Wyoming drivers face icy, windy conditions on Wednesday commute
CASPER, Wyo. — Icy roads and foggy skies are greeting Wyoming’s morning commuters on Wednesday. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Lyman to Laramie is under multiple closures and warnings early Wednesday. Interstate 25 is under high wind warnings around the Cheyenne area and under black ice warnings between Midwest and Casper.
[PHOTO] Semi-Truck Tipping Wind Gusts Will Blast SE Wyoming Today
Yesterday, the National Weather Service warned of 60-70 MPH wind gusts today through Thursday morning on their Facebook page. Today, the NWS has updated their High Wind Warning to last through Thursday at 5 a.m. The most extreme winds will batter the areas around Cheyenne, Laramie, and Wheatland. Today's extreme...
capcity.news
Icy, windy morning result in road closures, cautious driving
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Icy temperatures and windy conditions are causing car crashes, blowover risks and closures along some main roads surrounding Cheyenne, the Wyoming Department of Transportation reported this morning. Road conditions can be viewed here. The conditions as of 9:35 a.m. are as follows:. Cheyenne Service Road:. Between...
Victim in Deadly Cheyenne Crash Identified
A woman who died last month after crashing her car into a tree in west Cheyenne has been identified. The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the 3000 block of Carey Avenue. According to a fatality crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Gail Brown...
Wyoming toads to take ‘first hops’ into the wild
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Ten Wyoming toads will take their first hops into the wild this summer as part of ongoing conservation efforts by the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo). The ‘poster tadpoles’ of their endangered species, the Wyoming toad, morphed into toadlets within weeks after being introduced in July 2022. At the end of July, CMZoo […]
Crashes and Winter Weather Close Interstate 80 From Exit 111 to Rawlins
The Wyoming Department of Transportation has announced that Interstate 80 from Rawlins through Arlington is currently closed due to winter weather conditions, as well as crashes. "As of January 03 at 07:30 p.m., the estimated opening time is in 16 to 18 hours," WYDOT wrote on their website. "Parking on...
Poorest City In Wyoming? Lame Study Gets It Wrong
Among the four places in Wyoming with available data and populations of at least 25,000, Laramie ranks as the poorest. The typical Laramie household earns $47,463 a year, compared to the statewide median household income of $65,304. (Center Square). Wow, that reporter DID NOT do any homework. As with most...
cowboystatedaily.com
Why Did Amazon Just Dump Off 13,000+ Packages Resulting In Cheyenne Post Offices To Close?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Cheyenne’s mail carriers worked long hours Tuesday to deliver more than 13,000 packages that were suddenly dumped on them by Amazon after a winter storm blasted through the region, fouling up both airlines and now overland shipping. Lisa Ansell, who...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Avian Flu is in Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Two Canadian Geese from Laramie County have tested positive for the Avian Flu. Animal Control recovered several geese for Wyoming Game and Fish Department from Lion’s Park in Cheyenne. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has been monitoring the virus in wild birds....
capcity.news
Cheyenne residents can expect blowing snow for remainder of the week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents are likely to see blowing snow over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Jan. 4, will have blowing snow throughout the day under sunny skies with a high of 31, according to the forecast. Windchill values will be between minus 5 and 5 degrees. Winds will be in the west-northwest at 35–40 mph before decreasing in the afternoon to 30–35 mph. Wind gusts could be as high as 55 mph. The evening will have patchy blowing snow before 10 p.m., with clear skies and a low of 15. Windchill values will be between zero and 5 degrees, with a west wind at 15–20 mph. Gusts could be as high as 30 mph.
capcity.news
Cheyenne Frontier Days Dandies to conduct clinic for interested candidates
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Frontier Days Dandies will be conducting a clinic on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 5 p.m. at the Laramie County Community College Arena. The organization highly recommended that any interested candidates attend the clinic. Dandies Tryouts will be conducted on Sunday, Feb. 5 at the...
county17.com
Wyoming trooper’s trial moved to March in Laramie County District Court
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The trial for former Wyoming State Trooper, Gabriel Testerman, has been moved to March 13, 2023. Testerman was arrested on Aug. 30 following a Cheyenne Police Department investigation. He initially appeared in Laramie County Circuit Court on Aug. 31 to hear three counts of inflicting sexual intrusion on a victim. Bond was set at $100,000 and Testerman subsequently bonded out of custody.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
cowboystatedaily.com
Cheyenne Post Offices Close Down After Amazon Dumps 13,000+ Packages Off & Allegedly Refuses To Deliver
UPDATE: Amazon ‘Ship And Dump’ Of More than 13,000 Packages Caused Chaos For Cheyenne Postal Workers. The latest winter storm that blasted the U.S. didn’t just foul up the nation’s airlines. It also appears to have affected package deliveries in states like Wyoming. Several post offices...
“Most Haunted Cemetery In Wyoming”- 4 Places You Dare Not Visit
There are a number of cemeteries in Wyoming that are rumored to be haunted, but here are four of the most well-known ones:. 1. The Hot Springs County Cemetery in Thermopolis is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a young girl who died in a tragic accident. According to local legend, the girl's ghost can be seen wandering the cemetery at night, often carrying a bouquet of flowers. Some people claim to have heard her crying or whispering as they walk past her grave.
Don’t Feed the Animals: Squirrels Wreak Havoc in Cheyenne’s Parks
Two dozen large trees will be removed from Cheyenne's Holliday Park over the next couple of weeks, the city announced Wednesday. City Forester Mark Ellison says most of the trees being removed are cottonwoods which were planted in the early 1900s when the park was established. "Cottonwoods are short-lived trees...
capcity.news
Trees in Holliday Park to be removed in upcoming weeks
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A local tree service hired by the City of Cheyenne will be removing 24 large trees at Holliday Park over the next couple of weeks. Residents are being asked to stay clear of tree removal operations and abide by any closures at the park’s location on 19th Morrie Avenue.
Be Safe While Sledding On Wyoming’s Hills
It's one of the easiest, cheapest, most inclusive and exciting things to do on a good snow day. The sledding process is simple. That's pretty much it. Anyone can go sledding and have a great time doing it. It's the part leading up to the sledding fun that is extremely...
Ice Fishing Tournament Happening in Curt Gowdy This January
The Wyoming Ice Fishing Tournament will be back for its 8th annual ice fishing tournament on the 14th of January! What a way to start the year!. Registrations are now open until the day of. Same-day registration starts at 5:30 AM at each lake's "check-in station". Don't miss out!. Keep...
Up To Three Feet Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains
A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains of southeast Wyoming, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the Snowy and Sierra Madre Mountains from Friday morning through Monday afternoon. There are two main rounds of snowfall we are looking at: 1) Friday afternoon through Saturday and 2) Early Monday through Monday afternoon. Snow is forecast to become more widespread Sunday and Monday, resulting in accumulating snowfall outside of the highlighted areas. More details to come as we get closer to Sunday and Monday.
