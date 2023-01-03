ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wfirnews.com

Family Service of Roanoke Valley makes counseling more accessible

Family Service of Roanoke Valley has been able to expand its behavorial health programs beyond its Campbell Avenue office doors – by placing counselors in the field. DaNaysia Reynolds is a “supervisee” in social work, working to accumulate enough hours before taking the test to become a licensed clinical social worker. Reynolds now spends two days a week at Melrose Towers, making it easier for residents there to access mental health services. A grant from the Virginia Health Care Foundation helped bring Reynolds aboard last year at Family Service of Roanoke Valley as she works towards being licensed. Family Service has placed another counselor in the field at the Jamestown Place housing project, without that grant funding.
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

City, property owners working on Evans Spring development again

There was opposition from neighboring residents in northwest Roanoke when proposals for development of the “Evans Spring” property came to light. Now the city is joining forces with two other groups to formulate a new plan for that area. WFIR’s Gene Marrano has an update:
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke city leaders begin work on Evans Spring development plans

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke city officials are starting development plans for the Evans Spring area. Nearly 150 acres of land in the Northwest part of the city have been vacant for years. The city plans to develop that area with commercial and housing units. Project leaders want to work...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Girl Scout Cookies return to the Roanoke Valley

It’s the day lots of people wait for all year – Girl Scout Cookies have officially arrived here in the Roanoke Valley. People sorted through a little over 4,000 cookies that arrived on Thursday morning. [YUM! Girl Scouts announces new cookie flavor]. Nikki Williams with the Girl Scouts...
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Its a beagle reunion at Highland Dog park tomorrow

Call it a “beagle reunion” – the 100-plus beagles rescued by Angels of Assisi from the Envigo lab facility last summer and placed with local families are invited to a get-together at the Highland Dog Park in Roanoke tomorrow afternoon. Angels of Assisi executive director Lisa O’Neill also sees it as a support system for the beagle families. That beagle reunion and “celebration” as O’Neill puts it, starts at 1-pm tomorrow at the Highland Dog Park:
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

RAM House sees increase in services for people experiencing homelessness

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “Homelessness doesn’t have a season.” That’s what RAM House preaches. “We’re open 365 days a year. We’re open Saturdays and Sundays. Every morning at eight o’clock we have a line of people waiting to get in, and the people leave at four o’clock,” said Melissa Woodson, executive director of RAM House.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Gov. Youngkin in Salem, Chase the Chill, and more news happening today

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. In Lynchburg, “Chase the Chill” is happening today at 9:30 a.m. A group of volunteers have worked all year long to make as many handmade items as they can. This is the seventh year of the event. In the first year, there was only one pick-up location. Now this year, there are three. If you are in need, you can pick up your free winter gear at the main branch of the Lynchburg Public Library, the Human Services Building and the corner of 5th and Federal.
SALEM, VA
WSLS

T. C. Miller Elementary in Lynchburg temporarily moving to new location

T. C. Miller Elementary students will be heading back to the classrooms at a different location starting on Monday, Jan. 9, according to school officials. We’re told the location change is due to damages that were caused by freezing temperatures over winter break. Starting on Monday, Jan. 9, all...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfirnews.com

Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia has new leader

After six years of dedicated work to further the critical mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia (BGCSWVA), Michelle Davis has stepped down from her role as CEO as of December 31, 2022, to assume a position with Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA). During her tenure,...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
The Roanoke Star

SERWAN ZANGANA: The People of Roanoke Deserve Better

As is the case in the rest of the nation the constant shootings and violence will never be diminished in Roanoke City because of the unwillingness of the officials to step up and take action instead of issuing promises and deceptions that do not even begin to shift the situation by one degree. How can […]
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the increase in electric bills; Appalachian Power responds to customers

Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this latest billing cycle. Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the …. Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Bedford County property reassessment shows significant value increase

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – People living in Bedford County may be in for a shock soon. The county will mail property reassessments Friday, and many properties will see a dramatic increase in value. The President of Wingate Appraisal Service, Don Thomas, led the reassessment process. “As a group of...
WSET

Roanoke Mayor wants curfew for teens to curb violence

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Mayor Sherman P. Lea Sr. pitched to City Council on Tuesday his idea to implement a curfew for teens in order to address violence. He said he's flexible and open to discussions about how this will look exactly, but he said action must be taken now. He's particularly concerned with the northwest section of the city.
ROANOKE, VA
theroanoker.com

40 Under 40: Dr. Laura Garden

Dr. Laura Garden, DDS, MSD, 36 / Endodontist, Roanoke Endodontics. A native Roanoker, Dr. Laura Garden is a board-certified endodontist who owns and practices root canal therapy and microsurgery at Roanoke Endodontics, which she purchased in 2018. She is a member of the adjunct faculty at Carilion Clinic, where she is an instructor in the General Practice Residency program, providing endodontic lectures and clinical education to dental residents. In 2021, she joined a small and distinguished group of endodontists dedicated to professional growth and to providing the highest quality of patient care, earning the status as a Diplomate of the American Board of Endodontics. She provides donated dental services to patients at Bradley Free Clinic; serves as a member of the BFC dental board; and has partnered with the Veterans Administration to provide endodontic treatment to veterans. “My hope is that I have created an environment that is comforting and painless to all of my patients and can promote a positive connotation about dental visits in general throughout the Roanoke Valley,” she says. “We are fortunate to have such caring dentists in this community who want to provide the best treatment to all of their patients. … I strive to help them overcome lifelong fears of the dentist through a positive experience in my office.”
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Franklin County school teachers could be getting a new pay scale

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A new compensation study shows Franklin County teachers are getting paid thousands of dollars less than nearby districts. In Oct. 2021, the division hired Evergreen Solutions to begin a compensation study. At a joint meeting with the Franklin County Board of Supervisors Thursday, the district...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA

