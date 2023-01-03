ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

This Weekend In Laramie – First Week Of January

How is everyone's January going? This always happens; the first week of January - and the entire month actually, would feel like it's going by so fast, and then when we get into February, it would feel like it's a whole year. What sorcery is this?. Anyway, sorcery or not,...
LARAMIE, WY
Wyoming drivers face icy, windy conditions on Wednesday commute

CASPER, Wyo. — Icy roads and foggy skies are greeting Wyoming’s morning commuters on Wednesday. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Lyman to Laramie is under multiple closures and warnings early Wednesday. Interstate 25 is under high wind warnings around the Cheyenne area and under black ice warnings between Midwest and Casper.
CASPER, WY
Icy, windy morning result in road closures, cautious driving

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Icy temperatures and windy conditions are causing car crashes, blowover risks and closures along some main roads surrounding Cheyenne, the Wyoming Department of Transportation reported this morning. Road conditions can be viewed here. The conditions as of 9:35 a.m. are as follows:. Cheyenne Service Road:. Between...
CHEYENNE, WY
Victim in Deadly Cheyenne Crash Identified

A woman who died last month after crashing her car into a tree in west Cheyenne has been identified. The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the 3000 block of Carey Avenue. According to a fatality crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Gail Brown...
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Moose Lovers, You're Invited To This One

University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute will be helping in coordinating Winter Moose Day this February 11th, according to a release by the university. Those who like moose and want to try to spot one or maybe more are invited to search for the large mammals by snowshoe or skis. For...
LARAMIE, WY
Poorest City In Wyoming? Lame Study Gets It Wrong

Among the four places in Wyoming with available data and populations of at least 25,000, Laramie ranks as the poorest. The typical Laramie household earns $47,463 a year, compared to the statewide median household income of $65,304. (Center Square). Wow, that reporter DID NOT do any homework. As with most...
LARAMIE, WY
Avian Flu is in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Two Canadian Geese from Laramie County have tested positive for the Avian Flu. Animal Control recovered several geese for Wyoming Game and Fish Department from Lion’s Park in Cheyenne. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has been monitoring the virus in wild birds....
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Snow, Possible Freezing Drizzle Expected In Southeast Wyoming

Southeast Wyoming can expect continuing snow and possibly some freezing drizzle through the day today, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Snow will continue to decrease across the area this morning, with freezing drizzle becoming the dominant threat through early afternoon for far southeast Wyoming and the southern Nebraska Panhandle. Portions of the I-80 corridor between Cheyenne and Sidney could see one to two tenths of ice accumulation due to heavy drizzle, particularly on elevated surfaces. As the responsible storm system lifts into the Plains over the next few hours, additional moisture will begin to wrap around the back side of the storm and result in an uptick in light to moderate snow later this afternoon through tonight. The potential for heavy snow will return to the western Nebraska Panhandle, where an additional 6-12 inches will be possible from this evening through Tuesday morning. In central and eastern Laramie County, there are some indications of some potential narrow snow banding that could develop between 2 PM and 8 PM today. This banding is generally favored to be east of Cheyenne, but could develop into the I-25 corridor which will be watching closely later today. Snowfall rates up to one inch per hour will be possible within these bands.
CHEYENNE, WY
4 Amazing Burger Places in Wyoming

If you live in Wyoming and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WYOMING STATE
Cheyenne residents can expect blowing snow for remainder of the week

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents are likely to see blowing snow over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Jan. 4, will have blowing snow throughout the day under sunny skies with a high of 31, according to the forecast. Windchill values will be between minus 5 and 5 degrees. Winds will be in the west-northwest at 35–40 mph before decreasing in the afternoon to 30–35 mph. Wind gusts could be as high as 55 mph. The evening will have patchy blowing snow before 10 p.m., with clear skies and a low of 15. Windchill values will be between zero and 5 degrees, with a west wind at 15–20 mph. Gusts could be as high as 30 mph.
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming trooper's trial moved to March in Laramie County District Court

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The trial for former Wyoming State Trooper, Gabriel Testerman, has been moved to March 13, 2023. Testerman was arrested on Aug. 30 following a Cheyenne Police Department investigation. He initially appeared in Laramie County Circuit Court on Aug. 31 to hear three counts of inflicting sexual intrusion on a victim. Bond was set at $100,000 and Testerman subsequently bonded out of custody.
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming & Western Droughts Are Breaking

If the trend continues, and it looks like it will, the West will have a real drought-buster of a winter. As predicted by meteorologists, the trends of the La Nina and El Nino effects are beginning to swap. A natural cycle that has to do with the pacific temperature and...
WYOMING STATE
Plans for proposed reservoir move forward, Highway 287 to be relocated

Soon five miles of Highway 287 near Fort Collins will likely be submerged in water as more than a dozen northern Colorado towns and suppliers prepare to build Colorado's newest reservoir. Glade Reservoir is on track to be built just northwest of Fort Collins near Ted's Place in the coming years.  "The project is really necessary for northern Colorado," said Carl Brouwer, Project Director for Northern Water.  For decades now other states have been positioning themselves to secure water from Colorado's mountains. And, in the past thirty years, many local municipalities across the front range have also been entering the...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Wyoming High School Sports Pics of the Year-2022

The new year is upon us and we want to share with you some of the great images of high school sports in 2022. A big thank you once again to all our talented photographers around the state who contributed to our collection. We couldn't have done it without you.
LARAMIE, WY
