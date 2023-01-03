ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Sandusky, OH

Ohio Dollar Tree employee killed with machete

By Daniel Griffin
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nhyzY_0k1mtEOu00

UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio ( WCMH ) — A woman is dead after police said she was attacked by a man wielding a machete inside a Dollar Tree store in Upper Sandusky on Sunday.

Police said Upper Sandusky officers responded to the store on East Wyandot Avenue at approximately 4:25 p.m. for a report of a man waving a machete, but the suspect, later identified as Bethel M. Bekele, 27, had fled the store by the time officers arrived.

An Upper Sandusky officer and Wyandot County EMS responded to the store, where the victim, Keris L. Riebel, 22, was found dead. A second police unit looked for Bekele, who police said was found approximately one mile away on the 100 block of South Fifth Street.

During the investigation, police learned that Bekele allegedly entered the store with the machete, approached Riebel, and struck her several times with the machete, police said.

Police have not released a motive for the attack and are investigating what, if any, relationship there is between Bekele and the victim.

Bekele is charged with murder with more charges possible following the investigation, according to Upper Sandusky police.

The Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating the incident. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation also assisted at the scene.

WTRF- 7News

