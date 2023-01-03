Atlantic Boys’ Basketball Team Travels to Glenwood Tonight: Game on 95.7 F.M. and Live-Video Streamed on westerniowatoday.com

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Boys’ basketball team opens the second part of the season at Glenwood tonight. The Rams defeated the Trojans 70-53 on December 2.

Atlantic Head Coach Derek Hall says they made a few changes over the holiday break and added a few wrinkles.

Hall says the Rams are led by Cayden Johnson and Logyn Eckheart.

Eckheart averages 13 points and nine rebounds per game, and Johnson averages 10 points and nearly ten assists per contest.

The Trojans enter tonight’s game on a two-game winning streak.

We will have the game on 95.7 F.M. and live video streamed on westerniowatoday.com. The pre-game starts at 7:10 p.m.