New York City, NY

New York Post

Adams is right: Bill de Blasio did sabotage him, and New York City

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s fecklessness and folly have finally caught up — not to him but to the rest of us poor saps living in the detritus of his eight years of misrule. Mayor Adams boiled over in evident frustration Wednesday, slamming his predecessor for having “left the house in total disarray” and then blaming Adams for creating a mess. There’s a natural tendency for new executives to blame their slow start on the job on the old guy and for the previous occupant of the throne to complain that the new guy is dropping the ball, so it’s not...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Sliwa offers feral cats to NYC mayor to fight rats

Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa, who made a name for himself tackling New York City crime, on Wednesday offered to tackle the city's rat problem. Sliwa offers feral cats to NYC mayor to fight rats. Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa, who made a name for himself tackling New York City...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
governing.com

New York City Considers Controversial Medicare Plan

(TNS) — New York City's City Council leaders announced late Tuesday, Jan. 3, that they will consider legislation to roll back a local law that stands in the way of Mayor Adams’ long-sought push to make a controversial Medicare plan the only cost-free health insurance option available for the municipal government’s retired workforce.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

New Yorkers are urged to report dining sheds that should be removed

Have we (finally) reached the end of the city’s relationship with outdoor dining sheds?. Despite needing them to experience a semi-semblance of normalcy throughout the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the huts have brought along with them more issues than solutions since indoor dining formally resumed. As chronicled by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg has had a few good weeks

What is Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s first ask when it comes to new discovery laws? With recent updates to criminal procedure law, his office is required to turn over its evidence to the defense in every case and to do so within 20-60 days of arraignment, depending on the circumstances. The DA is not asking for a change in those laws this session in Albany, but he is pushing for better tech. Bragg said his office is hamstrung by outdated IT systems “lightyears” behind what’s being used in the private sector.
MANHATTAN, NY
evgrieve.com

The future of the unlicensed weed vendors

The Housing Works Cannabis Co. store — New York's first legal recreational marijuana market — opened to great fanfare and long lines this past Thursday on Broadway at Eighth Street in a former Gap retail space. So what might happen in the months ahead to the numerous unlicensed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
winespectator.com

The Sad Decline of the Queen of New York Wine Stores

On a sunny afternoon last December, a middle-aged woman angrily walked out of 88-year-old Sherry-Lehmann, once the royalty of Manhattan wine and spirits stores. "I was shopping for a gift bottle of tequila for my boss," the woman said, as she waited to cross Park Avenue. "But the salesperson tells me there's only one bottle of tequila in stock and it costs $4,200. I like my boss, but not that much!"
MANHATTAN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC Mayor Adams will visit S.I. school connected to bus stop melee that led to NYPD suspension

CITY HALL — Mayor Eric Adams will visit the Staten Island school connected to a Port Richmond bus stop melee that led to the suspension of an NYPD officer, he said Thursday. Logistics on the visit weren’t immediately available, but the mayor said he’d be calling on community leaders to join him at I.S. 51 in Port Richmond -- the school City Councilwoman Kamillah Hanks (D-North Shore) identified the students involved in the altercation as being from.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

Harlem boy performs as poet laureate of New York

NEW YORK - At Gov. Kathy Hochul's historic inauguration Sunday, a lyrically gifted 9-year-old from Harlem stole the show. His name is Kayden Hern. "In my mind, I used to be a child of poverty, not knowing that hopes and dreams can become reality," Hern told the crowd rhythmically, peering over the top of the podium.Hern easily seems wise beyond his years, impressing everyone he meets."I was outside the Apollo Theater, it was Amateur Night," Hochul recalled at the beginning of her speech Sunday. "And there's a long line around the block, and I saw this young man standing there. I...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Western Queens Gazette

It’s In Queens! (Jan. 6 to Jan.12)

The year gets off to a great start with opera, foreign film, live music, mulch, geology, fermentation, and recipes. Obviously, 2023 is going to be a fantastic year in Queens!. Jan. 6, Benediction, 6:30 pm. British director Terrence Davies’s unorthodox drama tells the story of pacifist poet Siegfried Sassoon, who was forever changed by his World War I experiences. Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35th Ave., Astoria’s Kaufman Arts District.
QUEENS, NY
TheBriefly

TheBriefly

New York City, NY
The Briefly collects news from across New York City from over 80 sources and delivers a digest of the city's news three times a week.

