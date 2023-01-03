ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, NY

Troopers charge North Country woman with petit larceny in Le Ray

LE RAY- A North Country woman is accused of larceny in Jefferson County, authorities say. Sylvia J. Campany, 22, of Carthage, NY was arrested Thursday morning by the New York State Police (Watertown). She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. Troopers say the arrest stems from...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
State Police: Lee Center resident charged in alleged Rome domestic dispute

ROME- A resident from Oneida County is faced with a list of accusations that stem from complaints of a domestic dispute this week, authorities say. Jamie L. McCoppin, 51, of Lee Center, NY was arrested Thursday late afternoon by the New York State Police (Lee). McCoppin is officially charged with one misdemeanor count each of criminal mischief in the fourth-degree (preventing emergency call); criminal tampering in the third-degree and petit larceny.
LEE CENTER, NY
Constableville Woman Facing Criminal Contempt Charge

TOWN OF WEST TURIN-A 63 year old Constableville woman was arrested for violating an order of protection Saturday afternoon,following an incident that reportedly occurred on December 15th in the Town of West Turin. New York State Police from the Lowville Barracks charged Diane R. Rudd with one count of Criminal Contempt in the 2nd Degree-Violating a Court order: a Class A misdemeanor. Rudd was issued an appearance ticket and will answer the charge in the Town of West Turin Court at a later date.
CONSTABLEVILLE, NY

