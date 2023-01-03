Read full article on original website
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Senior College winter courses begin Jan. 19
Belfast Senior College’s winter semester, welcoming student participants ages 50 and older, begins Thursday, Jan. 19. The semester’s twelve courses range from photography, watercoloring and making a glass mosaic to play reading, Henry VIII, tabletop travel, contract bridge and “Getting to Know your iPhone.” Other courses will discuss “Living in a World of Toxic Chemicals, “Nature, Art and Mathematics,” and a free one-session course on ridding your property of ticks.
Who paid for Gov. Janet Mills' inauguration?
PORTLAND, Maine — More than a quarter million dollars including donations from law firms, lobbyists and businesses is funding Democratic Gov. Janet Mills' inaugural activities, capped with a party Thursday evening. Law firm Bernstein Shur and ND Paper Inc, which owns a paper mill in Old Town, donated $20,000...
penbaypilot.com
PBMC, WCGH welcome New Year’s babies
ROCKPORT and BELFAST — The birth centers at Pen Bay Medical Center and Waldo County General have welcomed their first babies of 2023. At PBMC, mom Lauren Swegle and dad Alex Abud welcomed baby Cameron on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 8 p.m. Cameron weighed 6 lbs., 3 oz. and measured 18.5 inches long.
WMTW
Livermore Falls Town Manager on leave pending investigation
LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine — The Select Board in Livermore Falls is holding a special session Friday afternoon to appoint an Acting Town Manager. Selectman Bruce Peary has confirmed to Maine's Total Coverage that the Board voted Tuesday to place Amanda Allen on paid administrative leave, pending an investigation. Stacey...
penbaypilot.com
UPDATED: Agenda set for RSU 13 board meeting Jan. 4
ROCKLAND — The agenda for the next Regional School Unit 13 school board meeting has been set. The meeting will be held Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 6:30 p.m. over Zoom. Because of expected icy roads, the meeting will not be held in-person and there will not be an executive session before the meeting, as previously scheduled.
WMTW
Maine parents raise concerns about dozens of books in school libraries
HERMON, Maine — A group of parents in Hermon will be asking the school committee at their meeting on Monday about more than 80 books they say contain sexually explicit material and can be found at libraries within the school system. “After some research, we found some materials that...
townline.org
LEGAL NOTICES for Thursday, January 5, 2023
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN ANY OF THE ESTATES LISTED BELOW. Notice is hereby given by the respective petitioners that they have filed petitions for appointment of personal representatives in the following estates or change of name. These matters will be heard at 10 a.m. or as soon thereafter as they may be on January 10, 2023. The requested appointments or name changes may be made on or after the hearing date if no sufficient objection be heard. This notice complies with the requirements of 18-C MRSA §3-403 and Probate Rule 4.
penbaypilot.com
Explain the reasoning for appalling votes
Yesterday, the Maine State Legislature voted to redistribute some of the budget excess back to the people of Maine. These $450 checks will help those most in need with keeping their houses warm this winter, buying gas to get to work, and feeding their family. An infusion of cash directly into the Maine economy as we slide into recession. All of these are good things.
townline.org
Free federal and state income tax preparation offered to qualifying individuals
The AARP Tax-Aide program provides free federal and state income tax preparation and electronic filing to low-and moderate-income individuals. Returns are prepared by IRS-certified volunteers. The program is funded by the AARP Foundation, a tax-exempt charitable organization, and the IRS. Counselors will help individuals navigate the 2022 federal and Maine...
penbaypilot.com
Jan. 6 update: Midcoast adds 19 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
penbaypilot.com
Rockland considers joining Camden, Rockport for revaluation services
ROCKLAND — “We really are out of whack in a number of places,” said Kerry Leichtman, who is newly employed as Rockland’s assessor. “It would be great to fix that up.”. Rockland City Councilors are wading through the complexities of house revaluations in order to...
penbaypilot.com
Tickets available for 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast Celebration, Jan. 16
The 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast Celebration, co-sponsored by the Greater Bangor Area Branch NAACP and the University of Maine Division of Student Life, will be held on Monday, Jan.16, in the Wells Conference Center. Tickets are $20 for community members, faculty, staff and graduate students; $15 for...
penbaypilot.com
Camden Garden Club announces 55th Annual Winter Horticulture Series lineup
The Camden Garden Club announces the 55th Annual Winter Horticulture Series. The events include topics related to conservation and environmental stewardship for home gardeners, as well as botanical art, photography and research. Events will take place Tuesdays, January 31 – February 28, from 10 – 11 a.m., via Zoom. and...
penbaypilot.com
This Week in Lincolnville: A New Year’s Baby
It was a snowy New Years Eve in this old farmhouse at the top of Sleepy Hollow in 1974. The visiting neighbors had gone home, and the three-year-old had been tucked into bed, when my mom told my dad, “It’s time.”. I was already a week overdue, and...
mainebiz.biz
Bangor's new development director keys in on housing
Anne Krieg has a lot on her to-do list as she starts her new role this week as Bangor's director of development. Krieg, who joined Bangor's city government in May 2019 as a planner and became Bangor's planning officer later that year, was recently promoted to development director for the city, which has a population of just less than 32,000.
WGME
Even in the winter Mainers aren't safe from deer ticks
(BDN) -- It may be winter but if you’re spending any time outdoors, you should keep checking yourself and your pets for ticks when you get back inside. “With recent years and these warm winters, it’s not unprecedented by any means to be seeing tick activity now,” said Griffin Dill, who heads up the tick laboratory at the University of Maine. “Unfortunately it’s our new normal.”
ems1.com
Wrongful death claim filed against former Maine EMT, volunteer squad
HERMON, Maine — The sister of a Princeton man who died of a drug overdose in 2021 has filed a wrongful death claim alleging that a member of the nonprofit ambulance service that serves Hermon provided substandard care and failed to administer an overdose-reversing drug that could have saved his life.
First 2023 New Year’s Baby Born at Bangor Hospital
Congratulations to the proud parents of Bangor's first New Year's baby in 2023. Candace Godwin and Alec Buzzell from Bangor are the parents of a baby boy weighing 8 lbs, 2 oz and 21.5 inches long. The baby boy was born at 2:20 pm on January 1, according to a release from Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.
This Maine Hotel Was Named One of the Most Relaxing in U.S.
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A few years back, I was lucky enough to stay at hotel in Maine with an amazing bed, board games in the lobby, and a ton of books available for guests to read.
