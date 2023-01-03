Read full article on original website
Driver crashes into Pa. police station near scene of T-Mobile store crash: report
A driver lost control and crashed into a Philadelphia police station across the street from the site where another car ran into a cell phone store earlier in the week, news reports said. The crash happened just after 1 a.m. Friday at the 35th police district headquarters on the 5900...
fox29.com
Police: Bucks County woman fatally struck by car while crossing street after leaving Dalessandro's Steaks
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after a Bucks County woman was fatally struck by a car in Philadelphia. According to authorities, on Wednesday around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to the 5800 block of Henry Avenue in Roxborough. Officials say 61-year-old Maryanne Ciecka of Bensalem, Pennsylvania, was coming out of Dalessandro's...
Coroner rules fire-related death of 80-year-old woman accidental
80-year-old Anna Manson died from smoke inhalation in a house fire in West Lampeter Township on Tuesday, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. The office was called around 8:40 a.m. to the 200 block of Fannie Avenue for the fatal fire, the coroner’s office said previously. Manson...
Deaths of Delaware County couple found inside home ruled double homicide
CHESTER HEIGHTS, Pa. (CBS) -- The deaths of a couple found inside their Chester Heights home were ruled Thursday as a double homicide. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the deaths of 72-year-old Richard Zajko and 69-year-old Rita Zajko.State police said the couple was found dead Monday inside their home on Highland Drive.The Delaware County Medical Examiner on Thursday ruled their deaths as a homicide.According to state police, troopers were called to the home Monday for a welfare check, where the Zajkos were both found inside.Neighbors tell CBS Philadelphia they cannot believe what happened on their quiet block."Everyone is super nice and friendly...
Video captures moment driver crashes, flips inside Montgomery County car wash
Video obtained by Action News shows the moment a 77-year-old man crashed through a gate and flipped inside the car wash.
Police: Girl hit by stray gunfire, 2 men critical after shooting possibly over parking in Kensington
Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore says it's still unclear how the shooting started, but it's possible it involved an argument over parking.
Man found dead on Lancaster County roadway allegedly climbed onto truck while it was stopped
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — No charges will be filed in the death of an Ephrata man found on a roadway in the borough on Christmas Day, according to the Ephrata Police Department. Paul Donnelly, 39, was found dead near the intersection of West Main Street and Main Avenue, police...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Man shot during fight in Reading in stable condition
READING, Pa. - A man is in stable condition at the hospital after a shooting in Reading Tuesday night. Officers responded to the area of the 400 block of Wunder Street around 10 p.m. for the report of a shooting, according to a news release from the Reading Police Department.
SEPTA train robbery, assault caught on surveillance video
A robbery on a SEPTA train in Center City, Philadelphia resulted in a big brawl, according to reports. The fight broke out on Dec. 12 around 6 p.m. Though surveillance footage of the attack recently has been released via 6ABC. The male victim, 20, entered the platform at 1100 Market...
Suspect wanted in connection to Penn Street shooting
The Reading Police Department is searching for a man in connection with a shooting that occurred Monday morning, January 2, 2023 around 9:30am in the 900 block of Penn Street. The criminal investigations division filed charges on Thursday, January 5, 2023, against 44-year-old Angel Ramon Burgos-Ortiz on charges of Aggravated Assault and related offenses.
NBC Philadelphia
Woman Struck, Killed After Leaving Popular Philly Cheesesteak Spot
A stop for a sandwich at a popular Philadelphia cheesesteak shop turned deadly for a woman Wednesday night. Maryanne Ciecka was struck by a car after she came out of Dalessandro's Steaks at Henry Avenue and Wendover Street around 8:45 p.m., Philadelphia police said. Investigators said the 61-year-old Bensalem, Pennsylvania,...
2 drivers ejected from cars in fatal I-95 crash in Port Richmond
Two drivers were ejected from their cars and killed in an early-morning car crash on I-95 in Port Richmond. Police said one of the cars had stopped in the center-right lane of the four-lane highway before it was hit.
NBC Philadelphia
Girl, 7, Struck by Stray Bullet During Triple Shooting in Philadelphia
Three people were injured during a shooting in Philadelphia Wednesday night, including a young girl who was struck by a stray bullet while inside her home. The shooting occurred along the 2900 block of Rutledge Street at 7:29 p.m. Police said 14 shots in all were fired. A 43-year-old man...
Man arrested for trying to lure 11-year-old girls into his car after school in Delaware County
The girls told police the man said something inappropriate to them and then quickly left when an adult walked by.
2 dead after crash on I-95 in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A person was thrown from their vehicle and another car flipped multiple times in a crash that killed two people on Interstate 95 Wednesday morning, according to police.Just before 1 a.m., Pennsylvania state troopers arrived at the scene near the Allegheny Avenue exit (Exit 25) and found three damaged vehicles, according to an incident report.Investigators believe the crash happened when a vehicle stopped in the right center lane of I-95's northbound side. It's not clear why that vehicle stopped, but it was rear-ended by a second vehicle. The impact ejected the driver of the front vehicle onto the highway. The second vehicle flipped multiple times before coming to a rest in the center lane. The driver of that vehicle was also ejected.The drivers of those vehicles were pronounced dead on the scene.A third vehicle then crashed into the concrete barrier on the shoulder. That driver was taken to Temple University Hospital and listed in stable condition.The crash caused traffic delays overnight and the highway was closed for several hours Wednesday morning.Troopers were on the scene with flashlights and investigating the crash.Lanes reopened around 6 a.m. after several hours.
fox29.com
Video: Man attacked by large group on SEPTA train after chasing down robbery suspect
PHILADELPHIA - Disturbing video shows the moment a man was ambushed and beaten on a SEPTA train just moments after he was the victim of a robbery. Police say the incident began when a suspect stole a 20-year-old's wallet at the 11th Street SEPTA station on December 12. The suspect...
SEPTA Mugging Victim Chases Robber, Gets Jumped By Gang In Shocking Video
After a Philadelphia man chased a thief onto a SEPTA train, a disturbing video released by police shows a group of men surround and beat him. Authorities say the victim, 20, was walking onto the SEPTA platform at 1100 Market Street in Center City at 6 p.m. on Dec. 12 when an unknown suspect stole his wallet and fled onto a train.
Carbon monoxide kills Pa. man who’d lost power 2 days before Christmas
A Bushkill Township man found unresponsive on Christmas Day died of carbon monoxide toxicity, Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek said Thursday. Joel S. Kotulka, 71, was discovered about 7:50 p.m. Dec. 25 at his home in the 300 block of Old Allentown Road, inside his garage where a generator was running, Lysek said.
18-year-old dies in crash with tractor-trailer on Pa. bridge: coroner
A Lehigh Valley teenager was killed Monday night in a crash on American Parkway in Allentown, the Lehigh County coroner said. Elijah Soler, of Hanover Township, Lehigh County, was driving a car involved in a collision with a tractor-trailer at about 7:37 p.m. Monday on the highway’s bridge in the city, authorities said.
Wanted Wilson Borough man found in Easton with drugs and a gun, cops say
A Wilson Borough man wanted on a drug charge after allegedly scuffling with his parole officer was found Thursday morning in an Easton home with drugs and a handgun, city police said. Shadee Ismael Johnson, of the 1600 block of Spruce Street in the borough, was taken into custody at...
