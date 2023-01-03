Effective: 2023-01-06 08:39:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-06 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Dyer; Gibson; Obion The National Weather Service in Memphis TN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Tennessee Obion River near Obion For the Obion River...including Martin, Obion, Bogota...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Obion River near Obion. * WHEN...From this morning to this evening. * IMPACTS...At 34.0 feet, farmland near the river is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 34.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CST Friday was 34.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 29.3 feet early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 34.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

