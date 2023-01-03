ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenburgh, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Mount Vernon man sentenced to jail for killing puppy

WHITE PLAINS – A Mount Vernon man, who pled guilty in November to throwing his friend’s 12-week-old Pitbull puppy to its death on a Yonkers roadway in May 2022, was sentenced to 14 months in Westchester County Jail, District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced on Thursday. At around 7...
MOUNT VERNON, NY
News 12

New bakery to open in Mount Vernon on Saturday

A new bakery is opening tomorrow in Mount Vernon. Ashley's Sweet Treats on West Sandford Boulevard will specialize in custom cakes and desserts. They also hope to hold classes for the public in the future. The opening will take place at 1 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting to follow.
MOUNT VERNON, NY
New York Post

New York state charging $500 million fee for city casino license

The operators awarded licenses to run any of the three New York City-area casinos will have to pay the state at least a $500 million fee for the chance at rolling the dice, according to new rules approved by a state siting board Tuesday. The New York Gaming Facility Board released the request for applications, which includes a rating system that will determine the winners of the bids for the casino licenses — including the $500 million license fee, paid within 30 days of the award of the license. But the license fee can turn into a more pricey bidding war —...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theexaminernews.com

Winning Take 5 Lottery Ticket Sold in White Plains

Some lucky New York State Lottery player is starting the new year almost $20,000 richer. New York Lottery officials announced a winning Take 5 top prize ticket, worth $19,956, was sold Dec. 29 at ShopRite at 29 Mamaroneck Ave. in White Plains for the midday drawing. The winning numbers for...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
PIX11

Record busts: Enough fentanyl to kill 72 million people seized in NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Drug Enforcement Administration agents seized enough fentanyl-laced prescription pills and fentanyl powder in New York in 2022 to kill tens of millions of people, officials said Thursday.  Agents seized 1.9 million fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills and 1,958 pounds of fentanyl, which is the equivalent of 72 million lethal doses, according to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Unprecedented NY flood of fentanyl causing ‘heartbreaking’ loss

Sandra Pippa woke in a panic in the middle of the night six years ago — anxious her son still wasn’t home from celebrating his 29th birthday. “Oh please don’t be mad at me for being late. I’m on the train. I’m coming home,” Pippa recalled her son, Dorian, responding to her frantic 4:30 a.m. text. “And then, he didn’t… He never did make it,” she told The Post recently. “It’s as if I knew.” Dorian died moments after the exchange — found in the bathroom of a Metro-North train by NYPD officers — having taken a small but fatal dose of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
stupiddope.com

How to Get a Cannabis Dispensary License in New York State: A Step-by-Step Guide

The state of New York has recently legalized recreational cannabis, and as a result, many people are interested in opening a cannabis dispensary. If you’re one of them, you’ll need to obtain a cannabis dispensary license in order to operate legally. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to get a cannabis dispensary license in New York state.
NEW YORK STATE

