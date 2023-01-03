Read full article on original website
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
Ex-Boyfriend Held in Connection with Woman's Death in Brooklyn ApartmentBrooklyn, NY
5 Jobs in NYC paying over $70K without a college degreeKwaku AmenorhuNew York City, NY
NYPD Officer Suspended After a Video Went Viral On Social Media, The Officer Was Seen Hitting a Young GirlAbdul GhaniStaten Island, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Adams is right: Bill de Blasio did sabotage him, and New York City
Mayor Bill de Blasio’s fecklessness and folly have finally caught up — not to him but to the rest of us poor saps living in the detritus of his eight years of misrule. Mayor Adams boiled over in evident frustration Wednesday, slamming his predecessor for having “left the house in total disarray” and then blaming Adams for creating a mess. There’s a natural tendency for new executives to blame their slow start on the job on the old guy and for the previous occupant of the throne to complain that the new guy is dropping the ball, so it’s not...
Rev. Al Sharpton gathers New York’s top Black leaders for ‘historic’ meeting
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — On Thursday night, Rev. Al Sharpton convened New York’s top Black leaders for a closed-door conversation about public safety at his National Action Network’s headquarters in Harlem. He called the gathering “historic.” “Never before in the history of this state have we seen so many of our top officials come from […]
Al Sharpton, prominent NYC leaders gather at Harlem 'Public Safety Summit'
A major summit, organized by Rev. Al Sharpton, is underway at the National Action Network in an effort to fight crime in New York City.
New York City Mayor Adams calls out de Blasio for team's criticism of his administration
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is calling on his predecessor, former Mayor Bill de Blasio, to stop his team from its criticism of the current administration.
arizonasuntimes.com
Commentary: With Schools Ditching Merit for Diversity, Families of High Achievers Head for the Door
Alex Shilkrut has deep roots in Manhattan, where he has lived for 16 years, works as a physician, and sends his daughter to a public elementary school for gifted students in coveted District 2. It’s a good life. But Shilkrut regretfully says he may leave the city, as well as...
pix11.com
Sliwa offers feral cats to NYC mayor to fight rats
Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa, who made a name for himself tackling New York City crime, on Wednesday offered to tackle the city's rat problem. Sliwa offers feral cats to NYC mayor to fight rats. Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa, who made a name for himself tackling New York City...
New York Rep.-elect Santos does not appear to have an office, staff in his district: report
New York Republican Rep.-elect George Santos reportedly does not appear to have an office or staff in his district, as calls for his resignation grow.
governing.com
New York City Considers Controversial Medicare Plan
(TNS) — New York City's City Council leaders announced late Tuesday, Jan. 3, that they will consider legislation to roll back a local law that stands in the way of Mayor Adams’ long-sought push to make a controversial Medicare plan the only cost-free health insurance option available for the municipal government’s retired workforce.
NBC New York
Hospitals to Cancel Elective Procedures, Discharge ASAP as Nurse Strike Looms: Sources
Time is running out, with just five days left from the possibility of New York City nurses going on strike at seven major local hospitals — but the nurses union says not all of those hospitals were at the negotiating table on Wednesday. Hospital sources told NBC New York...
NYC Mayor Eric Adams says city will keep using private company if needed to keep ferry service running to Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Outsourcing a public good to a private company might continue if need be, Mayor Eric Eric Adams said Wednesday. On New Year’s Eve, the Department of Transportation (DOT) ran two Staten Island Ferry trips between the Whitehall and St. George terminals using smaller boats that NY Waterways owns.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
New Yorkers are urged to report dining sheds that should be removed
Have we (finally) reached the end of the city’s relationship with outdoor dining sheds?. Despite needing them to experience a semi-semblance of normalcy throughout the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the huts have brought along with them more issues than solutions since indoor dining formally resumed. As chronicled by...
cityandstateny.com
Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg has had a few good weeks
What is Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s first ask when it comes to new discovery laws? With recent updates to criminal procedure law, his office is required to turn over its evidence to the defense in every case and to do so within 20-60 days of arraignment, depending on the circumstances. The DA is not asking for a change in those laws this session in Albany, but he is pushing for better tech. Bragg said his office is hamstrung by outdated IT systems “lightyears” behind what’s being used in the private sector.
Why Ubers are striking all day long in NYC today
Uber drivers in New York City are striking until 11:59pm tonight to protest the Taxi and Limousine Commission's (TLC) decision to block a scheduled pay raise and fare hike that was officially approved a few months ago. Protestors have also asked users to turn off the app in solidarity with...
Possible NYC law change part of latest push to privatize municipal retirees’ healthcare costs
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — City Council leaders want to pass a law that they say will give retired city workers more healthcare options, but the City Council’s most conservative members, including two Staten Island elected officials, want to put a stop to it. The Common-sense Caucus issued a...
brownstoner.com
Lawsuits Accuse Brooklyn-Based BK Lobster Chain of Fraud, Wage Theft, Unpaid Rent
This article was reported and published in a partnership between Brooklyn Paper and THE CITY. BK Lobster, a seafood restaurant that started in Brooklyn and has expanded rapidly across the country, sold multiple franchises in New York without registering them, in violation of state law, THE CITY and Brooklyn Paper have found.
evgrieve.com
The future of the unlicensed weed vendors
The Housing Works Cannabis Co. store — New York's first legal recreational marijuana market — opened to great fanfare and long lines this past Thursday on Broadway at Eighth Street in a former Gap retail space. So what might happen in the months ahead to the numerous unlicensed...
winespectator.com
The Sad Decline of the Queen of New York Wine Stores
On a sunny afternoon last December, a middle-aged woman angrily walked out of 88-year-old Sherry-Lehmann, once the royalty of Manhattan wine and spirits stores. "I was shopping for a gift bottle of tequila for my boss," the woman said, as she waited to cross Park Avenue. "But the salesperson tells me there's only one bottle of tequila in stock and it costs $4,200. I like my boss, but not that much!"
NYC Mayor Adams will visit S.I. school connected to bus stop melee that led to NYPD suspension
CITY HALL — Mayor Eric Adams will visit the Staten Island school connected to a Port Richmond bus stop melee that led to the suspension of an NYPD officer, he said Thursday. Logistics on the visit weren’t immediately available, but the mayor said he’d be calling on community leaders to join him at I.S. 51 in Port Richmond -- the school City Councilwoman Kamillah Hanks (D-North Shore) identified the students involved in the altercation as being from.
Harlem boy performs as poet laureate of New York
NEW YORK - At Gov. Kathy Hochul's historic inauguration Sunday, a lyrically gifted 9-year-old from Harlem stole the show. His name is Kayden Hern. "In my mind, I used to be a child of poverty, not knowing that hopes and dreams can become reality," Hern told the crowd rhythmically, peering over the top of the podium.Hern easily seems wise beyond his years, impressing everyone he meets."I was outside the Apollo Theater, it was Amateur Night," Hochul recalled at the beginning of her speech Sunday. "And there's a long line around the block, and I saw this young man standing there. I...
Western Queens Gazette
It’s In Queens! (Jan. 6 to Jan.12)
The year gets off to a great start with opera, foreign film, live music, mulch, geology, fermentation, and recipes. Obviously, 2023 is going to be a fantastic year in Queens!. Jan. 6, Benediction, 6:30 pm. British director Terrence Davies’s unorthodox drama tells the story of pacifist poet Siegfried Sassoon, who was forever changed by his World War I experiences. Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35th Ave., Astoria’s Kaufman Arts District.
TheBriefly
