Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

Deaths of Delaware County couple found inside home ruled double homicide

CHESTER HEIGHTS, Pa. (CBS)  -- The deaths of a couple found inside their Chester Heights home were ruled Thursday as a double homicide. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the deaths of 72-year-old Richard Zajko and 69-year-old Rita Zajko.State police said the couple was found dead Monday inside their home on Highland Drive.The Delaware County Medical Examiner on Thursday ruled their deaths as a homicide.According to state police, troopers were called to the home Monday for a welfare check, where the Zajkos were both found inside.Neighbors tell CBS Philadelphia they cannot believe what happened on their quiet block."Everyone is super nice and friendly...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Man shot during fight in Reading in stable condition

READING, Pa. - A man is in stable condition at the hospital after a shooting in Reading Tuesday night. Officers responded to the area of the 400 block of Wunder Street around 10 p.m. for the report of a shooting, according to a news release from the Reading Police Department.
READING, PA
Berks Weekly

Suspect wanted in connection to Penn Street shooting

The Reading Police Department is searching for a man in connection with a shooting that occurred Monday morning, January 2, 2023 around 9:30am in the 900 block of Penn Street. The criminal investigations division filed charges on Thursday, January 5, 2023, against 44-year-old Angel Ramon Burgos-Ortiz on charges of Aggravated Assault and related offenses.
READING, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Woman Struck, Killed After Leaving Popular Philly Cheesesteak Spot

A stop for a sandwich at a popular Philadelphia cheesesteak shop turned deadly for a woman Wednesday night. Maryanne Ciecka was struck by a car after she came out of Dalessandro's Steaks at Henry Avenue and Wendover Street around 8:45 p.m., Philadelphia police said. Investigators said the 61-year-old Bensalem, Pennsylvania,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

2 dead after crash on I-95 in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A person was thrown from their vehicle and another car flipped multiple times in a crash that killed two people on Interstate 95 Wednesday morning, according to police.Just before 1 a.m., Pennsylvania state troopers arrived at the scene near the Allegheny Avenue exit (Exit 25) and found three damaged vehicles, according to an incident report.Investigators believe the crash happened when a vehicle stopped in the right center lane of I-95's northbound side. It's not clear why that vehicle stopped, but it was rear-ended by a second vehicle. The impact ejected the driver of the front vehicle onto the highway. The second vehicle flipped multiple times before coming to a rest in the center lane. The driver of that vehicle was also ejected.The drivers of those vehicles were pronounced dead on the scene.A third vehicle then crashed into the concrete barrier on the shoulder. That driver was taken to Temple University Hospital and listed in stable condition.The crash caused traffic delays overnight and the highway was closed for several hours Wednesday morning.Troopers were on the scene with flashlights and investigating the crash.Lanes reopened around 6 a.m. after several hours.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
