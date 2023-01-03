Read full article on original website
1065thebuzz.com
Firearm Incident on Pigeon River/Etude Parking Lot Results in Charges…No Threat to School
An incident involving a firearm in the parking lot of the Pigeon River/Etude School on Sheboygan’s northwest side resulted in charges against one party, but no shots were fired. According to the Sheboygan Police Department, a call was received from a 44-year-old Sheboygan man reporting a disturbance at 8:48...
1065thebuzz.com
Public Asked for Help Finding Fugitive From Neighboring Washington County
The public is being asked to help locate an alleged dangerous wanted fugitive. The man is identified as 38-year-old Willie B. Johnson, who was released on extended supervision from Milwaukee late last November. He’d been living with a female companion in the Town of Barton in neighboring Washington County for several weeks before allegedly attacking the woman over several days leading up to Christmas.
1065thebuzz.com
Fondy County K9 Makes First Major Drug Arrest
Fond du Lac County’s newest K9 officer made his first large drug arrest during a traffic stop on Wednesday. Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says deputies made a traffic stop on I-41 at the Hickory Street exit on Fond du Lac’s south side around 7 p.m. with K9 Rip on hand. Rip sniffed out drugs, with a search then revealing about a pound of marijuana and a pound of cocaine. A 30-year old woman and 35-year-old man, both from Wisconsin Rapids, were told they were being arrested, but the man became agitated and resisted, repeatedly refusing commands to put his hands behind his back. That’s when K9 Rip was retrieved from the squad car. Deputies said that just his presence there resulted in cooperation of the suspect and both persons were taken into custody without further incident.
1065thebuzz.com
Sheboygan HSHS St. Nicholas, Aurora Announce First Babies of 2023
As the new year was in its fourth hour, the first new baby of 2023 in Sheboygan County entered the world at Sheboygan County Aurora Medical Center. The child would soon be joined by two others as New Year additions to Sheboygan County families. Valerie Nurek and Jason Joyner welcomed...
1065thebuzz.com
Sheboygan County Chamber Nominations Open for Chamber Champions Awards Gala in February
The annual Sheboygan County Chamber Champions’ Awards Gala is set to take place on Thursday February 16 at the Osthoff Resort in Elkhart Lake. The Chamber members and their respective representatives are being invited to nominate businesses and organizations for awards in categories like “Manufacturer of the Year,” “Nonprofit of the Year,” “Retailer of the Year,” “Services Organization of the Year,” “Tourist Gem,” and “Safety Leader” along with a few others. Companies that have won a top award in the past two years may be nominated but are not eligible to win in the same category. All eligible nominees will be honored that evening and winners will be announced at the Chamber Champions Awards Gala.
1065thebuzz.com
Major Traffic Tie-ups Expected as 14th & Erie Intersection Affected by Settling Pavement
What could fairly be considered Sheboygan’s most-traveled intersection is apparently in trouble. The Department of Public Works has closed the intersection of 14th and Erie Avenue to one lane only in each direction, closing the left turn lanes for north, east, south and westbound traffic. Superintendent of Streets and...
1065thebuzz.com
Sheboygan Chosen to Host Inaugural Formula One Championship Series Powerboat Racing Event
If you love speed, powerboats and excitement, than you need go nowhere else but Sheboygan’s lakefront this August as international marine motorsport promoter Powerboat P1, the Formula One Championship Series and Mercury Racing of Fond du Lac have selected Sheboygan to host an inaugural powerboat race event August 11th through the 13th this year, featuring global race groups bringing speeds of 160 mph to the shores of Sheboygan.
