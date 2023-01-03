ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
hot967.fm

Minnesota Farmer Wonders If Supply Chain Issues Will Continue

Farmers are unsure whether kinks will remain in the supply chain in 2023. Northwest Minnesota crop and livestock producer Blair Hoseth of Mahnomen says he’s still concerned:. “We’re waiting on parts for a skid steer right now, but we’ve kind of gone to where we have duplicated a lot of our machinery.”
MINNESOTA STATE
Hyperallergic

Minnesota Professor Reportedly Fired for Showing Paintings of Prophet Muhammad

Hamline University, a private liberal arts school in St. Paul, Minnesota, has reportedly declined to renew the contract of a professor who showed their students Medieval paintings depicting the Muslim Prophet Muhammad. On October 6, 2022, the adjunct professor, whose name has not been disclosed, displayed the images during an online lecture. The incident gained traction after a student in attendance, Aram Wedatalla, president of the university’s Muslim Student Association (MSA), raised the issue with university administrators following a conversation with the professor.
SAINT PAUL, MN
wdayradionow.com

Record number of Spongy Moths caught in Minnesota in 2022

(St. Paul, MN) -- A record number of an invasive species has been caught in Minnesota. The Department of Agriculture says over 100-thousand spongy moths were caught in Lake and Cook Counties in 2022. The moths eat leaves of over 300 species of trees. Anyone who finds one can take...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Top news at Minnesota colleges, from two student reporters

We love talking with young journalists on Minnesota college campuses. They are doing great work covering their college communities. Today, host Cathy Wurzer talks with Maya Marshall Hoff and Isabelle Hopewell. Maya is the administrative reporter for the Minnesota Daily at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. And Isabelle Hopewell is managing editor of the Bark at the University of Minnesota Duluth.
MINNESOTA STATE
97.3 KKRC

How Much Does Minnesota Really Spend on Snow Removal?

It's like clockwork. Every time Minnesota gets slammed with a massive snowstorm, people come out of the woodwork online to voice their displeasure with how long it takes to get their roads plowed. According to a recent study, of the U.S. states that receive a substantial amount of snowfall on...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy