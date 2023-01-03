ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Atlantic Boys’ Basketball Team Travels to Glenwood Tonight: Game on 95.7 F.M. and Live-Video Streamed on westerniowatoday.com

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2urrIe_0k1mp9vg00

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Boys’ basketball team opens the second part of the season at Glenwood tonight. The Rams defeated the Trojans 70-53 on December 2.

Atlantic Head Coach Derek Hall says they made a few changes over the holiday break and added a few wrinkles.

Hall says the Rams are led by Cayden Johnson and Logyn Eckheart.

Eckheart averages 13 points and nine rebounds per game, and Johnson averages 10 points and nearly ten assists per contest.

The Trojans enter tonight’s game on a two-game winning streak.

We will have the game on 95.7 F.M. and live video streamed on westerniowatoday.com. The pre-game starts at 7:10 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Glenwood Boy’s defeat Atlantic in home Win 68-55

(Glenwood) Glenwood notched their fourth straight win with a 68-55 win over Atlantic at Glenwood on Tuesday night. Four players scored in double-figures for the Rams. Caden Johnson and Risto Lappala finished the night with 17 points each, Logyn Eckheart, 13, and Zak Kelsey, 10. Caden Andersen led the Trojans with 15 points, Carter Pellett, 13, Colton Rasmussen, 12, and Jackson McLaren chipped in eight.
GLENWOOD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Balanced scoring and big 4th quarter sends Tri-Center boys past Riverside

(Oakland) Tri-Center outscored Riverside 15-3 in the 4th quarter to grab a 55-41 road win in boys basketball on Tuesday. The Trojans got 17 points and 15 rebounds from Christian Dahir along with 16 points each from Michael Turner and Kent Elliott. The visitors jumped out to a 10-2 lead early, but Riverside called timeout and rallied back. The Bulldogs ended the 1st quarter on a 5-0 spurt and carried momentum into the 2nd quarter where they used a 6-2 stretch to lead 15-12.
RIVERSIDE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Tops Harlan and Denison-Schleswig in Double-Dual

(Denison) Atlantic defeated Harlan and Denison-Schleswig in a double-dual wrestling meet at Denison on Thursday. The Trojans working with a full line-up, downed Harlan, 60-14 and 64-9 over Denison-Schleswig. In the Harlan match, Jayden Cox (132) of Atlantic won by forfeit, and Harlan’s Brody McKinley (138), answered with an 18-1...
ATLANTIC, IA
klkntv.com

PHOTOS: Winter storm dumps blanket of snow in parts of Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln may have not seen any accumulating snow Tuesday, but a good portion of Nebraska did. Towns in northern Nebraska like O’Neill and Valentine saw the most snow in the winter storm. A good part of the state also saw ice, which covered everything...
NEBRASKA STATE
Western Iowa Today

James Alan Birch Obituary

Funeral services for 75 year old James Alan Birch, of Harlan, Iowa, will be held Monday, January 9 at 1:00 p.m. at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan. Burial will be in the Harlan Cemetery. Visitation is Sunday, January 8 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Pauley Jones Funeral Home...
HARLAN, IA
westerniowatoday.com

Rescue Crews called to an accident on Memphis Road

(Lewis) Rescue crews were called to an accident on Memphis Road northeast of Lewis just after 1:15 p.m. today. According to reports, a delivery truck slid into a culvert. One person was complaining of pain. No other information is available at this time.
LEWIS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Donovan “Toby” Sievers Obituary

Toby Sievers of Perham, Minnesota pased away at the Avoca Specialty Care in Avoca, Iowa on December 31, 2022. Toby was born in the Walnut, Iowa on October 16, 1940, to Norman and Ruth (Waterbury) Sievers. He attended school at Lewis, Iowa until the eighth grade. The family moved to Ruth’s home place near Corley, Iowa. The farm was originally settled by is grandparents, Virgil and Sena Waterbury. Toby graduated from Harlan High School in 1958. In 1962, Toby, Jerald Christiansen and Gary Hansen traveled to the Seattle World’s Fair in Toby’s new 1962 red Chevrolet Impala. He left with $200 in his billfold. They traveled through 21 states, changed oil three times and came home with $120. Toby was drafted in 1963 and served in Germany for 2 years.
PERHAM, MN
kmaland.com

Iowa DNR to treat Nobles Lake, eliminate 'rough fish' population

(Missouri Valley) -- Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources hope to remove invasive river species from a KMAland lake. The DNR announced Tuesday they will be treating Nobles Lake this winter under a layer of ice with a low concentration of Rotenone to eliminate rough fish. The 95-acre cutoff oxbow lake is located in Harrison and Pottawattamie Counties on the Missouri River Floodplain. Bryan Hayes is a Fisheries Biologist with the Iowa DNR. Hayes tells KMA News the more invasive species made their way into the lake, intended to serve as a habitat for waterfowl, following the historic Missouri River flooding in 2011 and 2019.
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

DNR stocking trout this month

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will stock rainbow trout in five urban lakes and ponds this month for anglers who enjoy winter fishing. Mike Steuck, the DNR’s regional fisheries supervisor for northeast Iowa, says trout get stressed in warmer water and can even die if the temperature is too high. “They don’t like temperatures higher than 70,” Steuck says. “So they’ll quit feeding. They act a little funny and they try and seek out colder water sources.”
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Truck crashes into a porch in Glenwood

(Glenwood) A Glenwood man was transported to the hospital after his vehicle struck a porch Friday evening. The Glenwood Police Department says at approximately 5:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to 312 4th Street. Officers arrived and found a white 2018 Chevrolet Colorado struck the porch. 65-year-old Lyle Osler was transported by Glenwood Rescue to Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs. Osler had stated that he did not feel well and the last thing he remembers was passing Kwik Shop and believes he passed out due to medical issues.
GLENWOOD, IA
3 News Now

Latest Update from 3 News Now | January 2 | 5 PM

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Monday afternoon, January 2, 2023. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Chamber Alert

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department has issued a warning regarding counterfeit $100 bills. They are being circulated around town. If you receive one, please contact the APD at 712-243-3512.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Steven Spencer Obituary

Steven Robert Spencer, age 72, of Marysville, CA, formerly of Audubon, IA passed away on Friday, December 31, 2022, at Adventist Health and Rideout Hospital in Marysville, CA. Arrangements are pending with the Kessler Funeral Home of Audubon, IA.
MARYSVILLE, CA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
21K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy