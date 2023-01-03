ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan County, WI

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin’s population is trending older. Where will non-drivers find transportation?

By Jonah Chester WPR/Wisconsin Watch On an unseasonably warm October morning in northeastern Wisconsin, Steve Maricque crisscrosses Brown County in a gray minivan. Orange-red foliage draws the gaze of passengers as overnight rain gives way to clear skies.  A smart tablet guides Maricque along his route. A dispatcher occasionally radios in a request for another pickup, which he adds to...
WISCONSIN STATE
WFRV Local 5

Wisconsin mother looks to open state’s first 24/7 daycare in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One Wisconsin mother is aiming to help parents by providing a desperately needed service to her community. A Million Dreamz in Sheboygan is looking to make history by opening the first 24/7 daycare facility in Wisconsin. Croweboucher says there is a need for childcare services everywhere.  Executive Director Angel Berry founded a Million […]
SHEBOYGAN, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-4-23 rsv cases peak, flu cases on the rise locally

A Fond du Lac family medicine physician says seasonal respiratory viruses continue to circulate throughout the community as the new year begins. Doctor Taha El Shahat with SSM Health Greater Fond du Lac Region says while RSV cases appear to have peaked, flu cases have been on the rise. “Certainly what I’m getting as far as results seems to be much less RSV and much more influenza and COVID at this point,” Dr. El Shahat told WFDL news. Dr. El Shahat says if you haven’t gotten your flu shot yet it’s not too late. He says the first confirmed pediatric flu death in Wisconsin last month is another painful reminder why its important for everyone, especially children to get vaccinated.
FOND DU LAC, WI
1065thebuzz.com

Public Asked for Help Finding Fugitive From Neighboring Washington County

The public is being asked to help locate an alleged dangerous wanted fugitive. The man is identified as 38-year-old Willie B. Johnson, who was released on extended supervision from Milwaukee late last November. He’d been living with a female companion in the Town of Barton in neighboring Washington County for several weeks before allegedly attacking the woman over several days leading up to Christmas.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Apartment fire above Fond du Lac tavern leaves several pets dead

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire in a second-floor apartment above a tavern in Fond du Lac has taken the lives of ‘several’ pets. According to the Fond du Lac fire/Rescue, crews were made aware of the fire in the 200 block of West 9th Street around 10 p.m. on Wednesday.
FOND DU LAC, WI
CBS 58

'Heavy fire' in Fond du Lac apartment leaves multiple pets dead

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded to an apartment fire above The Bull Pen tavern, reportedly receiving heavy damage on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The fire response team made their way to 243 W. 9th St. for a fire call at around 10 p.m. They found what is described as "heavy fire" showing from a second-floor window.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

Northeast Wisconsin leaders revisit possible passenger rail train line

(WLUK) -- Local leaders are joining forces in an effort to bring Amtrak services to Northeast Wisconsin. Area mayors sent a letter, outlining their interest, to the Federal Railroad Administration. “What we’ve done now as a group of communities is raised our hands and said we’re interested and we’d like...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Dog found dead inside Oshkosh apartment

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Staff from a property management company found a dead dog in an apartment in Oshkosh Wednesday afternoon. Police were called just before 3 p.m. to the 1600-block of Rainbow Drive, where the medium-sized dog was found. There was no one in the apartment. There were also no other animals inside.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Silver Alert canceled: Neenah man found safe

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A Neenah man who was the subject of a statewide Silver Alert was found safe Wednesday night. The 88-year-old, who we are no longer identifying, left his home Wednesday morning and hadn’t been seen or heard from since 8 a.m. in Appleton. The man remained...
NEENAH, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-4-23 fire at fdl champion insulation

Nobody was injured in a smoldering fire at a Fond du Lac business. Shortly before 4:30pm Tuesday firefighters were called to Champion Insulation on South Hickory Street for a fire in a product packaging system. Fire crews removed smoldering insulation from a silo system and used water to extinguish the remaining material inside the silo. The fire was contained to the packaging system. All employees evacuated safely.
FOND DU LAC, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Oshkosh Shelter Will Continue Operating For Now

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – During the cold snap before Christmas, Winnebago County Executive Jon Doemel signed an emergency declaration to keep the Day By Day Warming Shelter operating. On Tuesday, the county board decided to ratify the declaration. “There were a lot of people that did not have to...
OSHKOSH, WI

