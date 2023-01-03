TOWN OF WEST TURIN-A 63 year old Constableville woman was arrested for violating an order of protection Saturday afternoon,following an incident that reportedly occurred on December 15th in the Town of West Turin. New York State Police from the Lowville Barracks charged Diane R. Rudd with one count of Criminal Contempt in the 2nd Degree-Violating a Court order: a Class A misdemeanor. Rudd was issued an appearance ticket and will answer the charge in the Town of West Turin Court at a later date.

CONSTABLEVILLE, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO