Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formationRoger MarshVirginia State
Haunted Roanoke: Lick Run Woods between 10th Street and Lincoln Terrace Elementary SchoolCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local park slide is a casualty of the freezing temperaturesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Consumers, Virginia legislators and utility companies can work together regarding rising bills and cut off noticesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Williamson Road Library offers patrons a January filled with fun activities and eventsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ7.com
Three southwest Virginia historic sites added to state Landmarks Register
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three historic sites in our hometowns are now a part of the Virginia Landmarks Register. The Colony House Motor Lodge in Roanoke, the Boude-Deaver House in Lexington and the Gravel Hill Christian Church in Craig County. “When the registers were created in 1966, the idea was...
wfirnews.com
Family Service of Roanoke Valley makes counseling more accessible
Family Service of Roanoke Valley has been able to expand its behavorial health programs beyond its Campbell Avenue office doors – by placing counselors in the field. DaNaysia Reynolds is a “supervisee” in social work, working to accumulate enough hours before taking the test to become a licensed clinical social worker. Reynolds now spends two days a week at Melrose Towers, making it easier for residents there to access mental health services. A grant from the Virginia Health Care Foundation helped bring Reynolds aboard last year at Family Service of Roanoke Valley as she works towards being licensed. Family Service has placed another counselor in the field at the Jamestown Place housing project, without that grant funding.
wfirnews.com
City, property owners working on Evans Spring development again
There was opposition from neighboring residents in northwest Roanoke when proposals for development of the “Evans Spring” property came to light. Now the city is joining forces with two other groups to formulate a new plan for that area. WFIR’s Gene Marrano has an update:
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke city leaders begin work on Evans Spring development plans
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke city officials are starting development plans for the Evans Spring area. Nearly 150 acres of land in the Northwest part of the city have been vacant for years. The city plans to develop that area with commercial and housing units. Project leaders want to work...
WSLS
Girl Scout Cookies return to the Roanoke Valley
It’s the day lots of people wait for all year – Girl Scout Cookies have officially arrived here in the Roanoke Valley. People sorted through a little over 4,000 cookies that arrived on Thursday morning. [YUM! Girl Scouts announces new cookie flavor]. Nikki Williams with the Girl Scouts...
cardinalnews.org
Study says Lynchburg can’t support an inland port but Bristol-to-Wytheville region might
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. We now have a weather email newsletter, too. A study commissioned last year by the General Assembly to study the feasibility of opening an inland port in either the Lynchburg or Bristol region dismissed one and gave a qualified nod to the other.
wfirnews.com
Its a beagle reunion at Highland Dog park tomorrow
Call it a “beagle reunion” – the 100-plus beagles rescued by Angels of Assisi from the Envigo lab facility last summer and placed with local families are invited to a get-together at the Highland Dog Park in Roanoke tomorrow afternoon. Angels of Assisi executive director Lisa O’Neill also sees it as a support system for the beagle families. That beagle reunion and “celebration” as O’Neill puts it, starts at 1-pm tomorrow at the Highland Dog Park:
WDBJ7.com
RAM House sees increase in services for people experiencing homelessness
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “Homelessness doesn’t have a season.” That’s what RAM House preaches. “We’re open 365 days a year. We’re open Saturdays and Sundays. Every morning at eight o’clock we have a line of people waiting to get in, and the people leave at four o’clock,” said Melissa Woodson, executive director of RAM House.
WSLS
Gov. Youngkin in Salem, Chase the Chill, and more news happening today
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. In Lynchburg, “Chase the Chill” is happening today at 9:30 a.m. A group of volunteers have worked all year long to make as many handmade items as they can. This is the seventh year of the event. In the first year, there was only one pick-up location. Now this year, there are three. If you are in need, you can pick up your free winter gear at the main branch of the Lynchburg Public Library, the Human Services Building and the corner of 5th and Federal.
WSLS
T. C. Miller Elementary in Lynchburg temporarily moving to new location
T. C. Miller Elementary students will be heading back to the classrooms at a different location starting on Monday, Jan. 9, according to school officials. We’re told the location change is due to damages that were caused by freezing temperatures over winter break. Starting on Monday, Jan. 9, all...
wfirnews.com
Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia has new leader
After six years of dedicated work to further the critical mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia (BGCSWVA), Michelle Davis has stepped down from her role as CEO as of December 31, 2022, to assume a position with Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA). During her tenure,...
SERWAN ZANGANA: The People of Roanoke Deserve Better
As is the case in the rest of the nation the constant shootings and violence will never be diminished in Roanoke City because of the unwillingness of the officials to step up and take action instead of issuing promises and deceptions that do not even begin to shift the situation by one degree. How can […]
WSLS
‘It’s a game changer’: Pulaski gets funds for housing program
PULASKI, Va. – A program in Pulaski is helping to attract people to the area and find a place to call home. The Acquire, Renovate, and Sell program through the state’s Department of Housing has been in the works for about a year. Diana Roark enjoys her work...
WDBJ7.com
Danville Boys and Girls Clubs holds grand reopening to celebrate renovations and new programs
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Danville Area is holding a grand reopening Wednesday night to celebrate some big upgrades. They received funding from the community to be able to make indoor renovations and start new academic programs to better prepare children for success. The...
wfxrtv.com
Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the increase in electric bills; Appalachian Power responds to customers
Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this latest billing cycle. Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the …. Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this...
WSLS
Bedford County property reassessment shows significant value increase
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – People living in Bedford County may be in for a shock soon. The county will mail property reassessments Friday, and many properties will see a dramatic increase in value. The President of Wingate Appraisal Service, Don Thomas, led the reassessment process. “As a group of...
WSET
Roanoke Mayor wants curfew for teens to curb violence
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Mayor Sherman P. Lea Sr. pitched to City Council on Tuesday his idea to implement a curfew for teens in order to address violence. He said he's flexible and open to discussions about how this will look exactly, but he said action must be taken now. He's particularly concerned with the northwest section of the city.
theroanoker.com
40 Under 40: Dr. Laura Garden
Dr. Laura Garden, DDS, MSD, 36 / Endodontist, Roanoke Endodontics. A native Roanoker, Dr. Laura Garden is a board-certified endodontist who owns and practices root canal therapy and microsurgery at Roanoke Endodontics, which she purchased in 2018. She is a member of the adjunct faculty at Carilion Clinic, where she is an instructor in the General Practice Residency program, providing endodontic lectures and clinical education to dental residents. In 2021, she joined a small and distinguished group of endodontists dedicated to professional growth and to providing the highest quality of patient care, earning the status as a Diplomate of the American Board of Endodontics. She provides donated dental services to patients at Bradley Free Clinic; serves as a member of the BFC dental board; and has partnered with the Veterans Administration to provide endodontic treatment to veterans. “My hope is that I have created an environment that is comforting and painless to all of my patients and can promote a positive connotation about dental visits in general throughout the Roanoke Valley,” she says. “We are fortunate to have such caring dentists in this community who want to provide the best treatment to all of their patients. … I strive to help them overcome lifelong fears of the dentist through a positive experience in my office.”
WDBJ7.com
High electric bills in Roanoke Valley: How customers and Appalachian Power are responding
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are now two petitions from customers going around social media to show Appalachian Power Company how high December bills are impacting families. WDBJ7 received dozens of messages from customers sharing concerns about the increased bills. We brought those concerns to the company Friday and they shared some energy conservation tips.
WSLS
Franklin County school teachers could be getting a new pay scale
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A new compensation study shows Franklin County teachers are getting paid thousands of dollars less than nearby districts. In Oct. 2021, the division hired Evergreen Solutions to begin a compensation study. At a joint meeting with the Franklin County Board of Supervisors Thursday, the district...
