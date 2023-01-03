ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Police respond to Menchville High School in Newport News following online threats

By Julius Ayo
 3 days ago

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are currently on the scene at Menchville High School in Newport News following threats made against the school.

According to police dispatch, they were made aware of the threats against the school just before 6 a.m. Tuesday.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident including the details of the threats.

A spokesperson from Newport News Public Schools told 10 On Your Side that they were made aware of the online threats targeting the school Monday evening.

Out of an abundance of caution, there are additional safety measures in place Tuesday morning at Menchville High. Random bus searches were conducted this morning and random classroom searches will be conducted throughout the day. Additional police officers are also onsite for support.

Menchville High families were notified of the unconfirmed threatening comments this morning and the safety measures that are in place.

School officials added that students are currently in class and instruction is underway.

Tuesday is also the first day of classes in Newport News following the holiday break.

No further information has been released.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Comments / 3

Angie
3d ago

MHS has a fabulous Staff with an amazing NO TOLERANCE for putting our children in danger ! Thanks MHS for fast action

Reply
4
Eileen Courson
3d ago

I hope they catch the person or persons that made the threat. It's most likely one or more of the students that did that. The school was sure quick to respond.

Reply
2
 

