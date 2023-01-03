ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

WINKNEWS.com

22-year-old man arrested for carjacking in Fort Myers

Fort Myers police have a suspect detained after a carjacking in Fort Myers. The Fort Myers Police Department says it arrested Shaquan Williams, 22, at the AutoZone located at 3743 Palm Beach Blvd. The carjacking took place nearby at around 10:30 a.m. One man says he saw several police cars...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Suspect wanted for theft of lawnmower from Lehigh Acres furniture store

Lee County deputies are looking for a man suspected of stealing a lawnmower from a store in Lehigh Acres. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a man seen in security footage stole a Troy Bilt Zero Turn mower from the Badcock Home Furniture at 4110 Lee Blvd. on Monday. If you can identify the man in the picture, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deputy helps driver after baby skunk crawls up under car in North Naples

A community service deputy tried to help a driver with a baby skunk in his car’s undercarriage on Wednesday in North Naples. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, CCSO Community Service Deputy Paige Long helped a man from Virginia who was stopped in traffic. He told Long that he was driving on Airport-Pulling Road near Vanderbilt Beach Road when he spotted the tiny skunk in front of him. He stopped in the middle of the road to avoid hitting the skunk, and it immediately ran into the engine pan under his BMW.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deputies seek person of interest in North Fort Myers catalytic converter theft

Deputies are looking for a person of interest in a North Fort Myers catalytic converter theft from December. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the person of interest is connected to a catalytic converter theft that occurred on North Cleveland Ave on Dec. 21. Based on security camera images, the subject is a man driving a Budget box truck with a missing passenger mirror.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Rezoning approved for 43 acres on Colonial Boulevard, Winkler Avenue in Fort Myers

Fort Myers City Council approved the rezoning of 42.5 acres on 3851 and 3821 Colonial Blvd. and 3850 Winkler Ave. at a second public hearing Tuesday. The rezoning from the commercial general zoning designation to commercial intensive allows the applicant and property owner, Hope 97 LLC, to develop an HCA Healthcare hospital on the site. The proposed hospital is expected to be a general hospital with maternity and emergency room services.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Woman accused of killing Charlotte County deputy in DUI crash denied bond for second time

Cassandra Smith, accused of killing Charlotte County Deputy Christopher Taylor in a November DUI crash, was denied bond for a second time on Friday. Judge Geoffrey Gentile denied Smith bond the first time because the November DUI arrest was not the first time law enforcement said she was caught drinking and driving. An attorney who looked over the case—Lance Dunford of the Scott T. Moorey law firm—says the judge overseeing Friday’s hearing will either issue a bond or keep Smith in the same status she is in right now. Gentile ordered her to stay behind bars, feeling she could be a danger to the community.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Woman facing charges after arrest in North Fort Myers with gun, meth

Deputies arrested a woman biking through North Fort Myers early Saturday morning after finding meth, pipes, syringes and a gun in her purse. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies on patrol in North Fort Myers tried to pull over Heather Jenkins, 30, for operating a bicycle without any lights. Jenkins attempted to run from deputies, hiding behind a parked car in a driveway.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Road rage knockout in Cape Coral leads to arrest

A road rage incident left a man in the hospital after getting punched in the face, knocked unconscious, and then driven over by a car. The Cape Coral Police Department said Dylan Sarwar attacked another driver at the Veteran’s Memorial Parkway and Country Club Boulevard intersection in December. A...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into the back of pickup truck in south Fort Myers

A motorcyclist has died in the hospital after crashing into the back of a pickup truck on US-41 last week. Florida Highway Patrol says the motorcyclist, a 56-year-old man from Cape Coral, was traveling south in the left lane of US-41, south of Seven Lakes Boulevard in South Fort Myers, just before 6 p.m. on Thursday. Troopers say a pickup truck in front of the biker began to slow down, and the motorcycle crashed into the back of the truck.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Old staples of downtown Fort Myers return after Ian; others have to go

Though there has been progress for some businesses, the destruction from Hurricane Ian was severe, and there are bars, restaurants, and shops in downtown Fort Myers that still can’t open their doors. Some, though, are reopening soon and ready to get back to normal. Meghan Fitzmaurice, assistant general manager...
FORT MYERS, FL

