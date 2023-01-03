Read full article on original website
news4sanantonio.com
Cat dies as family of 6 makes it out safely after fire breaks out at East Side home
SAN ANTONIO - A family is alright after a fire broke out at their East Side home. The fire started just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday at a home off Roark Drive near East Houston Street. Fire officials said the family of six were asleep when the fire broke out from...
KSAT 12
Large fire destroys home on Southeast Side, at least one person displaced, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – A home on the Southeast Side was leveled and destroyed by a large fire Wednesday afternoon, leaving at least one person displaced, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The fire happened around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Denver Boulevard, near South Mittiman...
Overturned 18-wheeler catches fire on San Antonio's Loop 410, one dead
Please use a different route.
San Antonio man captures photo and stops to help at semitruck crash site
SAN ANTONIO — A local Army Medic said he rushed to try and save the passenger in the overturned 18-wheeler that crashed on the Interstate 35 to the Loop 410 railway going southbound. The driver did survive the fiery wreck that happened Thursday afternoon. All day crews were cleaning...
KSAT 12
Man taken to hospital in critical condition following ‘dangerous’ fire at far North Side home, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters rescued a man who was unconscious inside a burning home in the Encino Park area on the far North Side. SAFD Chief Charles Hood said the fire was reported just before noon on Wednesday in the 2100 block of Oak Bend, near Highway 281 and Encino Rio.
KSAT 12
Fire at Southeast Side home damages second-story, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – A fire at a home on the city’s Southeast Side damaged the second story of a house and is now currently under investigation, the San Antonio Fire Department said Tuesday. A neighbor called 911 just before 9 a.m. to report the fire at the home...
news4sanantonio.com
MISSING: Police searching for 15-year-old San Antonio teenager last seen on West Side
SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are searching for a missing teenage girl last seen Thursday on the West Side. San Antonio Police are looking for Neveah Terrazas, 15, who was last seen on Potosi Street near South Laredo Street. Neveah is 5 foot, 9 inches tall, 210 pounds with straight shoulder...
KSAT 12
2-vehicle crash at intersection just north of downtown causes SUV to rollover, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a 2-vehicle rollover crash just north of downtown early Thursday morning. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. near the intersection of San Pedro Avenue and West Elmira Street, not far from Interstate 35 and the Central Library. According to police, the...
KSAT 12
Crime Stoppers seeks clues into fatal shooting at West Side apartment complex parking lot
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is appealing to the public in hopes of finding the shooter who killed a 21-year-old man at a West Side apartment complex parking lot. According to San Antonio police, the shooting happened on Dec. 16 in the 5600 block of Culebra Road. Brandon Turley...
KSAT 12
Early morning fire forces people, pets out of Southeast Side home
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are looking for answers among the ashes inside a Southeast side home, trying to figure out what caused it to go up in flames Tuesday morning. Firefighters responding to a call from a neighbor just before 9 a.m. found smoke and flames...
Fight leads to shooting inside south San Antonio bar, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A fight led to a shooting inside a south-side bar, leaving one man in critical condition. The San Antonio Police Department said it happened at a bar on South Presa around 1 a.m. on Friday. Authorities said they have detained everyone for questioning believed to have...
KSAT 12
Driver extracted from vehicle after crash on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to an area hospital following a crash on a Northeast Side highway late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. on Loop 410 near Perrin Beitel Road. According to police, the male driver was traveling at...
news4sanantonio.com
18-wheeler loses control on highway, leaving passenger deceased, police say
SAN ANTONIO – An 18-wheeler lost control and became engulfed in flames, leaving a passenger dead. The accident happened around 12:31 p.m., Thursday, on Southbound I-35, towards the Northeast Side of town. According to the police, officers arrived at the scene within minutes, as well as witnesses of the...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio bar being investigated over possibly overserving Councilman Perry before crash
SAN ANTONIO - The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) announced on Thursday that it's opened an investigation into the bar that served District 10 councilman Clayton Perry before a head-on crash. The TABC confirmed the agency is investigating the Evil Olive off Thousand Oaks on the North Side. They said...
KTSA
Police investigate fatal shooting near downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are looking for whoever shot a man whose body was found in a car close to downtown. Officers got the call from the 800 block of Euclid for a shooting in progress at around 7:40 P.M. Tuesday. They found a man...
East-side Walmart back open after cleaning liquid spill leads to evacuation
SAN ANTONIO — An east-side Walmart is back open for regular business after a cleaning liquid spill resulted in an evacuation around midday on Thursday. The store is located along the 4000 block of N Foster Road. "It appears some cleaning liquids were accidentally mixed causing strong odor within...
KSAT 12
Video of grass fire at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery goes viral on TikTok
SAN ANTONIO – A video that shows a grass fire at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetary is going viral on TikTok. The video, uploaded by Steve Torres on Wednesday, shows flames surrounding dozens of headstones as firefighters respond with water and shovels. As of Thursday afternoon, the 52-second...
news4sanantonio.com
Teenager shot during fight while playing basketball at North Side park
SAN ANTONIO - A teenager was wounded after a shooting a basketball game at a North Side park. The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Thursday at Oakhaven Park off Copper Hill Drive and Parkstone Boulevard. Police said that several people were playing basketball at the park when two groups...
news4sanantonio.com
Passengers involved in collision refused to say who was driving
SAN ANTONIO – What police know is that there were three people in an SUV when it slammed into another vehicle. What they don’t know is who was driving. The accident happened at about 2:15 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of San Pedro and West Elmira – just north of downtown. Police tell us an SUV with three passengers "blew" through a red light coming from Elmira heading west and hit another vehicle on San Pedro before rolling over.
KTSA
Body found on side of road in Atascosa County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a body that was found on side of a road. Deputies were called to the scene near Tessman and Live Oak Street, just outside of northern city limits of Pleasanton, Tuesday night. The...
