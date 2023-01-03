Read full article on original website
Crews removing waste from Menomonee Falls quarry to new landfill
Crews have started removing waste from the old Orchard Ridge landfill in Menomonee Falls to a landfill with modern environmental protections.
Fire departments say record calls for service is due to elderly medical issues
Grafton Fire Chief Bill Rice says his crews responded to more than 2,100 calls for service last year. That’s more than double the amount from just a decade ago.
Federal report: Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary at fault for death of 2 tiger cubs
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary in West Bend was found to be at fault for the deaths of two tiger cubs. This, according to a report from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The USDA says, an inspection took place last month, just a...
This Wisconsin County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
Wisconsin’s population is trending older. Where will non-drivers find transportation?
By Jonah Chester WPR/Wisconsin Watch On an unseasonably warm October morning in northeastern Wisconsin, Steve Maricque crisscrosses Brown County in a gray minivan. Orange-red foliage draws the gaze of passengers as overnight rain gives way to clear skies. A smart tablet guides Maricque along his route. A dispatcher occasionally radios in a request for another pickup, which he adds to...
Wisconsin mother looks to open state’s first 24/7 daycare in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One Wisconsin mother is aiming to help parents by providing a desperately needed service to her community. A Million Dreamz in Sheboygan is looking to make history by opening the first 24/7 daycare facility in Wisconsin. Croweboucher says there is a need for childcare services everywhere. Executive Director Angel Berry founded a Million […]
Fond du Lac County K9 gets first large drug bust, 1lb each of cocaine & marijuana seized
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The newest K9 of the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office made its first large drug bust, leading deputies to seize one pound each of cocaine and marijuana. In a Facebook post, deputies say that the incident began with a traffic stop...
1-4-23 rsv cases peak, flu cases on the rise locally
A Fond du Lac family medicine physician says seasonal respiratory viruses continue to circulate throughout the community as the new year begins. Doctor Taha El Shahat with SSM Health Greater Fond du Lac Region says while RSV cases appear to have peaked, flu cases have been on the rise. “Certainly what I’m getting as far as results seems to be much less RSV and much more influenza and COVID at this point,” Dr. El Shahat told WFDL news. Dr. El Shahat says if you haven’t gotten your flu shot yet it’s not too late. He says the first confirmed pediatric flu death in Wisconsin last month is another painful reminder why its important for everyone, especially children to get vaccinated.
Major Traffic Tie-ups Expected as 14th & Erie Intersection Affected by Settling Pavement
What could fairly be considered Sheboygan’s most-traveled intersection is apparently in trouble. The Department of Public Works has closed the intersection of 14th and Erie Avenue to one lane only in each direction, closing the left turn lanes for north, east, south and westbound traffic. Superintendent of Streets and...
Public Asked for Help Finding Fugitive From Neighboring Washington County
The public is being asked to help locate an alleged dangerous wanted fugitive. The man is identified as 38-year-old Willie B. Johnson, who was released on extended supervision from Milwaukee late last November. He’d been living with a female companion in the Town of Barton in neighboring Washington County for several weeks before allegedly attacking the woman over several days leading up to Christmas.
Firearm Incident on Pigeon River/Etude Parking Lot Results in Charges…No Threat to School
An incident involving a firearm in the parking lot of the Pigeon River/Etude School on Sheboygan’s northwest side resulted in charges against one party, but no shots were fired. According to the Sheboygan Police Department, a call was received from a 44-year-old Sheboygan man reporting a disturbance at 8:48...
Apartment fire above Fond du Lac tavern leaves several pets dead
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire in a second-floor apartment above a tavern in Fond du Lac has taken the lives of ‘several’ pets. According to the Fond du Lac fire/Rescue, crews were made aware of the fire in the 200 block of West 9th Street around 10 p.m. on Wednesday.
Oregon/Jackson Street bridge closed next week in Oshkosh
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Bureau of Structures (BOS) announces the Oregon/Jackson Street bridge in the city of Oshkosh.
Northeast Wisconsin leaders revisit possible passenger rail train line
(WLUK) -- Local leaders are joining forces in an effort to bring Amtrak services to Northeast Wisconsin. Area mayors sent a letter, outlining their interest, to the Federal Railroad Administration. “What we’ve done now as a group of communities is raised our hands and said we’re interested and we’d like...
Oshkosh Police investigate dead dog found in apartment, ask for public's help
The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating an animal complaint in which a deceased dog was located inside a residence located in the 1600 block of Rainbow Drive.
Silver Alert canceled: Neenah man found safe
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A Neenah man who was the subject of a statewide Silver Alert was found safe Wednesday night. The 88-year-old, who we are no longer identifying, left his home Wednesday morning and hadn’t been seen or heard from since 8 a.m. in Appleton. The man remained...
1-4-23 fire at fdl champion insulation
Nobody was injured in a smoldering fire at a Fond du Lac business. Shortly before 4:30pm Tuesday firefighters were called to Champion Insulation on South Hickory Street for a fire in a product packaging system. Fire crews removed smoldering insulation from a silo system and used water to extinguish the remaining material inside the silo. The fire was contained to the packaging system. All employees evacuated safely.
Oshkosh Shelter Will Continue Operating For Now
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – During the cold snap before Christmas, Winnebago County Executive Jon Doemel signed an emergency declaration to keep the Day By Day Warming Shelter operating. On Tuesday, the county board decided to ratify the declaration. “There were a lot of people that did not have to...
