Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Turning colder with lake effect snow this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We are waking up to a cooler morning on Friday compared to the past couple of days as temperatures are starting off in the mid and low 30s locally. Temperatures on Friday will remain on the cool side as we only see afternoon highs in the mid and upper 30s. That’s because of a second area of low pressure that has begun to roll through our region.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather In-Depth: Where is the snow?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. I have not used my snow blower so far this season and I know there are likely many folks in Western New York saying the same thing. Many people may be of the opinion that we should keep the mild weather. But I can tell you the folks down at Bristol Ski Mountain are not too happy about the current weather pattern.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather Update: Tracking more rain for western New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We saw a damp and gloomy Tuesday with a few tenths of an inch of rain, with more on the way tomorrow. Scattered showers will continue overnight, but we’ll trend drier into the first part of Wednesday. Rain should pick up again during the afternoon and evening, with some pockets of heavier rain by evening. Rainfall may add up to another half inch to inch of rain in some spots on Wednesday. It’ll be an interesting day temperature-wise on Wednesday, with 30s likely north of Rochester, and 50s in the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

UPDATE: Police issue alert for missing vulnerable adult

UPDATE ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The missing person alert was canceled at 11:34 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Irondequoit Police Department issued an alert Wednesday night for a missing vulnerable adult with dementia who may be in need of medical attention. According to police, Mario Velez, 88, was last seen around 3:00 […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester man hospitalized after Bay Street shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was hospitalized Wednesday after a shooting on Bay Street. According to the Rochester Police Department, the 21-year-old victim was shot at least once in the lower body while driving around 4:30 p.m. He was not at the scene when officers arrived, but walked into Rochester General Hospital an […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Hole near Erie Canal in Brighton is no sinkhole

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There is a hole in the bottom of the Erie Canal. The hole is next to the Winton Road Bridge in Brighton. It looks like a drainage hole, as opposed to a sinkhole. But, the water running from the west is pouring right into it. One...
BRIGHTON, NY
iheart.com

Victim Identified in Fatal Rochester New Year's Day Crash

The Rochester woman who died in a crash in the city's Beechwood neighborhood early New Year's Day has been identified. Police say 33-year-old Charlaura Lockhart's car hit a tree head-on after a two-car crash at Hazelwood Terrace and Denver Street. Lockhart was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Democrat & Chronicle closing Greece printing facility

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local printing site for the Democrat and Chronicle’s newspaper is shutting it’s doors. The facility in Canal Ponds Business Park in Greece is set to close in April of this year. The D&C’s parent company, Gannett, announced the paper’s printing operations will move to a facility in New Jersey. A […]
GREECE, NY
Lite 98.7

4 Creepy ‘Tunnels’ Found in Western New York

Wow, this looks really creepy at first. What do you think these are? You are walking in the woods on a hike and come across four 'tunnel-like' structures that look like they have been there for hundreds of years. Bob Szatkowski and his daughter were hiking when they came across these 4 'tunnels' that were in the middle of NOWHERE in Batavia. All four or they are side by side with bricks in a perfect half-moon structure, but it looks like they have been abandoned. Have you ever seen this before? What do you think these are?
BATAVIA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man stabbed on Lake Avenue on Friday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Friday night Rochester Police Officers responded to Lake Avenue for the report of a possible stabbing. Officers arrived to find a man in 40’s with a cut to his arm. The circumstances that led up to the victim being injured are still under investigation, but the original incident occurred on Glenwood Avenue, which intersects with Lake. The victim was taken to Rochester General Hospital, where he was treated for his non-life threatening injuries. There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Man Wounded in Bay St. Shooting

Rochester police are investigating a shooting that wounded a 21-year-old man who was driving on Bay Street, a few blocks east of Goodman. It happened late yesterday afternoon. Officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation found evidence of the shooting, but no victim. They learned an hour later that the man...
ROCHESTER, NY

