Denver weather: More sunshine but staying cool

DENVER ( KDVR ) — After a snowy start to the new year, skies continue to clear out over Denver and the Eastern Plains Tuesday as highs hover in the lower to middle 30s. Warmer temperatures are back for the end of the week in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Sunshine returns

The snow and low visibility from Monday’s Pinpoint Weather Alert Day have moved out of the metro and Front Range bringing back sunny conditions.

Denver will see mostly sunny skies Tuesday, which will help to melt the snow left on the roads from Monday.

High temperatures are below average but just above freezing in the middle 30s.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast for Jan. 3.

Light snow lingers on the Western Slope with 1 to 3 inches possible as winter storm warnings are in effect through Tuesday evening. The northern mountains have the warning in effect through Wednesday morning.

Pinpoint Weather: Winter weather advisories for Jan. 3.

Weather tonight: Seasonal with clear skies

Skies over Denver will stay mainly clear Tuesday night with chilly, but seasonal lows in the middle teens.

Snow tapers off across the higher elevations and most of the state will be dry through the middle of the week.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast for Jan. 3.

Looking ahead: Warmer, dry end of week

Abundant sunshine continues on Wednesday afternoon as highs remain cool in the upper 30s.

Thursday is closer to seasonal averages as highs reach the lower 30s. Mostly sunny skies stay across the state with light winds.

Friday adds some clouds into the Front Range with snow pushing into the mountains. Snow lingers through Friday in the higher elevations with highs in the mid-40s in Denver.

Pinpoint Weather: Snow futurecast for Jan. 6.

The weekend looks nice with highs in the middle to lower 40s and mostly sunny skies.

Snow ends by Saturday afternoon in the mountains and it will mainly be dry for the weekend.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Jan. 3 in Denver.

Monday starts the next workweek with seasonal highs in the mid-40s and mostly sunny skies.

