driving on Airport-Pulling Road near Vanderbilt Beach Road when he spotted the tiny skunk in front of him. He stopped in the middle of the road to avoid hitting the skunk, and it immediately ran into the engine pan under his BMW.
WINKNEWS.com
Deputies seek person of interest in North Fort Myers catalytic converter theft
Deputies are looking for a person of interest in a North Fort Myers catalytic converter theft from December. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the person of interest is connected to a catalytic converter theft that occurred on North Cleveland Ave on Dec. 21. Based on security camera images, the subject is a man driving a Budget box truck with a missing passenger mirror.
WINKNEWS.com
Rezoning approved for 43 acres on Colonial Boulevard, Winkler Avenue in Fort Myers
Fort Myers City Council approved the rezoning of 42.5 acres on 3851 and 3821 Colonial Blvd. and 3850 Winkler Ave. at a second public hearing Tuesday. The rezoning from the commercial general zoning designation to commercial intensive allows the applicant and property owner, Hope 97 LLC, to develop an HCA Healthcare hospital on the site. The proposed hospital is expected to be a general hospital with maternity and emergency room services.
WINKNEWS.com
Woman accused of killing Charlotte County deputy in DUI crash denied bond for second time
Cassandra Smith, accused of killing Charlotte County Deputy Christopher Taylor in a November DUI crash, was denied bond for a second time on Friday. Judge Geoffrey Gentile denied Smith bond the first time because the November DUI arrest was not the first time law enforcement said she was caught drinking and driving. An attorney who looked over the case—Lance Dunford of the Scott T. Moorey law firm—says the judge overseeing Friday’s hearing will either issue a bond or keep Smith in the same status she is in right now. Gentile ordered her to stay behind bars, feeling she could be a danger to the community.
Dead chickens continue turning up at same Cape Coral stop sign
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — At first, seeing a dead chicken at a stop sign at the intersection of Southwest 21st Street and Southwest 7th Place in Cape Coral was just weird. “The first time I saw one, I thought someone had hit it with a vehicle,” said Stanley Krause.
WINKNEWS.com
Woman facing charges after arrest in North Fort Myers with gun, meth
Deputies arrested a woman biking through North Fort Myers early Saturday morning after finding meth, pipes, syringes and a gun in her purse. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies on patrol in North Fort Myers tried to pull over Heather Jenkins, 30, for operating a bicycle without any lights. Jenkins attempted to run from deputies, hiding behind a parked car in a driveway.
Person behind mysterious Downtown Fort Myers metal bunny cutouts shares their origins
FORT MYERS, Fla. — NBC2 sat down with the person behind the bunnies. They wanted to keep their identity a mystery. “When the hurricane happened, and we were impacted by that, we saw it as a way to engage the rest of this community in having a better conversation,” said the anonymous person.
'It's not that kind of neighborhood': Neighbors respond to Punta Gorda shooting
A shooting happened Wednesday morning at a Punta Gorda neighborhood. Neighbors say this is uncommon.
City of Fort Myers looking to allow trailers as residents rebuild from Ian
Johnson said living in a trailer was their only option after Ian destroyed the house that sits just several yards from their RV.
WINKNEWS.com
Man accused of reckless driving, running away from Cape Coral police
On Wednesday, a man was arrested and found with narcotics in his vehicle after Cape Coral police say he drove and then ran away from officers attempting to pull him over for reckless driving. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, an officer tried to pull over a red Mitsubishi...
NBC 2
Traffic Alerts: January 5
Rollover on Midpoint Bridge traveling eastbound into Fort Myers causing delays. Cape travelers should seek alternate route.
Man speaks out after arson fire at Bonita Springs home with 21 people inside
Two men are in custody after the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said they set fire to a home with 21 people inside on January 1st.
A large fish kill and a dead manatee in a Cape Coral canal sparks examination
Days after our previous report of a large fish kill in a Cape Coral Canal, FGCU wanted to take closer look to find out what's in the water. Here is what they found.
WINKNEWS.com
Road rage knockout in Cape Coral leads to arrest
A road rage incident left a man in the hospital after getting punched in the face, knocked unconscious, and then driven over by a car. The Cape Coral Police Department said Dylan Sarwar attacked another driver at the Veteran’s Memorial Parkway and Country Club Boulevard intersection in December. A...
WINKNEWS.com
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into the back of pickup truck in south Fort Myers
A motorcyclist has died in the hospital after crashing into the back of a pickup truck on US-41 last week. Florida Highway Patrol says the motorcyclist, a 56-year-old man from Cape Coral, was traveling south in the left lane of US-41, south of Seven Lakes Boulevard in South Fort Myers, just before 6 p.m. on Thursday. Troopers say a pickup truck in front of the biker began to slow down, and the motorcycle crashed into the back of the truck.
WINKNEWS.com
Old staples of downtown Fort Myers return after Ian; others have to go
Though there has been progress for some businesses, the destruction from Hurricane Ian was severe, and there are bars, restaurants, and shops in downtown Fort Myers that still can’t open their doors. Some, though, are reopening soon and ready to get back to normal. Meghan Fitzmaurice, assistant general manager...
