Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
Ex-Boyfriend Held in Connection with Woman's Death in Brooklyn ApartmentBrooklyn, NY
5 Jobs in NYC paying over $70K without a college degreeKwaku AmenorhuNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Two condos in the South Bronx sell for over $1.1 million each shattering real estate recordsWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
News 12
Police: Female pedestrian struck in Town of Clarkstown, sustains severe injuries
Police say a female pedestrian was struck in the Town of Clarkstown on Thursday night. They say it happened on Route 304 around 5:30 p.m. Officials say the woman was sent to Westchester Medical Center with severe injuries.
Prosecutor: Woman found dead following fire at Aberdeen apartment
The fire started inside an apartment building on Aberdeen Road in Aberdeen around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
Mount Vernon Man Drove Drunk New Year's Eve On NYC Bridge, Police Say
A man from Westchester County is charged with driving drunk on a bridge in New York City on New Year's Eve, police said. On Saturday, Dec. 31, around 12:40 a.m., police pulled over a 2020 Dodge Durango that had violated traffic laws in the area of the Henry Hudson Parkway Bridge in the Bronx, state police announced on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
News 12
Authorities release identity of man fatally shot in Neptune Township
The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office has released the name of a Brick Township man who was shot and killed earlier this week in Neptune Township. Terrance Johnson-Simmons, 34, was shot and killed on the 300 block of Drummond Avenue Monday night. Johnson-Simmons was pronounced dead at the scene. Neighbors...
NYC Fugitive Nabbed By Ho-Ho-Kus Police With Carload Of Stolen Merch: Authorities
A New York City fugitive was wearing a pair of stolen pants with the tags still attached when two Ho-Ho-Kus police officers found her with a carload of pilfered merchandise on a quiet street off Route 17, authorities said. Dominique A. Smith, 33, of the Bronx was parked on Arbor...
Family demands district take further action after 14-year-old attacked in school bathroom
Rebecca Diaz called News 12 New Jersey for help regarding the Nov. 22 incident. The assault involving her 14-year-old daughter was caught on camera.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Mount Vernon man sentenced to jail for killing puppy
WHITE PLAINS – A Mount Vernon man, who pled guilty in November to throwing his friend’s 12-week-old Pitbull puppy to its death on a Yonkers roadway in May 2022, was sentenced to 14 months in Westchester County Jail, District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced on Thursday. At around 7...
News 12
New bakery to open in Mount Vernon on Saturday
A new bakery is opening tomorrow in Mount Vernon. Ashley's Sweet Treats on West Sandford Boulevard will specialize in custom cakes and desserts. They also hope to hold classes for the public in the future. The opening will take place at 1 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting to follow.
Ramapo K-9 officer recognized for finding massive drug stash, money, and a weapon
The pair were featured in the Fall/Winter 2022 Canine Courier, the official magazine of the United States Police Canine Association.
State Rep. Quentin Williams killed in crash after inaugural ball
Flags are now flying at half-staff, and the Connecticut State Capitol is closed until Monday after state Rep. Quentin Williams’ stunning death.
New York state charging $500 million fee for city casino license
The operators awarded licenses to run any of the three New York City-area casinos will have to pay the state at least a $500 million fee for the chance at rolling the dice, according to new rules approved by a state siting board Tuesday. The New York Gaming Facility Board released the request for applications, which includes a rating system that will determine the winners of the bids for the casino licenses — including the $500 million license fee, paid within 30 days of the award of the license. But the license fee can turn into a more pricey bidding war —...
theexaminernews.com
Winning Take 5 Lottery Ticket Sold in White Plains
Some lucky New York State Lottery player is starting the new year almost $20,000 richer. New York Lottery officials announced a winning Take 5 top prize ticket, worth $19,956, was sold Dec. 29 at ShopRite at 29 Mamaroneck Ave. in White Plains for the midday drawing. The winning numbers for...
Record busts: Enough fentanyl to kill 72 million people seized in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Drug Enforcement Administration agents seized enough fentanyl-laced prescription pills and fentanyl powder in New York in 2022 to kill tens of millions of people, officials said Thursday. Agents seized 1.9 million fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills and 1,958 pounds of fentanyl, which is the equivalent of 72 million lethal doses, according to […]
Unprecedented NY flood of fentanyl causing ‘heartbreaking’ loss
Sandra Pippa woke in a panic in the middle of the night six years ago — anxious her son still wasn’t home from celebrating his 29th birthday. “Oh please don’t be mad at me for being late. I’m on the train. I’m coming home,” Pippa recalled her son, Dorian, responding to her frantic 4:30 a.m. text. “And then, he didn’t… He never did make it,” she told The Post recently. “It’s as if I knew.” Dorian died moments after the exchange — found in the bathroom of a Metro-North train by NYPD officers — having taken a small but fatal dose of...
News 12
Alex Jones' CT attorney's law license suspended for 6 months for sharing Sandy Hook families' medical records
A judge has suspended Alex Jones' Connecticut attorney's law license for six months for sharing the personal medical records of Sandy Hook families. In the ruling, Judge Barbara Bellis says the information revealed by Norm Pattis “was carelessly passed around from one unauthorized person to another.”. Pattis confirmed on...
How to Remain Anonymous in NY if You Win Mega Millions
With the Mega Millions jackpot nearing one billion dollars, everyone has a dream of hitting it big. But in New York State if you will the lottery, you must come forward. However, past winners have gotten clever about not disclosing their actual names. A winner in East Berne walked away...
stupiddope.com
How to Get a Cannabis Dispensary License in New York State: A Step-by-Step Guide
The state of New York has recently legalized recreational cannabis, and as a result, many people are interested in opening a cannabis dispensary. If you’re one of them, you’ll need to obtain a cannabis dispensary license in order to operate legally. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to get a cannabis dispensary license in New York state.
New Laws and Bills in New York To Look Out For in 2023
With the start of a brand new year comes new laws that will be set into place. While some of them are beneficial to most residents of New York state, others may think differently. New laws are always something that can be debatable within the community. Sometimes we can come...
