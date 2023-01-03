California man dies after crash on Kansas highway

A 36-year-old California man died in a crash Monday on Kansas Highway 143 at Old Highway 81 in Saline County. (Courtesy: Trooper Ben Gardner)

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 36-year-old California man died following a crash on a Kansas highway Monday. It happened around 9:15 p.m. on Kansas Highway 143 at Old Highway 81 in Saline County.

The KHP says a semi was eastbound on K-143 when it went off the right edge of the road, through the intersection and entered the east side of Old Highway 81.

The driver, Gurmeet S. Deol of Fresno, died at the scene. The KHP report says Deol was wearing a seatbelt.

