Minnesota Farmer Wonders If Supply Chain Issues Will Continue
Farmers are unsure whether kinks will remain in the supply chain in 2023. Northwest Minnesota crop and livestock producer Blair Hoseth of Mahnomen says he’s still concerned:. “We’re waiting on parts for a skid steer right now, but we’ve kind of gone to where we have duplicated a lot of our machinery.”
Otter Tail Power Company acquires 39 wind turbines in Barnes County, North Dakota
(Fargo, ND) -- The Otter Tail Power Company has purchased 39 wind turbines in North Dakota. "We have been adding to our renewable fleet of generation over the course of the last 20 years or so, and the Ashtabula III Wind Farm is one that was constructed in 2010," said Brad Tollerson, the utility's Vice President of Energy Supply.
At What Age Should Minnesotans Stop Shoveling Snow?
Let's face it - this is turning out to be "one of those" winters. Lots of cold. Lots of wind. And, lots of snow. It seems like we get hit with a wallop as one low front leaves and another one follows right behind it, dumping snow that needs to be removed one way or another.
Minnesota Professor Reportedly Fired for Showing Paintings of Prophet Muhammad
Hamline University, a private liberal arts school in St. Paul, Minnesota, has reportedly declined to renew the contract of a professor who showed their students Medieval paintings depicting the Muslim Prophet Muhammad. On October 6, 2022, the adjunct professor, whose name has not been disclosed, displayed the images during an online lecture. The incident gained traction after a student in attendance, Aram Wedatalla, president of the university’s Muslim Student Association (MSA), raised the issue with university administrators following a conversation with the professor.
DNR finalizes wolf management plan, learn what it means for deer and moose in northern Minnesota
After a lengthy process, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has updated and finalized the 2001 wolf management plan. The plan was released towards the end of December 2022 and will guide wolf management in Minnesota for the next ten years. The updated wolf management plan provides a historical...
FIRE Files Academic Freedom Complaint With Hamline University's Accrediting Agency
From FIRE's letter sent yesterday to the Higher Learning Commission (which is Hamline's accrediting agency, "a regional accreditation agency that accredits degree granting institutions of higher education that are based in the 19-state North Central region of the United States"):. To the Higher Learning Commission:. As a nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated...
After hurricanes, Florida neighborhoods see steady housing demand, wealthier residents
A new peer-reviewed study, which analyzes Florida housing markets battered by hurricanes, finds that affected areas tend to gentrify slightly in the years following a storm: The average income of new buyers increases while long-term demand stays stable. The authors of the paper—who are based at Resources for the Future...
A College Fired a Professor for Showing a Painting of Muhammad. Now, It Could Lose Its Accreditation.
In December, Hamline University spurred outrage after the college fired an art history professor for showing a 14th-century painting of the prophet Muhammad in an Islamic art class. While the school was roundly criticized for its swift silencing of faculty academic freedom, the college is private, and thus largely protected from legal consequences.
California's snowpack is near a decade high. What does it mean for the drought?
As the New Year begins, California's Sierra is closing in on the second-largest snowpack we've seen at this time of year in the last two decades, with more snow expected to pummel the mountain range in the coming days. But here's why it's far too soon to declare an end...
Record number of Spongy Moths caught in Minnesota in 2022
(St. Paul, MN) -- A record number of an invasive species has been caught in Minnesota. The Department of Agriculture says over 100-thousand spongy moths were caught in Lake and Cook Counties in 2022. The moths eat leaves of over 300 species of trees. Anyone who finds one can take...
There’s A New Law Protecting Used Car Buyers In Minnesota In 2023
There are some new laws on the books that began on January 1, 2023. One of those laws has been enacted to protect some used car buyers. The new law extends regulations already in place to provide more information to potential used car buyers. Who is affected?. Anyone looking to...
Minnesota Air Force Major receives nation’s highest aerial achievement award
(KTTC) – Maj. Katie Lunning will receive the Distinguished Flying Cross Medal award Saturday in St. Paul. She is a flight nurse with the 133rd Airlift Wing in Minnesota’s National Guard. She becomes the first-ever flight nurse to receive the award. Maj. Lunning earned the award by saving...
Metro area businesses announce weather-related closures to keep employees, customers safe
HOPKINS, Minn. — As a foot or more of snow piles up across the metro, businesses like Amy's Cupcake Shoppe in Hopkins put out a message on Facebook for customers, saying it was closing early due to weather. "We're supposed to be open until 6 p.m., but because of...
Top news at Minnesota colleges, from two student reporters
We love talking with young journalists on Minnesota college campuses. They are doing great work covering their college communities. Today, host Cathy Wurzer talks with Maya Marshall Hoff and Isabelle Hopewell. Maya is the administrative reporter for the Minnesota Daily at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. And Isabelle Hopewell is managing editor of the Bark at the University of Minnesota Duluth.
Minnesota Airline Just Named Best in Country For On-Time Flights
Good news if you're flying on the biggest airline serving Minnesota: it's now ranked as the number-one airline in the country for on-time flights. It's the largest airline in Minnesota-- and it's now #1 for on-time flights. That's the word this week about Delta Airlines, which was just ranked as...
How Much Does Minnesota Really Spend on Snow Removal?
It's like clockwork. Every time Minnesota gets slammed with a massive snowstorm, people come out of the woodwork online to voice their displeasure with how long it takes to get their roads plowed. According to a recent study, of the U.S. states that receive a substantial amount of snowfall on...
Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Jan. 3
The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota and while the number of cases and hospitalizations haven't moved much in recent weeks, there is attention turning to a new variant known as XBB.1.5 after the World Health Organization expressed some concern about its ability to spread rapidly. CDC's latest variant projections show...
10 “Odd” Things All Minnesotans Know
If you travel anywhere in the continental US or even outside of the United States, you hear people mention the stereotypes regarding Minnesota. We have all heard the quotes from the movie "Fargo". (Do people realize that Fargo isn't in MN)?. We have all heard the comments about winter-like "Do...
Historic Fort Snelling Buildings Get Revamped for Affordable Veteran Housing
When I arrive at the Upper Post of Fort Snelling on a balmy late-September afternoon, a banner underscoring its new reality flaps on a chain-link fence: NOW LEASING, FALL 2022. Mark Gustafson meets me outside the former HQ, a stately brick building outfitted with a clock tower. “This is bringing...
Millions earmarked for Minnesota projects in $1.7 trillion federal spending package
Replacing a 50-year-old lab building that has aging ventilation on the University of Minnesota's St. Paul campus is among the many projects that will receive funding from the wide-ranging federal spending package that became law last week. The U will receive $7 million to start planning a building to replace...
