flackbroadcasting.com
State Police seeking public assistance to catch Lewis County tractor thief
DENMARK- North Country authorities are seeking help from the public in catching a tractor thief in Lewis County. Around December 21, the New York State Police in Lowville say that a John Deere 790 Compact Tractor was stolen from a residence in the town of Denmark. Security cameras did manage...
flackbroadcasting.com
Troopers charge North Country woman with petit larceny in Le Ray
LE RAY- A North Country woman is accused of larceny in Jefferson County, authorities say. Sylvia J. Campany, 22, of Carthage, NY was arrested Thursday morning by the New York State Police (Watertown). She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. Troopers say the arrest stems from...
flackbroadcasting.com
State Police: Lee Center resident charged in alleged Rome domestic dispute
ROME- A resident from Oneida County is faced with a list of accusations that stem from complaints of a domestic dispute this week, authorities say. Jamie L. McCoppin, 51, of Lee Center, NY was arrested Thursday late afternoon by the New York State Police (Lee). McCoppin is officially charged with one misdemeanor count each of criminal mischief in the fourth-degree (preventing emergency call); criminal tampering in the third-degree and petit larceny.
flackbroadcasting.com
Lowville Police bust local man for possessing crystal meth, scales and packaging materials during traffic stop
LOWVILLE- A local man is faced with numerous accusations after police busted a meth lab during a Thursday traffic stop in downtown Lowville, NY. Village Police officials tell us they stopped a vehicle on North State Street shortly after 2:00 p.m. after witnessing traffic violations. The driver has been identified...
flackbroadcasting.com
Constableville Woman Facing Criminal Contempt Charge
TOWN OF WEST TURIN-A 63 year old Constableville woman was arrested for violating an order of protection Saturday afternoon,following an incident that reportedly occurred on December 15th in the Town of West Turin. New York State Police from the Lowville Barracks charged Diane R. Rudd with one count of Criminal Contempt in the 2nd Degree-Violating a Court order: a Class A misdemeanor. Rudd was issued an appearance ticket and will answer the charge in the Town of West Turin Court at a later date.
