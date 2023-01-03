Read full article on original website
First Alert Weather: Turning colder with lake effect snow this weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We are waking up to a cooler morning on Friday compared to the past couple of days as temperatures are starting off in the mid and low 30s locally. Temperatures on Friday will remain on the cool side as we only see afternoon highs in the mid and upper 30s. That’s because of a second area of low pressure that has begun to roll through our region.
First Alert Weather In-Depth: Where is the snow?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. I have not used my snow blower so far this season and I know there are likely many folks in Western New York saying the same thing. Many people may be of the opinion that we should keep the mild weather. But I can tell you the folks down at Bristol Ski Mountain are not too happy about the current weather pattern.
First Alert Weather Update: Tracking more rain for western New York
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We saw a damp and gloomy Tuesday with a few tenths of an inch of rain, with more on the way tomorrow. Scattered showers will continue overnight, but we’ll trend drier into the first part of Wednesday. Rain should pick up again during the afternoon and evening, with some pockets of heavier rain by evening. Rainfall may add up to another half inch to inch of rain in some spots on Wednesday. It’ll be an interesting day temperature-wise on Wednesday, with 30s likely north of Rochester, and 50s in the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes.
Sunrise Smart Start: Damar Hamlin collapse, RG&E billing
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today's Sunrise Smart Start for Tuesday, January 3, 2022.
City of Rochester to repair area of water main break near Ford St.
Richard Perrin, the city's commissioner of environmental services, confirmed the line was repaired and that residents have safe drinking water.
UPDATE: Police issue alert for missing vulnerable adult
UPDATE ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The missing person alert was canceled at 11:34 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Irondequoit Police Department issued an alert Wednesday night for a missing vulnerable adult with dementia who may be in need of medical attention. According to police, Mario Velez, 88, was last seen around 3:00 […]
Occupied house in Rochester struck multiple times by gunfire
Upon arrival, officers found evidence of the gunshots and discovered the house was struck multiple times.
Woman stabbed overnight on Webster Ave, RPD investigates
Before midnight on Thursday, the victim walked into Rochester General Hospital with at least one stab wound in her lower body.
Rochester man hospitalized after Bay Street shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was hospitalized Wednesday after a shooting on Bay Street. According to the Rochester Police Department, the 21-year-old victim was shot at least once in the lower body while driving around 4:30 p.m. He was not at the scene when officers arrived, but walked into Rochester General Hospital an […]
Hole near Erie Canal in Brighton is no sinkhole
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There is a hole in the bottom of the Erie Canal. The hole is next to the Winton Road Bridge in Brighton. It looks like a drainage hole, as opposed to a sinkhole. But, the water running from the west is pouring right into it. One...
Rochester-area ambulances forced to wait hours to unload patients at local hospitals
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Most hospitals across our region are well over capacity. News10NBC has learned that on Wednesday evening, Rochester General and Unity Hospitals both went on diversion for several hours, meaning they suggested ambulances bring patients elsewhere because they were so backed up. The diversion, of course, then...
FOUND: Missing teen from Village of Bloomfield
Abrams is described as standing at 5'05 and weighing 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
RPD: 2 occupied homes with kids struck by gunfire overnight
Both incidents are under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 911.
Victim Identified in Fatal Rochester New Year's Day Crash
The Rochester woman who died in a crash in the city's Beechwood neighborhood early New Year's Day has been identified. Police say 33-year-old Charlaura Lockhart's car hit a tree head-on after a two-car crash at Hazelwood Terrace and Denver Street. Lockhart was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is...
Democrat & Chronicle closing Greece printing facility
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local printing site for the Democrat and Chronicle’s newspaper is shutting it’s doors. The facility in Canal Ponds Business Park in Greece is set to close in April of this year. The D&C’s parent company, Gannett, announced the paper’s printing operations will move to a facility in New Jersey. A […]
Webster resident arraigned in connection to June 2022 hit-and-run
The Rochester Police Department announced the arrest of a Webster resident for her involvement in regard to a June 2022 incident where a pedestrian was killed in a Rochester hit-and-run near Culver Rd.
4 Creepy ‘Tunnels’ Found in Western New York
Wow, this looks really creepy at first. What do you think these are? You are walking in the woods on a hike and come across four 'tunnel-like' structures that look like they have been there for hundreds of years. Bob Szatkowski and his daughter were hiking when they came across these 4 'tunnels' that were in the middle of NOWHERE in Batavia. All four or they are side by side with bricks in a perfect half-moon structure, but it looks like they have been abandoned. Have you ever seen this before? What do you think these are?
Two homes suffer significant damage after fire, RFD investigates cause
Two homes on Potter St. suffered significant damage after a working fire Saturday morning, according to the Rochester Fire Department.
Man stabbed on Lake Avenue on Friday night
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Friday night Rochester Police Officers responded to Lake Avenue for the report of a possible stabbing. Officers arrived to find a man in 40’s with a cut to his arm. The circumstances that led up to the victim being injured are still under investigation, but the original incident occurred on Glenwood Avenue, which intersects with Lake. The victim was taken to Rochester General Hospital, where he was treated for his non-life threatening injuries. There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
Man Wounded in Bay St. Shooting
Rochester police are investigating a shooting that wounded a 21-year-old man who was driving on Bay Street, a few blocks east of Goodman. It happened late yesterday afternoon. Officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation found evidence of the shooting, but no victim. They learned an hour later that the man...
