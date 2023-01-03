Read full article on original website
Charleston Jazz Orchestra presents “Summer Samba” on May 13th
On May 13th 2023, escape the ordinary and enter the vibrant world of Brazilian jazz! Electrifying and enthralling arrangements will put a little Samba in your step as warm Portuguese lyrics waft through the air, accented by the subtle drama of Bossa Nova. You’ll feel like you're walking the streets of Ipanema or sipping a Caipirinha at the Copacabana as South American culture collides with your favorite Big Band!
Summerville cat cafe set to open its doors Friday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville cafe is offering patrons a chance to make some furry feline friends. When Mews and Brews opens its doors on Friday it will be the first cat cafe in town. The cafe will be stocked with prepackaged food and drink and feature a “cat...
Summerville man celebrates 106th birthday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville man celebrated his 106th birthday this Christmas. Mr. Roosevelt Thomas turned 106 on Christmas Day. Thomas was born on December 25, 1916 in Bishopville, South Carolina. Roosevelt and his seven siblings grew up on a farm in Lee County. As a young man, he...
Cooper River Bridge Run Kids Run – Sunday, January 8, 2023
When: Sunday, January 8, 2023 – 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM. Where: Stoney Field – 300 Fishburne St. Charleston, SC 29403. The free Cooper River Bridge Run Kids Run and Family Festival will take place at Stoney Field from 2 to 6:00 pm with family yoga and lots of outdoor activities and games. Free hotdogs will be available for children while supplies last. The races will kick off with a Mascot Race at 4:30, followed by the Toddler Waddler and the 400-Meter Race around the track.
1/3: Mayor John Tecklenburg
Welcome back Rotarians and Happy New Year. We hosted our very own Past President and current Mayor of Charleston John Tecklenburg for his annual State of the City address, laying his vision and expressing his optimism for continuing to make Charleston a great place to live. It’s Membership Drive month...
Alexander’s new work on slavery includes nod to Charleston
Nationally acclaimed poet Kwame Alexander will bring his just-published children’s book, An American Story, next week to Charleston in a fitting stop about its subject: slavery. As will be illustrated later this year on a global scale when the International African American Museum opens, Charleston’s port received a greater...
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Hussey Gay Bell, Charleston Expands with the Hires of Godwin and Gaul
Charleston, SC – Hussey Gay Bell is pleased to announce the hires of Civil Supervisor, Mr. William “Bret” Godwin, PE and Civil Designer, Mr. Joseph Gaul, EIT. Bret joins the firm with experience designing and managing industrial, commercial, residential, healthcare, public safety, transportation, and water and wastewater projects. He will manage and oversee design efforts for the firm’s civil projects in multiple markets including industrial, commercial, residential, education and government. Bret obtained a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Old Dominion University and is a Registered Professional Engineer in South Carolina. He is also a retired Naval Officer with over 21 years of active-duty service.
Funeral arrangements set for Lowcountry attorney David Aylor
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Prominent Charleston attorney David Aylor will be laid to rest Sunday in Mount Pleasant, according to his obituary. Aylor, 41, was found dead in his Charleston home on Monday, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The cause and manner of death was not immediately clear.
Monthly drive-thru food distributions planned in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Azalea Drive Church of Christ will host drive-thru food distributions for the community starting in January. The distributions will happen every third Thursday of each month, including these dates: • January 19• February 16• March 16• April 20• May 18• June 15• July 20• August 17• September 21• October 19• […]
Best South Carolina Restaurant On Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives
Are you a fan of the Food Network? If so, then you know the one and only Guy Fieri. I am a huge fan of the Food Network and he is a top-tier chef and host to know. Guy Fieri is the host of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Guy’s Grocery Games, Tournament of Champions, and more! Of course, with Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives he has visited so many restaurants throughout the Carolinas. One spot in South Carolina is one of the best he has ever visited.
This Is The Best Pancake House In South Carolina
Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
Charleston Commission on History considering a 1919 race riot marker
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Commission on History is working on a plaque on a downtown corner marking a 1919 race riot that killed three black Charleston residents and left dozens injured. In 1919 racial tensions were high across the county. During what is often called the “Red Summer”,...
Page’s Okra Grill to temporarily close for renovations
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular Mount Pleasant restaurant will temporarily close while it undergoes refurbishment this month. Page’s Okra Grill will shut down operations at its Coleman Boulevard location on Wednesday, January 4. The restaurant said it needed to make improvements to the more than 50-year-old building to ensure they continue making guests […]
Former ‘Gullah, Gullah Island’ star Ron Daise retires from role at Brookgreen Gardens
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Ron Daise, best known for his role in the mid-1990s children’s television series, ‘Gullah, Gullah Island,’ has retired as vice president of creative education at Brookgreen Gardens in Georgetown County. A company representative said that during his time with the botanical garden – which offers a sculpture garden and wildlife […]
Proposed redevelopment changes coming to Navy Base in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - New ownership brings new developments. The former Navy Base in North Charleston that closed back in 1996 is finally on its way to adding new construction, including both single and multi-family homes. Since the base closed its doors in 1996, the city had an original...
Netflix announces premiere date for Charleston-filmed Outer Banks season 3
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Netflix on Tuesday announced a premiere date for season 3 of the hit series ‘Outer Banks,’ which is filmed in various spots around Charleston. After a series of casting calls for extras to appear in the new season, production officially began in March 2022 and wrapped at the end of […]
VIDEO: Charleston honors woman on her 102nd birthday
VIDEO: Deputies: Suspect in custody after hours-long standoff in Dorchester Co.
Putting on a different uniform
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police Patrol Officer Trevon Sanders has a daily duty to serve and protect his native North Charleston. “Honestly this moment right now, I know this is real I’m actually about to go back and play football,” said Ptl. Sanders. The former prep star at Garret Tech, Sanders worked […]
Prominent Lowcountry attorney David Aylor dies
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the death of Lowcountry attorney David Aylor. Aylor, 41, died in his home Monday, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The Charleston Police Department is investigating his death, O’Neal said. The cause and manner of his death are...
