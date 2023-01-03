ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world

George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
Claudio and Danielle Reyna feel they meant well, but they may have made things worse

For the past 24 hours, the American soccer landscape has seen the twists and turns that would rival any soap opera on TV, and chances are it will keep going for a while. After USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter admitted to a domestic violence incident in 1991 where he kicked his future wife and alleged someone Read more... The post Claudio and Danielle Reyna feel they meant well, but they may have made things worse appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
