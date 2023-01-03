Fond du Lac County’s newest K9 officer made his first large drug arrest during a traffic stop on Wednesday. Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says deputies made a traffic stop on I-41 at the Hickory Street exit on Fond du Lac’s south side around 7 p.m. with K9 Rip on hand. Rip sniffed out drugs, with a search then revealing about a pound of marijuana and a pound of cocaine. A 30-year old woman and 35-year-old man, both from Wisconsin Rapids, were told they were being arrested, but the man became agitated and resisted, repeatedly refusing commands to put his hands behind his back. That’s when K9 Rip was retrieved from the squad car. Deputies said that just his presence there resulted in cooperation of the suspect and both persons were taken into custody without further incident.

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO