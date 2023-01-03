Read full article on original website
Heavy fog, more rain to hang over central Pa. Wednesday
Driving could be dangerous in parts of the midstate Wednesday morning because of heavy fog, forecasters warned. In a dense fog advisory, the National Weather Service said road visibility could drop to a quarter mile or less in parts of Perry, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon and Cumberland counties. The fog advisory...
PennDOT provides update on windmill superloads
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers in the Clearfield area to windmill superload movements scheduled in the county on Friday, January 6. Route details are: On Friday, parts will leave Falls Creek hourly from 8 a.m. through noon. None of these movements will feature the wrong-way maneuver […]
Core boring work scheduled for Route 255 in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is advising motorists that traffic delays should be expected mid-to-late January on Route 255, north of the Treasure Lake Gate in Clearfield County. Starting Wednesday, Jan. 18 and running through Friday, Jan. 27, crews will be taking core borings on Route 255 near […]
Demolition has begun for Treasure Lake ski lodge
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Demolition has begun, and with it comes a new hope for a ski lodge in DuBois. A new ski lodge, over 5,000 square feet, is what the new owners are hoping to build. Workers are tearing down the dilapidated structure this week, making way for a new structure. The building […]
Flood concerns rise in Fayette County
CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Heavy rain has people in Fayette County keeping an eye on backyard creeks and streets that flood on a regular basis. In Uniontown, the raging waters of Red Stone Creek crept ever so close to its banks on Tuesday. Dave Carney's automotive shop is just a few feet away."On the other side of the creek wall, I have a paint marker system to where I have 1 through 5, like DEFCON 5,4,3. And we were at DEFCON 2 this morning. And we were almost at DEFCON 1."Carney's concern is well warranted based on years past."I've been here...
wccsradio.com
BLAIRSVILLE, COMMODORE, CREEKSIDE FIRE CREWS UNVEIL EMERGENCY STATISTICS
Three more Indiana County fire departments revealed their 2022 statistics. Blairsville Fire Department announced their statistics this afternoon in a Facebook post. Last year, crews responded to 337 calls. Officials say 70 percent of those calls were to provide aid to neighboring departments, while they received aid 22 percent of the time.
wtaj.com
Perry Wellington 4.5 – Spotlight on Centre County
DETAILS: $649,000 – SHOWINGS BEGIN THIS WEEKEND!. The house has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 3 car garage. The house comes with a heat pump and central air. It was built in 2022. Listings that are coming soon. A 2 bedroom, 2 bath house in Bellefonte is soon...
abc23.com
State College Sinkhole Update
A massive sinkhole has a number Patton Township residents seeking answers from authorities, ahead of a an anticipated meeting this Friday. A sinkhole swallowed a parking lot Christmas night, displacing 18 households. Ahead of Friday’s meeting on the situation, a number of area residents telling us they want answers and relief.
fox8tv.com
Cambria County Box 11 Program
A New organization in Cambria County is making an impact in the lives of first responders. Box, 11 is a community-based initiative that supports first responders in emergency situations. The group is held a meet and greet event on Wednesday in the public safety building in Johnstown to greet their new volunteers.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Vehicle Slides on Icy Road, Into Oncoming Traffic on Route 322
PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash in “inclement weather conditions” on Route 322. According to a release issued by PSP Punxsutawney on Tuesday, January 3, the occurred at 11:29 p.m. on Friday, December 23, on U.S. Route 322, in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County.
Families displaced after an apartment building fire in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — At least 10 people are without a home after an Altoona apartment building was destroyed by an early morning fire. According to crews on scene, they were called to the apartment building at 3rd Street and 5th Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Everyone was able to get out of the […]
Crews from Clearfield, Centre counties extinguish second-alarm house fire
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Multiple crews from Centre and Clearfield counties battled a second-alarm house fire Wednesday in Pine Glen. Firefighters were called just after 1:30 p.m. to 172 Hilltop Drive in Burnside Township for a report of a dwelling fire, Centre County dispatch said. Pine Glen Fire Department Chief Peary Schmoke said that they […]
fox8tv.com
Seanor Road Vehicle Pedestrian Accident
Multiple crews responded this evening in Somerset County after a person was hit by a vehicle. Conemaugh Township police are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian incident that occurred just before 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon in Hollsopple. Officials say crews are still on scene of the crash, in the area of...
WGAL
Overturned tractor-trailer on I-81 at Route 581 in Cumberland County cleared
HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A tractor-trailer crash caused problems on a busy stretch of I-81 Friday morning in Cumberland County. The truck overturned in the southbound lanes of I-81 at Route 581 in Hampden Township. Crews cleared the scene around 7:40 a.m. and traffic is returning to normal. It's...
Bedford County making last push for Million Minutes initiative
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Bedford County Chamber Foundation is making one final push to complete its Million Minutes initiative. This initiative started on March 4th, 2022. The idea was to march forth into a goal of million minutes. It pledges back to volunteerism, kindness and giving back to the community. Those who’ve done service in Bedford […]
Grant from Firehouse Subs leads to new equipment for Windber Fire Department
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Windber Fire Department kicked off the new year by receiving new equipment designed to help reduce the increased risk of cancer firefighters face. The new set of bunker gear comes from a $24,925 grant that Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation gave to the Somerset County fire department. A reveal from […]
WJAC TV
Duo tied dog to post Christmas day, left it for 64 hours in freezing temperatures: PSP
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — State police say two people are accused of abandoning a dog on Christmas day, leaving the animal tied to a wooden post outside in freezing temperatures for two days in Clearfield County. Troopers say charges are pending against 21-year-old James Pfahler of West Decatur...
Here’s when the Johnstown Military Share food distributions are
JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — The Veterans Leadership Program has partnered with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank again to host multiple Military Share food distributions for those in need. Each month, the Veterans Leadership Program will host a Military Share with the full schedule below. Their January distribution was originally scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 31 […]
wccsradio.com
PACE OF FLU SPREAD SLOWING IN PA, INDIANA COUNTY
The Pennsylvania Department of Health has issued its report on the spread of influenza as of the end of the year, and it looks like things may be starting to slow down. Seasonal flu activity remains high in Pennsylvania and across the United States, and activity is higher than prior years, but the number of new cases went down over the last week. Over the last week, the number of flu cases across the state increased by 15,281 to a new total of 159,304 laboratory-confirmed flu cases. The predominant strain, Type A, is responsible for 155,834 of the total cases across the state, while there have been 3,314 cases of Type B. 156 cases have been unidentified.
progressivegrocer.com
Grocery Outlet Opens Latest Pennsylvania Store
Grocery Outlet cut the ribbon on its latest Pennsylvania location on Dec. 15, welcoming guests at 5280 Simpson Ferry Road in Mechanicsburg. The independently owned and operated store is situated in the Windsor Park Shopping Center and will also serve customers from the Lower Allen Township area. The discount store...
