San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Driver extracted from vehicle after crash on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to an area hospital following a crash on a Northeast Side highway late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. on Loop 410 near Perrin Beitel Road. According to police, the male driver was traveling at...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Teenager shot during fight while playing basketball at North Side park

SAN ANTONIO - A teenager was wounded after a shooting a basketball game at a North Side park. The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Thursday at Oakhaven Park off Copper Hill Drive and Parkstone Boulevard. Police said that several people were playing basketball at the park when two groups...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Passengers involved in collision refused to say who was driving

SAN ANTONIO – What police know is that there were three people in an SUV when it slammed into another vehicle. What they don’t know is who was driving. The accident happened at about 2:15 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of San Pedro and West Elmira – just north of downtown. Police tell us an SUV with three passengers "blew" through a red light coming from Elmira heading west and hit another vehicle on San Pedro before rolling over.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Body found on side of road in Atascosa County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a body that was found on side of a road. Deputies were called to the scene near Tessman and Live Oak Street, just outside of northern city limits of Pleasanton, Tuesday night. The...
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX

