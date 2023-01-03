Read full article on original website
Jurgen Klopp confirms his plan after leaving Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp has revealed what he plans to do after leaving Liverpool - his current contract expires in 2026.
Lionel Messi got angry at me for boozing in World Cup celebrations and almost sent me to hospital, says Aguero
LIONEL MESSI got "angry" with Sergio Aguero for his boozing during Argentina's World Cup celebrations, the former Manchester City striker has revealed. Aguero, 34, has been a stalwart for the Albiceleste before having to retire in 2021 due to a heart condition. Despite no longer playing, Aguero was invited to...
Cristiano Ronaldo BANNED from Al-Nassr clash tomorrow as FA ban for smashing Everton fan’s phone comes back to haunt him
CRISTIANO RONALDO has been BANNED from making his debut for Al-Nassr tomorrow by the English Football Association. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, 37, is now the highest-paid sportsperson ever after he signed a lucrative £173million-a-year deal with the Saudi Pro League club. Ronaldo, who was released by Manchester United...
Harry Kane reveals impact of his World Cup penalty miss
Harry Kane has explained what long-term impact his penalty miss against France at the 2022 World Cup is having on him.
Mother of boy whose phone was smashed by Cristiano Ronaldo says she won't shed tears over his ban
Sportsmail exclusively reported that Ronaldo would be banned from making his debut for Al-Nassr tomorrow night after smashing an Everton fan's phone last year.
Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world
George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
Alexi Lalas slams World Cup blackmail plot against USA coach Gregg Berhalter
Alexi Lalas has criticized the mystery blackmailer of Gregg Berhalter who aimed to 'take down' the USMNT coach with the information that he kicked his now-wife Rosalind in 1991.
Claudio and Danielle Reyna feel they meant well, but they may have made things worse
For the past 24 hours, the American soccer landscape has seen the twists and turns that would rival any soap opera on TV, and chances are it will keep going for a while. After USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter admitted to a domestic violence incident in 1991 where he kicked his future wife and alleged someone Read more... The post Claudio and Danielle Reyna feel they meant well, but they may have made things worse appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cristiano Ronaldo was rejected by numerous teams despite being available for just £80k-a-week
The 37-year-old forward was officially unveiled as an Al Nassr player on Tuesday following his arrival in Saudi Arabia after he agreed a £175million-a-year contract.
Salt Bae shows off table permanently reserved for late Maradona at his Dubai restaurant in latest bizarre stunt
SALT Bae shows off a table "permanently reserved" as a shrine to the late Diego Maradona in his latest desperate publicity stunt. Cringey video resurfaced after the fame hungry chef was slammed for pestering Lionel Messi in embarrassing scenes following Argentina's World Cup win. The Turkish cook and Instagram star...
Fans claim Ronaldo should 'retire' after he failed with a backheel attempt in Al-Nassr unveiling
The 37-year-old Portugal forward was officially unveiled as an Al Nassr player on Tuesday following his arrival in Saudi Arabia after he agreed a £175million-a-year contract.
Jack Grealish questions role of Kepa in Man City winner against Chelsea
Jack Grealish admits he expected more from Kepa in the lead up to Manchester City's winner against Chelsea.
Liverpool, Real Madrid and Man City await Jude Bellingham decision
Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City await the decision of Jude Bellingham after he holds talks with Borussia Dortmund about his future.
David de Gea provides update on Man Utd contract talks
David de Gea has reiterated that he would like to spend the rest of his playing days at Manchester United and is 'relaxed' about talks over a new contract.
Man City vs Chelsea - FA Cup: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Man City vs Chelsea in the FA Cup, with team news, TV channel and live stream details, predicted lineups and score prediction.
Liverpool's record with and without Virgil van Dijk
Liverpool are set for a spell without Virgil van Dijk. How has that affected them in the past?
Ousmane Dembele gives definitive response to PSG interest
Ousmane Dembele has spoken out amid reported interest from PSG.
Brentford confirm signing of Kevin Schade from Freiburg
Brentford have announced that Kevin Schade has joined the club from Freiburg on an initial loan deal with an obligatory purchase clause.
Cremonese 0-1 Juventus: Player ratings as late Milik free-kick wins it
Juventus player ratings from the Serie A clash with Cremonese - 4 January 2023
Pep Guardiola begins Arsenal mind games with 'pressure' remark
Pep Guardiola sets a challenge to his Man City side as they battle Arsenal for the Premier League title.
